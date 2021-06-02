Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP / Catalan GP Special feature

2021 MotoGP Catalunya GP – how to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP heads to Barcelona for the seventh round of the 2021 world championship season, the Catalunya Grand Prix, for the second leg of double-header.

2021 MotoGP Catalunya GP – how to watch, session times & more

After an emotional Italian GP, where Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier tragically died from injuries sustained in a crash at Mugello, the MotoGP paddock travels to Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya one week on.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo extended his MotoGP championship lead to 24 points with victory at Mugello, with Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco moving up to second place in the standings after factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia crashed out while leading the early stages of his home race.

Miguel Oliveira claimed KTM’s first MotoGP podium of the season in second place narrowly ahead of defending world champion Joan Mir in third for Suzuki.

But it was another nightmare race for Honda’s Marc Marquez and Suzuki’s Alex Rins who both crashed out of the race.

After signing a new factory KTM contract to keep him at the Austrian squad until the end of 2024, Brad Binder gave his campaign hopes a boost with fifth place at Mugello just behind Zarco, as Jerez and Le Mans winner Jack Miller had to settle for sixth place at Ducati’s home round.

Quartararo will head to Barcelona as strong favourite having won the 2020 Catalunya GP, as he looks to extend his healthy MotoGP championship lead.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2021 Catalunya MotoGP session timings

MotoGP will run its standard schedule across the Catalunya GP weekend, with two practice sessions on Friday that will run for 45 minutes each. On Saturday third practice will also run for 45 minutes, with the top 10 on the combined FP1-2-3 timesheet automatically entering into Q2 of qualifying. A final 30-minute FP4 session is held on Saturday afternoon ahead of qualifying.

Q1 of qualifying sees all riders who did not finish in the top 10 of the combined practice times take part, with the top two finishers progressing into Q2 alongside the top 10 who gained an automatic spot via their practice times.

Q2 is the pole position shootout which decides the order of the front four rows, with the rest of the grid organised on Q1 times, for the Catalunya GP on Sunday.

Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE are also in action during the Catalunya GP.

Friday 4th June 2021
Free Practice 1: 8:55am-09:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)
Free Practice 2: 1:10pm-1:55pm BST (2:10pm-2:55pm local)

Saturday 5th June 2021
Free Practice 3: 8:55am-9:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)
Free Practice 4: 12:30pm-1:00pm BST (1:30pm-2:00pm local)
Qualifying: 1:10pm-1:50pm BST (2:10pm-2:50pm local)

Sunday 6th June 2021
Warm Up: 8:30am-08:50am BST (9:30am-09:50am local)
Race: 12:00pm BST (1:00pm local)

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Catalunya MotoGP?

  • Channel: BT Sport 2
  • Channel numbers: Sky – 414 (BT Sport 2)
  • Channel numbers: Virgin Media – 528 (BT Sport 2)

BT Sport’s live coverage of Sunday’s action starts with the warm-up sessions at 8:00am, taken from the world feed, before switching to its own broadcast at 9:30am for the pre-race show ahead of the Moto3 race.

The build-up to the MotoGP race starts from 11:30am, or when the Moto3 race finishes, ahead of lights out at 12:00pm. To avoid clashing with Formula 1’s Azerbaijan GP, the MotoGP Catalunya GP is being run before both the Moto2 and MotoE races.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Dorna

Can I stream the Catalunya MotoGP?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can also stream the Catalunya GP by purchasing a video pass from MotoGP.com. A one-off video pass, the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season, costs £129.01p.

The video pass gives access to every live session, qualifying and race, plus world feed content and the chance to watch previous races.

Weather forecast for the Catalunya MotoGP

Barcelona is set for mixed conditions throughout the weekend, starting sunny and cloudy on Friday, but with a chance of cloudy and rainy weather on Saturday, before sunny and cloudy conditions return on race day. Highs of 24 degrees Celsius are forecast on race day, which is around three degrees warmer than the Italian GP.

Most Catalunya MotoGP winners (premier class only)

Valentino Rossi: 7 wins (500cc – 2001, MotoGP – 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2016)
Jorge Lorenzo: 5 wins (MotoGP – 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)
Marc Marquez: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2014, 2019)
Casey Stoner: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2007, 2011)
Mick Doohan: 2 wins (500cc – 1997, 1998)

shares
comments

Related video

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022

Previous article

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

6h
2
Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

4h
3
Formula 1

Sauber working with Stellantis to extend Alfa Romeo F1 deal

27min
4
Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

3d
5
Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

7h
Latest news
2021 MotoGP Catalunya GP – how to watch, session times & more
MGP

2021 MotoGP Catalunya GP – how to watch, session times & more

1h
Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022
MGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022

6h
Rins brands recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MGP

Rins brands recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

Jun 1, 2021
Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" in MotoGP now
MGP

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" in MotoGP now

Jun 1, 2021
Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024
MGP

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Jun 1, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Haydn Cobb
2021 F1 Azerbaijan GP session timings and how to watch Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

2021 F1 Azerbaijan GP session timings and how to watch

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022

Between the lines: In defence of Formula 1's track limits
Formula 1

Between the lines: In defence of Formula 1's track limits

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

Trending Today

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Honda has turned its engine into a Mercedes beater

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell wants F1 future beyond 2021 decided by summer break

Sauber working with Stellantis to extend Alfa Romeo F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sauber working with Stellantis to extend Alfa Romeo F1 deal

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

2021 F1 Azerbaijan GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Azerbaijan GP session timings and how to watch

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: I'm pushing myself to adapt to Ferrari F1 car

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Catalunya GP – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Catalunya GP – how to watch, session times & more

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Gardner to step up to MotoGP with Tech3 KTM in 2022

Rins brands recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins brands recent MotoGP crashes “not normal”

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" in MotoGP now
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha has "complete package" in MotoGP now

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.