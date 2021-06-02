2021 MotoGP Catalunya GP – how to watch, session times & more

After an emotional Italian GP, where Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier tragically died from injuries sustained in a crash at Mugello, the MotoGP paddock travels to Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya one week on.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo extended his MotoGP championship lead to 24 points with victory at Mugello, with Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco moving up to second place in the standings after factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia crashed out while leading the early stages of his home race.

Miguel Oliveira claimed KTM’s first MotoGP podium of the season in second place narrowly ahead of defending world champion Joan Mir in third for Suzuki.

But it was another nightmare race for Honda’s Marc Marquez and Suzuki’s Alex Rins who both crashed out of the race.

After signing a new factory KTM contract to keep him at the Austrian squad until the end of 2024, Brad Binder gave his campaign hopes a boost with fifth place at Mugello just behind Zarco, as Jerez and Le Mans winner Jack Miller had to settle for sixth place at Ducati’s home round.

Quartararo will head to Barcelona as strong favourite having won the 2020 Catalunya GP, as he looks to extend his healthy MotoGP championship lead.

2021 Catalunya MotoGP session timings

MotoGP will run its standard schedule across the Catalunya GP weekend, with two practice sessions on Friday that will run for 45 minutes each. On Saturday third practice will also run for 45 minutes, with the top 10 on the combined FP1-2-3 timesheet automatically entering into Q2 of qualifying. A final 30-minute FP4 session is held on Saturday afternoon ahead of qualifying.

Q1 of qualifying sees all riders who did not finish in the top 10 of the combined practice times take part, with the top two finishers progressing into Q2 alongside the top 10 who gained an automatic spot via their practice times.

Q2 is the pole position shootout which decides the order of the front four rows, with the rest of the grid organised on Q1 times, for the Catalunya GP on Sunday.

Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE are also in action during the Catalunya GP.

Friday 4th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 8:55am-09:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)

Free Practice 2: 1:10pm-1:55pm BST (2:10pm-2:55pm local)

Saturday 5th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 8:55am-9:40am BST (9:55am-10:40am local)

Free Practice 4: 12:30pm-1:00pm BST (1:30pm-2:00pm local)

Qualifying: 1:10pm-1:50pm BST (2:10pm-2:50pm local)

Sunday 6th June 2021

Warm Up: 8:30am-08:50am BST (9:30am-09:50am local)

Race: 12:00pm BST (1:00pm local)

How can I watch the Catalunya MotoGP?

Channel: BT Sport 2

Channel numbers: Sky – 414 (BT Sport 2)

Channel numbers: Virgin Media – 528 (BT Sport 2)

BT Sport’s live coverage of Sunday’s action starts with the warm-up sessions at 8:00am, taken from the world feed, before switching to its own broadcast at 9:30am for the pre-race show ahead of the Moto3 race.

The build-up to the MotoGP race starts from 11:30am, or when the Moto3 race finishes, ahead of lights out at 12:00pm. To avoid clashing with Formula 1’s Azerbaijan GP, the MotoGP Catalunya GP is being run before both the Moto2 and MotoE races.

Can I stream the Catalunya MotoGP?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can also stream the Catalunya GP by purchasing a video pass from MotoGP.com. A one-off video pass, the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season, costs £129.01p.

The video pass gives access to every live session, qualifying and race, plus world feed content and the chance to watch previous races.

Weather forecast for the Catalunya MotoGP

Barcelona is set for mixed conditions throughout the weekend, starting sunny and cloudy on Friday, but with a chance of cloudy and rainy weather on Saturday, before sunny and cloudy conditions return on race day. Highs of 24 degrees Celsius are forecast on race day, which is around three degrees warmer than the Italian GP.

Most Catalunya MotoGP winners (premier class only)

Valentino Rossi: 7 wins (500cc – 2001, MotoGP – 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2016)

Jorge Lorenzo: 5 wins (MotoGP – 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018)

Marc Marquez: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2014, 2019)

Casey Stoner: 2 wins (MotoGP – 2007, 2011)

Mick Doohan: 2 wins (500cc – 1997, 1998)

