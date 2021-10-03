Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race
Moto3 / Austin News

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash

Tech3 Moto3 rider Deniz Oncu has been handed a double race ban for causing the terrifying accident that red-flagged Sunday’s Grand Prix of the Americas.

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash

Turkish rider Oncu chopped across the front of Gresini’s Jeremy Alcoba on the back straight between Turns 11 and 12 at the Circuit of the Americas.

Alcoba crashed as a result, while the following Snipers Honda of Andrea Migno and championship leader Pedro Acosta on the Ajo KTM clattered into the stricken Gresini Honda.

Both were launched into the air and crashed down heavily, but all three riders walked away unscathed from the incident.

The race was red-flagged, having already been halted on lap eight of the original start for a crash for Filip Salac.

A five-lap restart took place after the Salac incident, but was not restarted following the Oncu incident on lap three – with the results of Sunday’s race taken from the end of the original start before the red flag.

For causing the incident Oncu has been hit with a ban for the upcoming Emilia Romagna and Algarve Grands Prix.

A statement from the stewards read: “On 3 October at 11:46 during the Moto3 Race Part 2 of the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas you were found to have caused a crash by swerving into the line of another rider on the straight portion of the track between T11 and T12.

“This contravenes the specific instructions given to all team/competitors by email, and it is considered irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors.

“It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.2.1.2 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations.

“For the above reasons and the deliberate causing this serious incident, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a suspension from participating in the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the 2021 Algarve Grand Prix.”

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Deniz Oncu, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Stewards also confirmed no appeal was lodged by the Tech3 team.

This is a significant course of action given safety in junior categories has been in the headlines over the past week again following the death of 15-year-old World Supersport racer Dean Berta Vinales at Jerez last weekend.

Aspar rookie Izan Guevara was declared winner of Sunday’s bizarre COTA race, despite his bike breaking down while he was leading the restarted five-lap sprint.

shares
comments

Related video

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race

Previous article

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

13 h
3
Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

9 h
4
Moto3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash

7 min
5
Moto3

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race

4 h
Latest news
Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash
MOT3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash

7m
Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race
MOT3

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race

4 h
Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Sep 29, 2021
Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati crashes from lead
MOT3

Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati crashes from lead

Sep 19, 2021
Ex-MotoGP racer Michael Laverty announces British Moto3 team
MOT3

Ex-MotoGP racer Michael Laverty announces British Moto3 team

Sep 17, 2021

Trending Today

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash
Moto3 Moto3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race
Moto3 Moto3

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo urges F1 rules rethink after Norris pitlane entry incident

Latest news

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash
Moto3 Moto3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race
Moto3 Moto3

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

Motorcycle racing’s steps to a safer future after its latest tragedy

Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati crashes from lead
Moto3 Moto3

Misano Moto3: Foggia takes back-to-back wins after Fenati crashes from lead

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.