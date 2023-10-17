Rins' first Sunday MotoGP finish since America "like a podium" in Indonesia
Alex Rins says his first Sunday MotoGP race finish since his Austin win “was like a podium” after crossing the line ninth in the Indonesian Grand Prix.
The LCR Honda rider made a strong start to life with the Japanese manufacturer, winning its only race so far in 2023 at the Americas GP in April.
Since then, however, his season flew off the rails as back-to-back crashes in Spain and France gave way to a serious leg break in the Italian GP sprint.
This ruled Rins out for nine rounds, with the Spaniard having to abort a comeback in Japan and defer his racing return to last weekend’s Indonesian GP.
In the full-distance Sunday race, Rins was top Honda runner in ninth despite having “struggled a lot to finish”.
“My condition is done,” said Rins, who will replace Franco Morbidelli at Yamaha next year. “I struggled a lot to finish the race, because after 13, 14 laps I started to feel pain – heavy pain – but at least I was able to hold the pace, the 1m32s low.
“So, I’m quite happy for this. We fight really hard all these months without racing, with the physiotherapist, in the gym.
“So, for me, today we achieved more than a P9. For myself, for all the LCR team, this result is to understand where we are and in which places we can improve.”
Rins added: “For sure, this for me was like a podium. I mean, as I said we fought so hard at home.
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“We struggled a lot, many races in the hospital. To achieve this, it was a really, really great result.
“And the first Honda. We stayed on the bike with all these hot conditions, with the slippery track. I’m happy about this.”
Rins says his physical condition in the race was acceptable as he was focused on the job at hand, but admits he struggled to climb off his bike afterwards.
Insight: 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix
“I struggled with my physical condition after the chequered flag, because during the race I was fully focused on the leg,” he said.
“I was focused on the leg and trying to stay on the pace, on the line.
“But when I went to the box, and I was there in the pit box with the team members I couldn’t stand down from the bike. The pectoral, all the muscles, I have arm pump. Many things.”
Latest news
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura
Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura Shank relishes Petit Le Mans comeback victory in last IMSA race with Acura
Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar
Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar Glickenhaus will not return to WEC in 2024 with Le Mans Hypercar
Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future
Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future Indy 500 champ Newgarden would “love to” race at Le Mans in future
United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort
United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort United Autosports announces Ben Hanley for 2024 IMSA effort
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.