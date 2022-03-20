Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP Indonesian GP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings

In a thrilling rain-affected Indonesian Grand Prix, the second win of the 2022 MotoGP season has gone to KTM’s Miguel Oliveira.

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings

The Portuguese rider came from seventh on the grid to take the lead on the fifth of 20 laps, before going on to dominate for his fourth career MotoGP win.

The race was delayed by well over an hour from its original 3:00pm local start time due to heavy rain leaving the track in an unraceable condition.

Mercifully, the weather abated and the race could get underway at 4:15pm local time.

The race was also shortened to 20 laps from 27 earlier in the day owing to safety concerns with the asphalt in the extreme heat.

Absent from the grand prix was six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who suffered a concussion in a violent crash in morning warm-up.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo was second on his Yamaha in his strongest wet weather display in MotoGP, while Pramac’s Johann Zarco was third ahead of the best of the factory team Ducatis of Jack Miller in fourth.

Suzuki duo Alex Rins and Joan Mir followed, with Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, KTM’s Brad Binder, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder rounding out the top 10.

Francesco Bagnaia survived a scary moment into Turn 1 early on, but struggled hugely in the conditions and ended the race down in 15th having started sixth.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini recovered to 11th after a torrid start and holds a slender two-point lead over Brad Binder in the standings going to the next round in Argentina on 1-3 April.

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM -  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2.205 2.205
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 3.158 3.158
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 5.663 5.663
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 7.044 7.044
6 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 7.832 7.832
7 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 21.115 21.115
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 32.413 32.413
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 32.586 32.586
10 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 32.901 32.901
11 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 33.116 33.116
12 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 33.599 33.599
13 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 33.735 33.735
14 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 34.991 34.991
15 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 35.763 35.763
16 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 37.397 37.397
17 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 41.975 41.975
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 47.915 47.915
19 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 49.471 49.471
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 49.473 49.473
21 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 55.964 55.964
  Spain Jorge Martin Ducati    
  Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha    
2022 MotoGP standings

Riders' championship

Pos.  Rider     Points 
1 Enea Bastianini Gresini Ducati 30  
2 Brad Binder KTM 28  
3 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 27  
4 Miguel Oliveira KTM 25  
5 Johann Zarco Pramac Ducati 24  
6 Pol Espargaró Honda 20  
7 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 20  
8 Alex Rins Suzuki 20  
9 Joan Mir Suzuki 20  
10 F.Morbidelli Yamaha 14  
11 Jack Miller Ducati 13  
12 Marc Márquez Honda 11  
13 Darryn Binder RNF Yamaha 6  
14 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 6  
15 Luca Marini VR46 Ducati 5  
16 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 4  
17 Álex Márquez LCR Honda 3  
18 Andrea Dovizioso RNF Yamaha 2  
19 Remy Gardner Tech3 KTM 1  
20 F.Bagnaia Ducati 1  
21 Raúl Fernández Tech3 KTM 0  
22 F.Di Giannantonio Gresini Ducati 0  
23 Marco Bezzecchi VR46 Ducati 0  
24 Jorge Martin Pramac Ducati 0  

Manufacturers' championship

Pos. Manufacturer Points
1 KTM 45  
2 Ducati 41  
3 Yamaha 27  
4 Suzuki 21  
5 Honda 20  
6 Aprilia 20  
MotoGP Indonesian GP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win
MotoGP Indonesian GP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win
Latest news

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Full race results and championship standings

MotoGP Indonesian GP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: KTM's Oliveira takes impressive wet-weather win

Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain
MotoGP MotoGP

Indonesia MotoGP race start delayed due to torrential rain

Marquez ruled out of Indonesia MotoGP race after massive crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez ruled out of Indonesia MotoGP race after massive crash

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Plus

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Plus

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
