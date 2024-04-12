All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Americas GP

Aprilia analysis of Vinales Portugal MotoGP gearbox issue revealed “human problem”

Maverick Vinales says Aprilia’s analysis of the gearbox issue which led to him crashing out of the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix found it was caused by a “human problem”.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard scored a first win for Aprilia since joining the marque in 2021 in the sprint race three weeks ago in Portugal, and was a factor in the fight for victory in the grand prix.

But a worsening gearbox issue while he was running in second led to him slowing down onto the final lap, before causing him to crash out seconds later at Turn 1.

Vinales says Aprilia’s analysis of the issue determined that it was caused by a human error, though would not elaborate further than that and says it won’t happen again.

“Of course, I talk with the team, I wanted to know what happened, I’m involved in everything I can improve for the team,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Americas Grand Prix.

“And basically, what is very important is that, more than it being a technical problem, it was a human problem.

“So, that’s very important. I cannot say more about it.

“That’s a good sign because we need to believe that our bike’s reliability is good.

“Of course, it’s something we always have in mind as something to improve, but we know we have a good package and we need to carry on the momentum.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s more about something that never happens. It should never happen.

“But the important point is that it’s not mechanical. We are happy it’s not a technical problem, it should not happen again.”

While typically fast at the Algarve International Circuit on the RS-GP, Vinales believes he can carry that pace into the Circuit of the Americas, which he feels shares the same characteristics. 

Read Also:

“I think in every track we can be fast,” he noted.

“We must think like that. It’s true that to be at the level of Portimao, it’s complicated to be [like this] every weekend.

“But we will try. I don’t see any difference between Portimao and Austin: up and down [hill], fast corners, tight corners.

“It [the Aprilia] should work and I am very motivated to keep working and keep pushing.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Yamaha takes advantage of MotoGP rules with new M1 engine
Next article Marquez “would sign” for first Ducati Sunday MotoGP podium at COTA despite win record

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes

MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes
Pedrosa gets Jerez MotoGP wildcard for KTM, Espargaro in at Mugello

Pedrosa gets Jerez MotoGP wildcard for KTM, Espargaro in at Mugello

MotoGP
Americas GP
Pedrosa gets Jerez MotoGP wildcard for KTM, Espargaro in at Mugello
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Maverick Viñales
More from
Maverick Viñales
Vinales details Aprilia MotoGP upgrade he must be “very careful” with

Vinales details Aprilia MotoGP upgrade he must be “very careful” with

MotoGP
Americas GP
Vinales details Aprilia MotoGP upgrade he must be “very careful” with
The ‘real’ race debate sparked by Vinales’ historic MotoGP sprint win

The ‘real’ race debate sparked by Vinales’ historic MotoGP sprint win

MotoGP
Americas GP
The ‘real’ race debate sparked by Vinales’ historic MotoGP sprint win
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph
Aprilia Racing Team
More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse

Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse

MotoGP
Americas GP
Aprilia CEO Rivola "can't wait" to be beaten by MotoGP satellite team Trackhouse
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Latest news

Ex-F1 racer Pirro makes motorbike racing debut at Goodwood

Ex-F1 racer Pirro makes motorbike racing debut at Goodwood

HIST Historics
Goodwood Members Meeting 2024
Ex-F1 racer Pirro makes motorbike racing debut at Goodwood
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes

MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
MotoGP Americas GP: Vinales beats Acosta to pole as Martins crashes
Wehrlein questions value of qualifying for "weird" peloton-style Formula E racing

Wehrlein questions value of qualifying for "weird" peloton-style Formula E racing

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Wehrlein questions value of qualifying for "weird" peloton-style Formula E racing
Da Costa: Misano Formula E win "came at right time" as replacement pressure grows

Da Costa: Misano Formula E win "came at right time" as replacement pressure grows

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix I
Da Costa: Misano Formula E win "came at right time" as replacement pressure grows

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe