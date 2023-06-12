Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo “wasn’t able to try an overtake” in “difficult” Mugello MotoGP race
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Alex Marquez “s****ing in my pants” in Mugello MotoGP Turn 1 near-miss

Gresini’s Alex Marquez says he was “s****ing in my pants” when he almost wiped out several riders in a Turn 1 near-miss during the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

The Spaniard was sat behind Jack Miller, Luca Marini and Marc Marquez in the early stages of Sunday’s grand prix at Mugello.

Coming into Turn 1, Marquez got out of shape on the brakes and came close to hitting all three riders as he ran wide into the corner.

Explaining what happened, Marquez claimed he was sucked into the mistake by the strong slipstream he had from the riders ahead and insisted he didn’t brake any later than he had done in previous laps.

“Yeah, it was really strange,” he said.

“I broke really early, and then Luca and Marc did a really strange movement at that point.

“And with the wings, it’s what we always say, the slipstream absorbs you directly. I was braking every time in the same pressure, but the bike was going [forward].

“So, at that point, I said ‘what do I need to do?’ And, luckily, they opened [a gap] a little bit and at that point I passed.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I was not really late on the brakes, so it was a strange action honestly.

“When you lose all the downforce and more with two bikes [in front of you] it’s impossible. I said ‘fuck!’. I was shitting in my pants, honestly.”

Marquez sat in third after overtaking Marini on lap 13 but would crash out two tours later, which he blamed on being too confident into Turn 2 where he fell.

“Up to that point it’s true that I was suffering a little bit with the front tyre, but not at that point,” he explained.

“So, maybe I put the speed there with too much confidence. I was expecting to lose the front in every point except that one.

“So, I was too confident at that point, I went in a little more and touched the white line, there’s a little bump and I lost the front.

“So, it’s a shame because we were fighting for the podium. Maybe today I needed to say that ‘Ok, stop here, you’ll make a top five and we’ll start going’.

“But it was a podium and I tried for it.”

shares
comments

Quartararo “wasn’t able to try an overtake” in “difficult” Mugello MotoGP race
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
RNF's Fernandez had to finish Mugello MotoGP race with vomit in his helmet

RNF's Fernandez had to finish Mugello MotoGP race with vomit in his helmet

MotoGP
Italian GP

RNF's Fernandez had to finish Mugello MotoGP race with vomit in his helmet RNF's Fernandez had to finish Mugello MotoGP race with vomit in his helmet

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue

MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue Mir ruled out of Germany MotoGP rounds with injury as Honda woes continue

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Alex Marquez More
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

MotoGP
French GP

Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race Alex Marquez explains “scary” Marini crash in Le Mans MotoGP race

Portugal MotoGP weekend has highlighted need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez

Portugal MotoGP weekend has highlighted need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Portugal MotoGP weekend has highlighted need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez Portugal MotoGP weekend has highlighted need for riders’ union – Alex Marquez

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Gresini Racing More
Gresini Racing
Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

MotoGP
Gresini Racing launch

Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes Alex Marquez “had some questions” about himself during Honda MotoGP woes

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Quartararo eliminated in Marquez clash

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Quartararo eliminated in Marquez clash

MotoGP
Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Quartararo eliminated in Marquez clash MotoGP Aragon GP: Bastianini wins thriller, Quartararo eliminated in Marquez clash

Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023

Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023

MotoGP
Dutch GP

Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023 Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023

Latest news

Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar

Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar

INDY IndyCar
Road America

Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar Hunter-Reay: Daly exit shows “brutal” side of IndyCar

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project” Knaus proud of NASCAR Le Mans Garage 56 “passion project”

Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream"

Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream"

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream" Glickenhaus Le Mans result "like a dream"

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

F1 Formula 1

The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels The big questions over a future with synthetic fuels

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe