MotoGP Catalan GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Jake Dixon scored his second Moto2 victory of 2023 as Aspar team-mate David Alonso won the Moto3 contest at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

David Alonso, GasGas Aspar Team

A chaotic and dramatic 18-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off racing action at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday.

A typical multi-rider battle boiled down to a wild final lap, which saw championship leader Daniel Holagdo (Tech3 KTM) crashing out of podium contention down at Turn 10.

Coming into the final corners, BOE Motorsports rider David Munoz found himself in the lead.

But he was raided into the final corner, as David Alonso (Aspar GasGas) and Leopard Honda’s Jaume Masia both picked his pocket.

This forced Munoz out slightly wide, and as he tried to recover he was knocked off by early leader Deniz Oncu.

As Alonso took the chequered flag 0.076s ahead of Masia, Oncu was demoted from third to 12th having been hit with a six-second time penalty (the equivalent of two long laps) for causing the Munoz collision.

This promoted his Ajo KTM team-mate Jose Antonio Rueda to a maiden grand prix podium, as the crash for Holgado moved Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP Husqvarna) – who crossed the line fourth – to within 13 points of the championship lead.

Stefano Nepa was fifth for the Angeluss MTA KTM team ahead of SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi and Kaito Toba, Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki, Ryusei Yamanaka (Aspar) and poleman Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team).

Moto3 Catalan GP race results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso David Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
 80 GASGAS 18 33'00.945   152.3   25
2 Spain J. Masia Jaume Masia Leopard Racing 5 Honda 18 +0.076 0.076 152.3   20
3
J. Antonio Jose Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 18 +0.234 0.158 152.3   16
4 Japan A. Sasaki Ayumu Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 71 Husqvarna 18 +0.289 0.055 152.3   13
5 Italy S. Nepa Stefano Nepa Angeluss MTA Team 82 KTM 18 +0.401 0.112 152.3   11
6 Italy R. Rossi Riccardo Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse 54 Honda 18 +0.524 0.123 152.2   10
7 Japan K. Toba Kaito Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse 27 Honda 18 +0.680 0.156 152.2   9
8 Japan T. Suzuki Tatsuki Suzuki Leopard Racing 24 Honda 18 +0.967 0.287 152.2   8
9 Japan R. Yamanaka Ryusei Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team 6 GASGAS 18 +1.060 0.093 152.2   7
10
I. Ortola Ivan Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
 48 KTM 18 +1.125 0.065 152.2   6
11
M. Bertelle Matteo Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
 18 Honda 18 +1.304 0.179 152.2   5
12 Turkey D. Öncü Deniz Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 53 KTM 18 +6.129 4.825 152.3   4
13 Spain X. Artigas Xavier Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP 43 CF MOTO 18 +6.458 0.329 151.8   3
14 Japan T. Furusato Taiyo Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 18 +6.485 0.027 151.8   2
15 Italy R. Fenati Romano Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team 55 Honda 18 +6.964 0.479 151.8   1
16 United Kingdom S. Ogden Scott Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team 19 Honda 18 +6.679   151.8    
17 Brazil D. Moreira Diogo Moreira MT Helmets - MSI 10 KTM 18 +7.024 0.345 151.7    
18
J. Kelso Joel Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
 66 CF MOTO 18 +7.098 0.074 151.7    
19 Indonesia M. Aji Mario Suryo Aji Honda Team Asia 64 Honda 18 +7.150 0.052 151.7    
20
T. Buasri Tatchakorn Buasri Honda Team Asia
 33 Honda 18 +7.170 0.020 151.7    
21
D. Salvador David Salvador CIP
 38 KTM 18 +10.354 3.184 151.5    
22 Spain D. Holgado Daniel Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3 96 KTM 18 +14.757 4.403 151.2    
23 United Kingdom J. Whatley Joshua Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team 70 Honda 18 +18.755 3.998 150.9    
24
D. Almansa David Almansa Finetwork Intact GP
 92 Husqvarna 18 +18.800 0.045 150.9    
25 France L. Fellon Lorenzo Fellon CIP 20 KTM 18 +27.664 8.864 150.2    
26
S. Azman Syarifuddin Azman MT Helmets - MSI
 63 KTM 18 +32.185 4.521 149.9    
27 Spain A. Carrasco Ana Carrasco BOE Motorsports 22 KTM 18 +32.287 0.102 149.8    
dnf
D. Muñoz David Muñoz BOE Motorsports
 44 KTM 17 +1 Lap 1 Lap 152.3 Accident  
dnf
F. Farioli Filippo Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
 7 KTM 4 +14 Laps 13 Laps 150.2 Accident  
Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team

Jake Dixon, GASGAS Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A thrilling 21-lap Moto2 contest followed, with poleman Jake Dixon fending of Pons rider Aron Canet to keep himself in the title battle.

Dixon – who will remain in Moto2 next year with Aspar - led early before being overhauled by Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez. Canet would soon follow, while championship leader Pedro Acosta also joined the battle.

The lead changed hands from Gonzalez to Canet to Acosta, though the latter would start to struggle with grip in the latter stages and dropped out of contention when forced off at Turn 1 by Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez.

The fight for the win came down to Dixon and Canet as the pair ran line astern on the final lap.

Dixon defended well throughout the final corners, while Canet was lucky to stay mounted on his Pons Kalex when he lost the front-end going through the last turn.

He lost out to Dixon by 0.205s, with Ajo KTM’s Albert Arenas completing the podium for the first time in Moto2.

Sergio Garcia was fourth on the sister Pons bike ahead of Gonzalez and Acosta, while Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, Lopez, Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes and Fantic Racing’s Celestino Vietti rounded out the top 10.

Tony Arbolino failed to score on his Marc VDS bike, allowing Acosta to extend his championship lead to 22 points, while Dixon sits 44 adrift.

Dixon, who raced in British Superbikes, later dedicated his win to champion BSB and ex-MotoGP team boss Paul Bird, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 56.

Moto2 Catalan GP race results

 
 
         
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Dixon Jake Dixon Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2 96 Kalex 21 -       25
2 Spain A. Canet Arón Canet Pons Wegow Los40 40 Kalex 21 +0.205 0.205     20
3 Spain A. Arenas Albert Arenas Ajo Motorsport 75 Kalex 21 +1.027 0.822     16
4 Spain S. García Sergio García Pons Wegow Los40 11 Kalex 21 +2.258 1.231     13
5 Spain M. Gonzalez Manuel Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 18 Kalex 21 +2.662 0.404     11
6 Spain P. Acosta Pedro Acosta Ajo Motorsport 37 Kalex 21 +3.664 1.002     10
7 Japan A. Ogura Ai Ogura Honda Team Asia 79 Kalex 21 +4.239 0.575     9
8 Spain A. López Alonso López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 21 +4.314 0.075     8
9 United Kingdom S. Lowes Sam Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 22 Kalex 21 +4.607 0.293     7
10 Italy C. Vietti Ramus Celestino Vietti Ramus Fantic Racing 13 Kalex 21 +8.729 4.122     6
11 United States J. Roberts Joe Roberts Italtrans Racing Team 16 Kalex 21 +9.476 0.747     5
12 Belgium B. Baltus Barry Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP 7 Kalex 21 +9.596 0.120     4
13 Spain F. Aldeguer Fermin Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 21 +9.821 0.225     3
14 Thailand S. Chantra Somkiat Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 21 +10.970 1.149     2
15 Spain J. Alcoba Jeremy Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 52 Kalex 21 +11.183 0.213     1
16 Spain M. Ramirez Marcos Ramirez American Racing 24 Kalex 21 +11.315 0.132      
17 Italy T. Arbolino Tony Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 21 +16.859 5.544      
18 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh Zonta van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP 84 Kalex 21 +18.347 1.488      
19 Germany L. Tulovic Lukas Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 3 Kalex 21 +25.537 7.190      
20
B. Gomez Borja Gomez Fantic Racing
 72 Kalex 21 +25.788 0.251      
21 Italy D. Foggia Dennis Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 21 +26.188 0.400      
22
M. Rato Mattia Rato Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
 73 Kalex 21 +29.443 3.255      
23 United Kingdom R. Skinner Rory Skinner American Racing 33 Kalex 21 +35.208 5.765      
24 Japan K. Nozane Kohta Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 5 Kalex 21 +39.363 4.155      
25 Spain I. Guevara Izan Guevara Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2 28 Kalex 21 +52.086 12.723      
26
Y. Ruiz Yeray Ruiz Forward Team
 55 Forward F2 21 +53.208 1.122      
dnf Czech Republic F. Salač Filip Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 12 Kalex 16       Retirement  
dnf Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Bo Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 64 Kalex 8       Retirement  
dnf
S. Agius Senna Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 8 Kalex 7       Retirement  
dnf Italy A. Surra Alberto Surra Forward Team 67 Forward F2 0       Retirement  
