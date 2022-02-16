Amazon’s MotoGP Unlimited series gets official release date
The debut season of Amazon Prime’s new MotoGP docuseries Unlimited will premiere on the shopping giant’s video platform on 14 March after its first trailer was revealed on Wednesday.
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike
The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?
After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?
Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike
Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins
Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce
As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022
Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey
Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all