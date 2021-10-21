Ducati set to become official MotoE supplier from 2023

The MotoE World Cup came into existence in 2019 as part of MotoGP promoter Dorna Sports and the FIM’s push for greener motorcycle racing, and features at select rounds on the MotoGP bill alongside Moto2 and Moto3.

Italian firm Energica – whose road going version of the Ego bike used in MotoE had previously contested the Zero TT race at the Isle of Man – was chosen as the sole supplier of the MotoE World Cup.

However, the Modena-based Energica announced on Tuesday afternoon that it will not renew its contract with Dorna Sports, which expires in 2022, when a four-year partnership will come to an end.

Pending the official announcement of a new supplier, everything is now in place for Ducati to take over the baton and enter the all-electric motorbike sector from 2023.

This outcome is particularly striking given that Claudio Domenicali, Ducati's CEO, recently justified the Bolognese manufacturer's immobility in this sector, pointing directly to the performance of current batteries and, above all, their weight.

Start action, Eric Granado, One Energy Racing leads Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The MotoE World Cup has been gaining momentum over the years since its inception in 2019, despite suffering a major setback ahead of its inaugural season when the paddock was wiped out by a massive fire during a pre-season test at Jerez.

This delayed the start of the 2019 MotoE World Cup, but a full six-round calendar was able to be staged later in the season.

In the maiden season of the series, the champion was Matteo Ferrari, winner of two of the six races held, while Jordi Torres won the COVID-delayed 2020 World Cup.

Just a month ago, Spaniard Torres took the 2021 crown in a controversial finale, when chief rival Dominique Aegerter collided with him on the final lap of the Misano finale.

Aegerter was later handed a penalty by Race Direction, which handed the 2021 World Cup to Torres.

In recent years Ducati had floated the idea of expanding into the Moto3 class, but earlier this year ruled out this possibility for now.

An official announcement on Ducati's MotoE deal is expected on Thursday ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP.