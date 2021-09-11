Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Aragon GP Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

By:

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo topped third practice for the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix  by 0.023 seconds as Marc Marquez suffered another crash.

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

Championship leader Quartararo secured his place in Q2 for qualifying this afternoon after firing in a late 1m46.926s, which was strong enough to just withstand an attack from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro with a 1m46.949s.

After 10 minutes of running, only reigning world champion Joan Mir had made an improvement on the combined order.

The Suzuki rider elected against a soft tyre time attack in FP2 on Friday, which left him down in 21st, but leaped up to 11th with a 1m48.161s early into the third session.

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami sat top of the individual session timesheet after the opening 10 minutes and would eventually become the first rider to depose Jack Miller’s Friday best.

With just under 20 minutes remaining, Nakagami moved to the top of the combined standings with a 1m47.394s, which he improved on his following lap to a 1m47.317s.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He headed the Suzuki of Mir by 0.016s by this stage, with LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez in fourth, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro in fifth and Miguel Oliveira on the factory KTM in sixth had also made lap time gains on the combined order.

With just over 10 minutes to go, Quartararo made his first assault on the top of the timesheets with a 1m47.046s, before Francesco Bagnaia dipped into the 1m46s on his factory Ducati with a 1m46.984s.

Mir went 0.002s quicker a few moments later, but Quartararo produced a 1m46.926s on his final flying lap to end FP3 fastest of all from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Mir held onto the top three to comfortably make it into Q2, but is provisionally the only Suzuki set to appear in the pole shootout session after team-mate Alex Rins was only 14th.

Bagnaia was shuffled back to fourth at the chequered flag from team-mate Jack Miller and Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin.

Read Also:

Pol Espargaro was top Honda runner at the end of FP3 in seventh, just 0.208s off the pace, while team-mate Marc Marquez was eighth after crashing at the Turn 14 right-hander on his final flying lap – his second tumble of the Aragon weekend.

Nakagami and Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini completed the top 10 to secure the remaining Q2 places on offer in FP3, with Johann Zarco missing out on his Pramac Ducati by just 0.052s.

Yamaha stand-in Cal Crutchlow was on course for a direct Q2 spot but was shuffled back to 12th in the end ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, Rins and Petronas SRT’s Valentino Rossi.

Just moments before his brother fell, Alex Marquez crashed at Turn 12 and was left in a Q1 spot as a result down in 16th.

Maverick Vinales will also face Q1 on his Aprilia debut, but was only 0.863s off the best pace in 17th and found a second of lap time compared to Friday.

He headed the sister factory KTM of Brad Binder, Tech3’s Iker Lecuona, Luca Marini on the sister Avintia Ducati, Danilo Petrucci on the second Tech3 KTM and SRT stand-in Jake Dixon. 

Aragon MotoGP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'46.926  
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'46.949 0.023
3 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'46.982 0.056
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'46.984 0.058
5 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'47.059 0.133
6 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'47.120 0.194
7 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'47.134 0.208
8 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'47.185 0.259
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'47.256 0.330
10 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'47.276 0.350
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'47.328 0.402
12 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'47.353 0.427
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'47.389 0.463
14 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'47.396 0.470
15 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'47.551 0.625
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'47.673 0.747
17 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'47.789 0.863
18 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'47.805 0.879
19 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'47.829 0.903
20 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'48.093 1.167
21 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'48.397 1.471
22 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 1'48.422 1.496
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

13 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

1 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

18 h
4
Formula 1

Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident

14 h
5
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

22 h
Latest news
Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

37m
MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

16 h
Crutchlow “not bothered” about Aragon MotoGP results
MGP

Crutchlow “not bothered” about Aragon MotoGP results

16 h
Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash
MGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

17 h
Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike
MGP

Vinales lacking "trust" in front-end of Aprilia MotoGP bike

18 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Crutchlow “not bothered” about Aragon MotoGP results Aragon GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow “not bothered” about Aragon MotoGP results

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t want to think about" 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying British GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more British GP
MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Trending Today

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin, Alpine fined for Italian GP qualifying pitlane incident

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

F1 team bosses call for safer solution to Monza qualifying issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 team bosses call for safer solution to Monza qualifying issues

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Crutchlow “not bothered” about Aragon MotoGP results
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow “not bothered” about Aragon MotoGP results

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez explains anger at Aragon MotoGP FP2 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.