Moto2 Circuit Of The Americas

MotoGP Americas GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Sergio Garcia scored a first Moto2 win for himself and MT Helmets – MSI, as David Alonso dominated the Moto3 race at the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Sergio Garcia, MT Helmets MSI

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A chaotic 14-lap Moto3 grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas went the way of Aspar rider Alonso in a lights-to-flag display of domination.

The Colombian rider nailed his launch from pole to grab the holeshot into the first corner and streaked away quickly from a chasing pack filled with riders slapped with multiple long lap penalties.

Alonso soon got his lead out to over four seconds before being reeled in by the group behind in the closing stages to 2.5s.

But a crash for Intact GP’s Collin Veijer at Turn 3 forced Tech3 GasGas rider Daniel Holgado, Leopard Honda rookie Angel Piqueras and MT Helmets – MSI KTM’s Ryusei Yamanaka to take avoiding action.

This gifted Alonso a bigger lead and he would get to the chequered flag 5.163 seconds clear of Holgado.

Holgado took second by just 0.013s from Piqueras, who celebrates the first podium of his grand prix career in just his third race having started 17th.

Yamanaka was just 0.5s outside of the podium in fourth from BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and the sister Intact GP bike of Tatsuki Suzuki.

Joel Kelso remounted from a crash late on at Turn 1 to finish seventh on his BOW KTM, with Tech3 rookie Jacob Roulstone, Aspar’s Joel Esteban and Snipers Honda’s Matteo Bertelle – who served three long lap penalties - rounding out the top 10.

Holgado holds a two-point lead over Alonso in the championship, with Kelso 37 adrift and last year’s COTA Moto3 winner Ivan Ortola 42 behind after two crashes ruled him out of the grand prix.

Moto3 Americas GP results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 14

31'38.427

   146.3   25
2 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 14

+5.163

31'43.590

 5.163 145.9   20
3
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 14

+5.176

31'43.603

 0.013 145.9   16
4 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 14

+5.676

31'44.103

 0.500 145.9   13
5
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
 64 KTM 14

+13.285

31'51.712

 7.609 145.3   11
6 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 14

+13.730

31'52.157

 0.445 145.3   10
7
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
 66 KTM 14

+13.963

31'52.390

 0.233 145.2   9
8
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 14

+19.126

31'57.553

 5.163 144.9   8
9
J. Esteban CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 14

+19.325

31'57.752

 0.199 144.8   7
10
M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
 18 Honda 14

+20.657

31'59.084

 1.332 144.7   6
11 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 14

+20.689

31'59.116

 0.032 144.7   5
12
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 14

+22.785

32'01.212

 2.096 144.6   4
13
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 14

+22.869

32'01.296

 0.084 144.6   3
14
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 14

+27.575

32'06.002

 4.706 144.2   2
15
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 14

+32.147

32'10.574

 4.572 143.9   1
16 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 14

+38.953

32'17.380

 6.806 143.4    
17 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 14

+44.924

32'23.351

 5.971 142.9    
18 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 14

+45.075

32'23.502

 0.151 142.9    
19
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 14

+1'19.752

32'58.179

 34.677 140.4    
dnf
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 11

+3 Laps

25'33.317

 3 Laps 142.3 Retirement  
dnf
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 11

+3 Laps

26'03.377

 30.060 139.6 Retirement  
dnf Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 3

+11 Laps

6'49.064

 8 Laps 145.5 Accident  
dq United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 7

 

        
View full results  

MT Helmets – MSI’s Garcia grabbed the holeshot from third on the grid and converted that to a maiden Moto2 victory in just his third race in the class.

The Spaniard, who never scored a point at the Circuit of the Americas before today, moved himself into a dominant position as the race wore on and survived two late errors at Turn 11 to get to the chequered flag 0.492s clear of the field.

Following him home was home favourite Joe Roberts, who tallied back-to-back Moto2 podiums for the American Racing squad in 2024.

Fermin Aldeguer recovered from a poor opening lap to complete the podium on his Speed Up-run bike.

The Spaniard did move into second on lap 13 of 16 when Roberts ran off track at Turn 12, but was powerless to stop the American from reclaiming the position.

Alonso Lopez was fourth after losing out in a duel with team-mate Aldeguer, while Marcos Ramirez was fifth on the sister American Racing-run bike.

Dennis Foggia was sixth for Italtrans Racing, while Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI), Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) and Celestino Vietti (KTM Ajo) completed the top 10.

Poleman Canet struggled from the off in the race and was handed a time penalty for running off track and gaining an advantage late on.

Garcia now leads the championship by two points from Roberts, with Lopez and Canet equal on points 13 back from the leader. Aldeguer sits seventh, 22 points adrift.

Moto2 Americas GP results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 16

-

       25
2 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 16

+0.492

0.492

 0.492     20
3 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 16

+3.293

3.293

 2.801     16
4 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 16

+6.967

6.967

 3.674     13
5 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 16

+7.102

7.102

 0.135     11
6 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 16

+7.150

7.150

 0.048     10
7 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 16

+9.869

9.869

 2.719     9
8 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 16

+10.036

10.036

 0.167     8
9 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 16

+11.004

11.004

 0.968     7
10 Italy C. Vietti Ramus Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 16

+12.751

12.751

 1.747     6
11 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 16

+13.229

13.229

 0.478     5
12 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 16

+14.734

14.734

 1.505     4
13 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 16

+17.509

17.509

 2.775     3
14 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 16

+17.959

17.959

 0.450     2
15 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 16

+17.994

17.994

 0.035     1
16 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 16

+18.618

18.618

 0.624      
17
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 16

+19.460

19.460

 0.842      
18 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 64 Kalex 16

+26.185

26.185

 6.725      
19 Spain J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 5 Kalex 16

+26.272

26.272

 0.087      
20 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Asterius Aspar Team 28 Kalex 16

+26.351

26.351

 0.079      
21 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 16

+29.786

29.786

 3.435      
22 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 16

+33.210

33.210

 3.424      
23 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Asterius Aspar Team 96 Kalex 16

+43.821

43.821

 10.611      
24
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
 11 Forward F2 16

+44.984

44.984

 1.163      
25 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 16

+45.171

45.171

 0.187      
26
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 16

+1'00.083

1'00.083

 14.912      
27 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 16

+1'17.291

1'17.291

 17.208      
dnf Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 7

 

     Retirement  
dnf Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 4

 

     Retirement  
View full results  

