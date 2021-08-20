Tickets Subscribe
MotoE / BMW i4 M50 Safety Car unveil News

BMW M reveals fully-electric safety car for MotoE World Cup

BMW unveiled its first fully-electric safety car – the i4 M50 – for the FIM MotoE World Cup at last weekend’s Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix.

BMW M GmbH is the ‘Official Car of MotoGP’ and the new i4 M50 safety car replaces the BMW i8 that has previously followed the field in the electric motorcycle series, which is on the support programme for MotoGP.

Safety cars in motorsport have to be powerful and fast. That's why, until now, most safety cars have been powered by petrol-powered engines.

The first fully-electric performance car from BMW will provide the perfect basis for use as a safety car. With an electric motor on both the front and the rear axle, generating a total output of 400 kW/544 hp, and M-specific chassis technology, it offers a high level of performance driving dynamics.

The emotional driving experience of this zero-emissions car is underlined by the drive sound, which has been developed specifically for electric BMW M cars.

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car

“With the BMW i4 M50, we are entering a new era and presenting our first M with a fully-electric drive train,” says Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “With the first M BEV, we are setting course for a future, in which the combination of extremely sporty, performance vehicles and electrification is an exciting theme.

“We are showing that everything people have come to value about M – the typical emotional M driving experience with sportiness, power and dynamics – is also possible in a fully-electric vehicle. While the production version of the four-door Gran Coupé will hit the market in the autumn, our fans can enjoy its world premiere at the racetrack this summer. There could not be a more appropriate safety car for MotoE than the BMW i4 M50 – pure performance, fully-electric. We are looking forward to the premiere in Spielberg.”

The FIM Enel MotoE World Cup has been part of the MotoGP World Championship since 2019. The fully-electric series, which uses Energica motorcycles, offers thrilling head-to-head races and exciting battles at some of the most iconic circuits in motorcycle racing. 

For more information about BMW M GmbH and the involvement as the ‘Official Car of MotoGP’ see: www.bmw-m.com

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car

BMW i4 M50 Safety Car

