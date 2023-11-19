MotoGP Qatar GP: Masia wins Moto3 title, Aldeguer takes third straight Moto2 win
Leopard Honda rider Jaume Masia has been crowned 2023 Moto3 world champion in a thrilling lightweight class race at the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.
Spaniard Masia came to Qatar leading the championship by 13 points and needed to outscore his rival Ayumu Sasaki by 12 points to wrap up the title with a round to spare.
Masia has been something of a journeyman in the Moto3 class since making his debut in 2017.
It wouldn’t be until 2019 that Masia won his first grand prix, taking victory from pole at the Argentina GP on his way to ninth in the points.
Moving to Leopard Honda for 2020, Masia won twice to finish sixth in the standings and was fourth in the championship with a single victory the following year having moved to Moto3 class kingmaker Aki Ajo’s KTM squad.
Despite winning twice in 2022, Masia could only manage sixth in the championship and would return to Leopard Honda for 2023.
Coming from 10th on the grid in Qatar, Masia found himself involved in a chaotic 16-lap grand prix.
On several occasions, Masia and Sasaki locked horns on track. Twice did Masia come through aggressively, sitting up the Intact GP Husqvarna-mounted Sasaki. Masia was given a conduct warning for this.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jaume Masia, Leopard Racing
It all started to go wrong for Sasaki at the start of lap 13. Leading into Turn 1, Masia launched his Leopard Honda up the inside of the Japanese rider to regain first.
Sasaki then lost three more spots into Turn 2 to drop to fifth, before Masia’s team-mate Adrian Fernandez forced Sasaki wide at Turn 6 to dump him down to eighth.
Fernandez would do the same thing to Sasaki again at the last corner to drop him to 10th as Masia led over the line.
Masia faced stiff opposition for the win from the chasing David Alonso (Aspar), Ajo KTM’s Deniz Oncu – who served two long lap penalties for jumping the start – and SIC58’s Riccardo Rossi.
Sasaki was able to get back into the top six on the final lap, but a massive moment going through Turn 13 almost led to him crashing out.
With Masia snatching a fourth win of the season on the run to the line by 0.068s, it would be enough for the Spaniard to wrap up the championship.
Masia’s championship marks the first for Honda in Moto3 since Lorenzo Dalla Porta in 2019, when he secured the title for Leopard Racing.
For the 2024 season, Masia will step up to the Moto2 class with the SAG Racing team.
Moto3 Qatar GP results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Masia Leopard Racing
|5
|Honda
|16
|
33'50.694
|152.6
|25
|2
|
D. Alonso GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|80
|GASGAS
|16
|
+0.068
33'50.762
|0.068
|152.5
|20
|3
|D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|53
|KTM
|16
|
+0.163
33'50.857
|0.095
|152.5
|16
|4
|R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|54
|Honda
|16
|
+0.285
33'50.979
|0.122
|152.5
|13
|5
|V. Pérez BOE Motorsports
|21
|KTM
|16
|
+1.553
33'52.247
|1.268
|152.4
|11
|6
|A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|71
|Husqvarna
|16
|
+1.566
33'52.260
|0.013
|152.4
|10
|7
|
M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|16
|
+1.725
33'52.419
|0.159
|152.4
|9
|8
|K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse
|27
|Honda
|16
|
+1.846
33'52.540
|0.121
|152.4
|8
|9
|D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|96
|KTM
|16
|
+1.943
33'52.637
|0.097
|152.4
|7
|10
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|16
|
+2.019
33'52.713
|0.076
|152.4
|6
|11
|R. Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team
|55
|Honda
|16
|
+3.634
33'54.328
|1.615
|152.3
|5
|12
|
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
|44
|KTM
|16
|
+4.003
33'54.697
|0.369
|152.3
|4
|13
|
J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|66
|CF MOTO
|16
|
+4.060
33'54.754
|0.057
|152.2
|3
|14
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|16
|
+4.166
33'54.860
|0.106
|152.2
|2
|15
|
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
|48
|KTM
|16
|
+4.228
33'54.922
|0.062
|152.2
|1
|16
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|16
|
+4.707
33'55.401
|0.479
|152.2
|17
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|16
|
+5.139
33'55.833
|0.432
|152.2
|18
|S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team
|82
|KTM
|16
|
+5.221
33'55.915
|0.082
|152.2
|19
|S. Ogden VisionTrack Racing Team
|19
|Honda
|16
|
+5.589
33'56.283
|0.368
|152.1
|20
|X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|43
|CF MOTO
|16
|
+7.934
33'58.628
|2.345
|152.0
|21
|R. Yamanaka GAVIOTA GASGAS Aspar Team
|6
|GASGAS
|16
|
+8.140
33'58.834
|0.206
|151.9
|22
|
S. Azman MT Helmets - MSI
|63
|KTM
|16
|
+22.445
34'13.139
|14.305
|150.9
|23
|
D. Salvador CIP
|38
|KTM
|16
|
+22.622
34'13.316
|0.177
|150.9
|24
|L. Fellon CIP
|20
|KTM
|16
|
+33.718
34'24.412
|11.096
|150.1
|25
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|64
|Honda
|16
|
+34.010
34'24.704
|0.292
|150.0
|26
|D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI
|10
|KTM
|16
|
+41.722
34'32.416
|7.712
|149.5
|dnf
|
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|7
|KTM
|3
|
+13 Laps
6'25.293
|13 Laps
|150.8
|Accident
|dnf
|J. Whatley VisionTrack Racing Team
|70
|Honda
|0
|
|Accident
|View full results
Aldeguer wins third-straight Moto2 race as MotoGP rumours persist
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing
SpeedUp rider Fermin Aldeguer scored his third-successive Moto2 victory in dominant fashion in Qatar.
The Spaniard took the lead from Aron Canet with 10 laps to go in the grand prix and eased off into the distance towards the chequered flag.
Aldeguer remains in the frame for a MotoGP step in 2024 with VR46 Ducati, should Luca Marini sign for Honda to replace Marc Marquez.
The podium was completed by Manuel Gonzalez, who snatched second from Pons rider Canet on his Yamaha VR46 Master Camp-run bike by 0.009s.
Recently-crowned Moto2 world champion Pedro Acosta was eighth.
Moto2 Qatar GP results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|18
|
-
|25
|2
|M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|18
|Kalex
|18
|
+2.643
2.643
|2.643
|20
|3
|A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40
|40
|Kalex
|18
|
+2.652
2.652
|0.009
|16
|4
|A. Ogura Honda Team Asia
|79
|Kalex
|18
|
+4.585
4.585
|1.933
|13
|5
|J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|18
|
+4.645
4.645
|0.060
|11
|6
|C. Vietti Ramus Fantic Racing
|13
|Kalex
|18
|
+5.936
5.936
|1.291
|10
|7
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|18
|
+6.212
6.212
|0.276
|9
|8
|P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport
|37
|Kalex
|18
|
+6.598
6.598
|0.386
|8
|9
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|18
|
+7.269
7.269
|0.671
|7
|10
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|18
|
+11.302
11.302
|4.033
|6
|11
|J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|18
|
+11.565
11.565
|0.263
|5
|12
|S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|22
|Kalex
|18
|
+11.663
11.663
|0.098
|4
|13
|M. Ramirez American Racing
|24
|Kalex
|18
|
+16.105
16.105
|4.442
|3
|14
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|18
|
+16.306
16.306
|0.201
|2
|15
|J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|52
|Kalex
|18
|
+19.293
19.293
|2.987
|1
|16
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|18
|
+19.513
19.513
|0.220
|17
|S. García Pons Wegow Los40
|11
|Kalex
|18
|
+19.602
19.602
|0.089
|18
|B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|18
|
+19.968
19.968
|0.366
|19
|Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|18
|
+23.303
23.303
|3.335
|20
|
Á. Escrig Forward Team
|17
|Forward F2
|18
|
+25.075
25.075
|1.772
|21
|A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport
|75
|Kalex
|18
|
+28.571
28.571
|3.496
|22
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|64
|Kalex
|18
|
+28.636
28.636
|0.065
|23
|I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|18
|
+30.571
30.571
|1.935
|24
|R. Skinner American Racing
|33
|Kalex
|18
|
+32.413
32.413
|1.842
|25
|
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|23
|Kalex
|18
|
+35.127
35.127
|2.714
|26
|M. Casadei Fantic Racing
|9
|Kalex
|18
|
+36.741
36.741
|1.614
|dnf
|K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|5
|Kalex
|11
|
|Accident
|dnf
|L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|3
|Kalex
|7
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|
S. Kelly Forward Team
|4
|Forward F2
|4
|
|Retirement
|dns
|F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|12
|Kalex
|0
|
|View full results
Latest news
MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss
MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss
Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?
Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver? Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?
Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message
Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message
Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP
Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.