MotoGP Spanish GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The 19-lap Moto3 race opened up Sunday's Spanish GP action, with drama striking almost immediately.

Having lost out from pole on the run to Turn 1 at the start, Aspar CF Moto rider David Alonso retook the lead from David Munoz into Turn 6 on the opening lap.

Leading the field into the last corner, Alonso crashed out, releasing Munoz into a comfortable lead as the Aspar rider rejoined at the back of the field.

BOE Motorsport rider Munoz was quickly reeled in by the chasing pack headed by Intact GP KTM's Collin Veijer, who scythed past into the led through the Turn 11 right-hander.

From there, Veijer kept the pack at bay as the laps counted down and continued to lead as he headed Munoz onto the final lap.

Munoz kept the pressure on Veijer, but the Dutch rider kept enough margin in hand on the run through the final sector to stop any last-corner attacks.

A small moment on the gas coming out of Turn 13 put Munoz right onto Veijer's exhaust, but the Intact GP rider took the chequered flag 0.045 seconds clear for a second grand prix victory.

­MT Helmets – MSI KTM rider Ivan Ortola completed the podium from his team-mate Ryusei Yamanaka, while Joel Kelso rounded out the top five on the sister BOE Motorsports-run bike.

Adrian Fernandez was seventh for Leopard Honda ahead of championship leader Dani Holgado, with the Tech3 GasGas rider battered and bruised after a crash on Saturday which left him 18th on the grid.

MTA duo Nicola Carraro and Stefano Nepa, while Leopard rookie Angel Piqueras completed the top 10, while Alonso recovered to 11th.

Holgado holds a six-point lead in the standings from Alonso, with Veijer 28 back in third.

Moto3 results

Conditions remained good for the 21-lap Moto2 race, which was controlled by pre-season title favourite Fermin Aldeguer.

The Speed Up rider had to engage in an early battle with Gresini's Manuel Gonzales, with the pair trading places across the first six laps.

Poleman Aldeguer made his decisive move on the sixth tour when he came through on Gonzales at Turn 8 and would quickly streak away.

The Spaniard would get to the chequered flag 1.287 seconds clear, as American Racing rider Joe Roberts strengthened his claims to a MotoGP ride in 2025 with a ride from 11th to second.

Roberts now leads the championship by five points and has become the first American rider in grand prix racing to score three successive podiums since the late Nicky Hayden in MotoGP in 2006.

Gonzales completed the podium from MT Helmets – MSI's Sergio Garcia, with Albert Arenas (Gresini) completing the top five.

Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), Marc VDS' Tony Arbolino, Yamaha VR46 Master Camp's Jeremy Alcoba, Ajo KTM's Celestino Vietti and Honda Team Asia's Somkiat Chantra rounded out the top 10.

A fractured leg in a crash in practice ruled Aron Canet out of the grand prix, meaning he slips 31 points down in the championship in seventh.

Moto2 results