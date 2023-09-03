MotoGP Catalan GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

A chaotic and dramatic 18-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off racing action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

A typical multi-rider battle boiled down to a wild final lap, which saw championship leader Daniel Holagdo (Tech3 KTM) crashing out of podium contention down at Turn 10.

Coming into the final corners, BOE Motorsports rider David Munoz found himself in the lead.

But he was raided into the final corner, as David Alonso (Aspar GasGas) and Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia both picked his pocket.

This forced Munoz out slightly wide, and as he tried to recover he was knocked off by early leader Deniz Oncu.

As Alonso took the chequered flag 0.076s ahead of Masia, Oncu was demoted from third to 12th having been hit with a six-second time penalty (the equivalent of two long laps) for causing the Munoz collision.

This promoted his Ajo KTM team-mate Jose Antonio Rueda to a maiden grand prix podium, as the crash for Holgado moved Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP Husqvarna) – who crossed the line fourth – to within 13 points of the championship lead.

Stefano Nepa was fifth for the Angeluss MTA KTM team ahead of SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi and Kaito Toba, Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki, Ryusei Yamanaka (Aspar) and poleman Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team).

Moto3 Catalan GP race results

Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A thrilling 21-lap Moto2 contest followed, with poleman Jake Dixon fending of Pons rider Aron Canet to keep himself in the title battle.

Dixon – who will remain in Moto2 next year with Aspar - led early before being overhauled by Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez. Canet would soon follow, while championship leader Pedro Acosta also joined the battle.

The lead changed hands from Gonzalez to Canet to Acosta, though the latter would start to struggle with grip in the latter stages and dropped out of contention when forced off at Turn 1 by Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez.

The fight for the win came down to Dixon and Canet as the pair ran line astern on the final lap.

Dixon defended well throughout the final corners, while Canet was lucky to stay mounted on his Pons Kalex when he lost the front-end going through the last turn.

He lost out to Dixon by 0.205s, with Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas completing the podium for the first time in Moto2.

Sergio Garcia was fourth on the sister Pons bike ahead of Gonzalez and Acosta, while Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, Lopez, Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes and Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti rounded out the top 10.

Tony Arbolino failed to score on his Marc VDS bike, allowing Acosta to extend his championship lead to 22 points, while Dixon sits 44 adrift.

Dixon, who raced in British Superbikes, later dedicated his win to champion BSB and ex-MotoGP team boss Paul Bird, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 56.

Moto2 Catalan GP race results