15-time race winner Dovizioso to get MotoGP Hall of Fame induction

The Italian made his MotoGP debut in 2008 with Honda for the Scott Racing satellite squad before getting a call up to the factory squad the following season, scoring his first win at the British Grand Prix.

Dovizioso moved to Yamaha with Tech3 for 2012 before stepping to Ducati for 2013, with whom he rode until the end of 2020.

During that time, Dovizioso was instrumental in helping Ducati get back to the front of the MotoGP grid and end its long victory drought, while the Italian ended his own dearth in 2016 with a second career win at the Malaysian GP.

In 2017, Dovizioso won six times and challenged Marc Marquez for the championship, though ultimately coming up 37 points short in runner-up spot.

Dovizioso was championship runner-up in 2018 and 2019, but slid further away from Marquez, while his relationship with Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna souring in that time to the point where he was left without a seat for 2021.

After a brief foray as an Aprilia test rider, Dovizioso returned to competition with Petronas SRT from the 2021 San Marino GP and remained with the rebranded RNF Racing for 2022.

But a lack of results as he struggled to adapt to the Yamaha forced Dovizioso into retiring from MotoGP at the end of last year’s San Marino GP.

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“When they told me, I was really surprised,” Dovizioso, who also won the 2004 125cc world championship, said.

“Reading the list of Legends it’s a nice feeling to know my name is now going to be added.

“I had a long career but didn’t expect to be named a Legend – and certainly not so soon – but it’s really an honour.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to the paddock to visit, and to be inducted at the Italian Grand Prix makes it really special.

“I’m surprised and very happy, happy to become a MotoGP Legend. So, thank you very much!”

German rider Hans-Georg Anscheidt, who was a three-time 50cc world champion and 14-time race winner, will also be inducted into the MotoGP hall of fame in a ceremony at the Sachsenring.