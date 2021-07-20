Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch
MotoGP News

Aprilia “just needs a little bit” for regular MotoGP podiums

By:

Aleix Espargaro says the gains Aprilia has made with its 2021 MotoGP bike means it needs just “a little bit” more to fight for regular podiums for the first time.

Aprilia “just needs a little bit” for regular MotoGP podiums

Aprilia is in the midst of its best-ever season in the modern MotoGP era with its 2021 RS-GP, the improved package allowing Espargaro to consistently score top six finishes and sit eighth in the standings after the first nine races with 61 points – 19 more than he scored across the entire 2020 campaign.

Espargaro led briefly at the Sachsenring, having scored Aprilia’s first front row in the premier class since the 500cc days back in 2000, while the steps forward the marque has made with the RS-GP has started to attract big names.

Andrea Dovizioso decided to undertake a test programme with Aprilia earlier this year and was in frame for a ride in 2022, though now looks likely to lose out to Maverick Vinales as he gets set to quit Yamaha at the end of the year - though he admitted recently that his future is currently “at a standstill”.

Aprilia’s main weakness remains a lack of top speed relative to its rivals, but being a concession manufacturer will allow Aprilia to bring a new engine in the second half of the season.

Espargaro believes the improvements to the bike means it is now “ready to receive more power” and is sure he will be get that before the year is out.

Asked by Autosport if he was confident Aprilia will improve the engine this season, Espargaro said: “The good thing about Aprilia is after many years the engineers believe in me, believe in my job, everything I say to them.

“So, they really know that right now our limitation is the engine.

“The good thing is this year they bring me a bike that especially the base of the RS-GP 21, it’s ready to receive more power.

“We are using the full power available, no more, the bike is not making any wheelie due to the new aerodynamics.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Now we are ready and they know that the only thing we are missing is pure power in the straight when I’m full gas and everything is on the tyre, the full power is on the tyre, it’s not enough to fight with our rivals.

“They know perfectly and they are working hard, so I’m sure I will not have to wait till [the] 2022 season to receive something.

“I hope I will have something new for the last part of the season because we are very, very close.

“Yes, I want to enjoy what we are achieving because we are doing a good job but I feel a bit of frustration inside.

“We just need a little bit to fight for the podium every single race.”

shares
comments

Related video

KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch

Previous article

KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

2 d
2
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

32 min
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

18 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

1 d
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

32 min
Latest news
Aprilia “just needs a little bit” for regular MotoGP podiums
MGP

Aprilia “just needs a little bit” for regular MotoGP podiums

5m
KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch
MGP

KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch

18 h
Miller: Ducati’s 2021 MotoGP line-up change proven right
MGP

Miller: Ducati’s 2021 MotoGP line-up change proven right

Jul 16, 2021
Honda MotoGP riders “expect a lot of new things” after summer break
MGP

Honda MotoGP riders “expect a lot of new things” after summer break

Jul 15, 2021
Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Jul 14, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch
MotoGP

KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch

Hamilton: “Nothing I could do” to beat Verstappen in F1 sprint British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: “Nothing I could do” to beat Verstappen in F1 sprint

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Aleix Espargaro More
Aleix Espargaro
Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise” German GP
MotoGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

Espargaro “doesn’t understand” why Dovizioso won’t commit to Aprilia MotoGP seat Catalan GP
MotoGP

Espargaro “doesn’t understand” why Dovizioso won’t commit to Aprilia MotoGP seat

Why Espargaro faces Marquez with no fear at Honda Plus
MotoGP

Why Espargaro faces Marquez with no fear at Honda

Aprilia Racing Team More
Aprilia Racing Team
Espargaro: Aprilia is now MotoGP’s "revolution" French GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: Aprilia is now MotoGP’s "revolution"

Dovizioso: Aprilia MotoGP wildcard “wasn’t in the plan”
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Aprilia MotoGP wildcard “wasn’t in the plan”

Why keeping Iannone is more trouble for Aprilia than he's worth Plus
MotoGP

Why keeping Iannone is more trouble for Aprilia than he's worth

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wants to restore “respect” with Verstappen in F1 battles

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton “dangerous”, British GP win celebrations “disrespectful”

Masi: F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: F1 penalties don't reflect consequences of incidents

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021

Latest news

Aprilia “just needs a little bit” for regular MotoGP podiums
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia “just needs a little bit” for regular MotoGP podiums

KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch

Miller: Ducati’s 2021 MotoGP line-up change proven right
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: Ducati’s 2021 MotoGP line-up change proven right

Honda MotoGP riders “expect a lot of new things” after summer break
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda MotoGP riders “expect a lot of new things” after summer break

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.