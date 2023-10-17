Subscribe
MotoGP Indonesian GP
News

Marini: MotoGP should consider football-style approach to in-race incidents

VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini thinks MotoGP should look at adopting a ‘football-style’ approach to in-race penalties, following his tangle with Brad Binder in the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Published
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

The first-time poleman enjoyed a podium showing in the sprint race at Mandalika last Saturday but was unable to fight for another rostrum in the grand prix. 

A collision triggered by KTM’s Binder took Marini down on the second lap, with the Italian retiring a few tours later having remounted to serve a long lap penalty he had hanging over him for an incident in India. 

Binder was involved in another incident later in the race when he ran too hot into Turn 2 and forced RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira to run through the gravel. 

The South African was handed a long lap penalty for each incident, which he later said he felt he fully deserved after getting to the chequered flag in sixth. 

In recent years, long-lap penalties have become a standard punishment for most in-race incidents.

Marini suggests MotoGP should look at introducing a sliding scale for repeat offenders in one race, akin to the yellow and red cards in football. 

“This is a strange case, that maybe happened for the first time, I don’t know,” the VR46 rider explained. 

“But maybe the penalty, we can speak about this and maybe the second penalty can be a little bit worse as in football, like with the yellow card and then the red card. 

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Something like this. We should think together because we want more safety, as usual. So, that will be a point in the next safety commission, I think.”

Marini says Binder came to explain what happened in their tangle and calmed down after finding out the KTM rider suffered from brake pad knockback on the way into Turn 10 – which affected his ability to stop. 

“Well, I have pain in my thumb like in Le Mans, the incident was similar,” Marini added, referencing a collision he had at the French GP in May. 

“I got hit from behind and it looks like my thumb… I don’t know what happened, but the feeling is as bad as it was in Le Mans. 

Read Also:

“It was impossible [to avoid]. I just saw a flash, but Brad went to my office and explained to me everything and now I am less angry. 

“He said over the kerb he had a moment of the bike, and sometimes it can happen that the pads of the front brake are far away [knocked back]. 

“This happened to me also this weekend, but it’s just bad luck I think in my case. This is something I cannot manage.”

shares
comments
Previous article Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title
Next article The young MotoGP trailblazer striving to solve its age-old diversity problem
Lewis Duncan
More
Lewis Duncan
Vinales believes first Aprilia MotoGP win only a "matter of time" now

Vinales believes first Aprilia MotoGP win only a "matter of time" now

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Vinales believes first Aprilia MotoGP win only a "matter of time" now Vinales believes first Aprilia MotoGP win only a "matter of time" now

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship Alfa Romeo: We can fight with Williams for P7 in F1 championship

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar

Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Canapino to stay at Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no Why Andretti F1 hopes are not over, even if FOM says no

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option Miami offers F1 fans ‘Grand Tour Experience’ with multiple seat option

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe