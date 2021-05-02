Tickets Subscribe
Moto3 / Jerez Race report

Jerez Moto3: Acosta chalks up third successive win in chaotic race

By:

Pedro Acosta claimed an historic third Moto3 victory in the Spanish Grand Prix while chaos erupted at the final corner of a dramatic Jerez race.

Ajo KTM rider Acosta has become the first grand prix rookie in history to score four podiums from their first four races, after riding a perfect final lap to claim his third-straight win to pull out a commanding 51-point lead in the championship.

Poleman Tatsuki Suzuki grabbed the holeshot off the line from the Snipers Honda of Andrea Migno and Gabriel Rodrigo on the Gresini Honda.

PLUS: The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Rodrigo and Suzuki engaged over the lead on lap two, with the former making a move stick at the Peluqui right-hander and was able to put a few bike lengths between himself and the SIC58 Honda.

But the Gresini rider’s charge ended on lap five when he highsided out of the race at the Turn 7 left-hander – the second big crash there after Petronas Sprinta’s John McPhee was flung from his Honda on the opening lap to leave his title hopes in tatters.

Rodrigo’s exit promoted Tech3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu to the lead, though he would briefly drop behind Migno after running wide on the way into the final corner at the end of the fifth lap.

The Turkish rider returned to the lead a corner later, while behind championship leader Acosta ghosted his way into the podium places having started 13th.

And on lap eight Acosta moved ahead of Oncu at the Pedrosa right-hander, though Oncu would be back at the head of the pack by lap 10.

In typical Moto3 fashion, the battle for victory turned chaotic in the closing stages, with Oncu, Acosta and Max Racing’s Romano Fenati on the Husqvarna all hitting the front.

Oncu led the field at the start of the penultimate lap, leading a Red Bull KTM 1-2-3 ahead of the Ajo pair of Acosta and Jaume Masia.

Start action, Tatsuki Suzuki, SIC58 Squadra Corse leads

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Masia tried to go around the outside of Oncu into the Pedrosa corner, but the Turkish rider defended the position.

That duo was able to break away slightly as Acosta almost highsided out of third, dropping behind Fenati, who had to check up slightly.

Read Also:

But Acosta got back on terms with Masia and Oncu ahead onto the final lap and pulled off a stunning double overtake on the brakes into the Pedrosa corner to take the lead.

Acosta had his KTM stablemates of Masia and Oncu all over him on the run through the final sector, but the 16-year-old held a tight defensive line into the last turn to maintain his lead through to the chequered flag.

With the door to the lead shut, Oncu came into the last corner too hot and tucked the front, wiping out a furious Masia and compounding Petronas Sprinta’s miserable day by taking down Darryn Binder too.

This allowed Fenati to secure his first podium of the season in second, while Jeremy Alcoba on the remaining Gresini Honda completed the rostrum having had to serve two long lap penalties.

Migno was fourth ahead of Ayumu Sasaki on the other Tech3 KTM and Avintia’s Carlos Tatay, with Prustel GP’s Jason Dupasquier, Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia), Leopard’s Xavi Artigas and Prustel’s Ryusei Yamanaka completing the top 10.

Early leader Suzuki’s hopes of a podium ended on lap 13 when he crashed at Turn 2.

Moto3 Spain results - 22 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pedro Acosta KTM -  
2 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna 0.417 0.417
3 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda 0.527 0.527
4 Italy Andrea Migno Honda 0.548 0.548
5 Japan Ayumu Sasaki KTM 0.971 0.971
6 Spain Carlos Tatay KTM 0.997 0.997
7 Switzerland Jason Dupasquier KTM 1.043 1.043
8 Italy Niccolo Antonelli KTM 1.144 1.144
9 Spain Xavier Artigas Honda 1.383 1.383
10 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 1.596 1.596
11 Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 3.986 3.986
12 Czech Republic Filip Salač Honda 4.389 4.389
13 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 5.191 5.191
14 Japan Yuki Kunii Honda 7.204 7.204
15 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 8.194 8.194
16 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 12.822 12.822
17 Italy Riccardo Rossi KTM 12.869 12.869
18 Indonesia Andi Gilang Honda 12.990 12.990
19 Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM 17.318 17.318
20 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 18.162 18.162
21 Spain Jaume Masia KTM 19.439 19.439
22 South Africa Darryn Binder Honda 25.337 25.337
23 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 32.323 32.323
24 Mexico Adrian Fernandez Husqvarna 46.228 46.228
  Italy Dennis Foggia Honda    
  Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda    
  Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda    
  United Kingdom John McPhee Honda    
View full results
About this article

Series Moto3
Event Jerez
Author Lewis Duncan

