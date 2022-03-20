2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings

The Portuguese rider came from seventh on the grid to take the lead on the fifth of 20 laps, before going on to dominate for his fourth career MotoGP win.

The race was delayed by well over an hour from its original 3:00pm local start time due to heavy rain leaving the track in an unraceable condition.

Mercifully, the weather abated and the race could get underway at 4:15pm local time.

The race was also shortened to 20 laps from 27 earlier in the day owing to safety concerns with the asphalt in the extreme heat.

Absent from the grand prix was six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who suffered a concussion in a violent crash in morning warm-up.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo was second on his Yamaha in his strongest wet weather display in MotoGP, while Pramac’s Johann Zarco was third ahead of the best of the factory team Ducatis of Jack Miller in fourth.

Suzuki duo Alex Rins and Joan Mir followed, with Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, KTM’s Brad Binder, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder rounding out the top 10.

Francesco Bagnaia survived a scary moment into Turn 1 early on, but struggled hugely in the conditions and ended the race down in 15th having started sixth.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini recovered to 11th after a torrid start and holds a slender two-point lead over Brad Binder in the standings going to the next round in Argentina on 1-3 April.

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results

2022 MotoGP standings

Riders' championship

Pos. Rider Points 1 Enea Bastianini Gresini Ducati 30 2 Brad Binder KTM 28 3 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 27 4 Miguel Oliveira KTM 25 5 Johann Zarco Pramac Ducati 24 6 Pol Espargaró Honda 20 7 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 20 8 Alex Rins Suzuki 20 9 Joan Mir Suzuki 20 10 F.Morbidelli Yamaha 14 11 Jack Miller Ducati 13 12 Marc Márquez Honda 11 13 Darryn Binder RNF Yamaha 6 14 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 6 15 Luca Marini VR46 Ducati 5 16 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 4 17 Álex Márquez LCR Honda 3 18 Andrea Dovizioso RNF Yamaha 2 19 Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM 1 20 F.Bagnaia Ducati 1 21 Raúl Fernández Tech3 KTM 0 22 F.Di Giannantonio Gresini Ducati 0 23 Marco Bezzecchi VR46 Ducati 0 24 Jorge Martin Pramac Ducati 0

Manufacturers' championship

Pos. Manufacturer Points 1 KTM 45 2 Ducati 41 3 Yamaha 27 4 Suzuki 21 5 Honda 20 6 Aprilia 20