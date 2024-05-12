MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Sergio Garcia led an MT Helmets – MSI 1-2 in a dramatic Moto2 race as David Alonso won the Moto3 contest at the MotoGP French Grand Prix.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
A tense 20-lap Moto3 grand prix kicked off Sunday’s race action at Le Mans, with poleman David Alonso narrowing Dani Holgado’s championship lead with his third win of the season.
Tech3 GasGas rider Holgado leaped Alonso off the line at the start and ran in the lead for the opening eight laps, before Intact GP’s Collin Veijer came through at the Turn 6 right-hander on the ninth tour.
Veijer’s stint at the front didn’t last long, as Holgado came through again at Turn 2 on the run up to the Dunlop chicane on lap 11.
An enraged David Munoz (BOE Motorsports) demoted Holgado briefly at the Turn 7 left on the same lap, but the Spaniard had been hit with a double long lap penalty for an earlier collision with Ricardo Rossi.
Munoz instantly served the first of those penalties and would later crash out of the race.
Holgado retook the lead when Munoz peeled off into the penalty lane, though a mistake at Turn 6 on lap 13 allowed Veijer back through again.
The pair would trade the lead twice more on lap 15 – when they touched going through Turn 1 – and lap 18, before Aspar’s Alonso jumped the pair of them at Turn 9 on the same tour.
Alonso resisted a retaliation from Holgado across the final few laps and got to the chequered flag 0.105 seconds clear of the Tech3 rider to reduce his championship lead to one point.
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Veijer completed the podium from the sister Aspar bike of Joel Esteban and MT Helmets – MSI’s Ivan Ortola.
Adrian Fernandez (Leopard) was sixth despite two long lap penalties for irresponsible riding in practice, while Ryuesei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo KTM), Tatsuki Suzuki (Intact GP) and Angel Piqueras (Leopard) rounded out the top 10.
Moto3 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|80
|CF MOTO
|20
|
34'00.058
|147.7
|25
|2
|D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|96
|GASGAS
|20
|
+0.105
34'00.163
|0.105
|147.6
|20
|3
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+0.242
34'00.300
|0.137
|147.6
|16
|4
|
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
|78
|CF MOTO
|20
|
+0.476
34'00.534
|0.234
|147.6
|13
|5
|
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
|48
|KTM
|20
|
+0.612
34'00.670
|0.136
|147.6
|11
|6
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|20
|
+0.797
34'00.855
|0.185
|147.6
|10
|7
|R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI
|6
|KTM
|20
|
+0.958
34'01.016
|0.161
|147.6
|9
|8
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|20
|
+1.035
34'01.093
|0.077
|147.6
|8
|9
|T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|24
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+1.101
34'01.159
|0.066
|147.6
|7
|10
|
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
|36
|Honda
|20
|
+2.163
34'02.221
|1.062
|147.5
|6
|11
|
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
|58
|Honda
|20
|
+6.715
34'06.773
|4.552
|147.2
|5
|12
|
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
|12
|GASGAS
|20
|
+6.903
34'06.961
|0.188
|147.2
|4
|13
|
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
|66
|KTM
|20
|
+7.217
34'07.275
|0.314
|147.1
|3
|14
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|20
|
+10.776
34'10.834
|3.559
|146.9
|2
|15
|
D. Almansa Rivacold Snipers Team
|22
|Honda
|20
|
+11.350
34'11.408
|0.574
|146.8
|1
|16
|
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|85
|KTM
|20
|
+13.275
34'13.333
|1.925
|146.7
|17
|S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA
|82
|KTM
|20
|
+16.200
34'16.258
|2.925
|146.5
|18
|
N. Dettwiler CIP
|55
|KTM
|20
|
+27.941
34'27.999
|11.741
|145.7
|19
|
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
|10
|KTM
|20
|
+28.799
34'28.857
|0.858
|145.6
|20
|
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
|5
|Honda
|20
|
+34.168
34'34.226
|5.369
|145.2
|21
|J. Whatley MLav Racing
|70
|Honda
|20
|
+47.787
34'47.845
|13.619
|144.3
|dnf
|
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
|64
|KTM
|16
|
+4 Laps
28'10.638
|4 Laps
|142.5
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|15
|
+5 Laps
25'34.661
|1 Lap
|147.2
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. Ogden MLav Racing
|19
|Honda
|10
|
+10 Laps
17'05.281
|5 Laps
|146.9
|Accident
|dnf
|R. Rossi CIP
|54
|KTM
|7
|
+13 Laps
11'56.993
|3 Laps
|147.0
|Accident
|dnf
|
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
|7
|Honda
|1
|
+19 Laps
1'57.417
|6 Laps
|128.3
|Retirement
|View full results
Garcia triumphs in Moto2
In the 22-lap Moto2 grand prix, Sergio Garcia scored a second win of the 2024 season after dominating from the off at Le Mans.
The MT Helmets – MSI rider leaped into first off the line after poleman Aron Canet plummeted down the order when he botched the start.
Garcia instantly pulled a seven-tenth lead over American Racing’s Joe Roberts and would continue to extend his advantage to 3.174s come the chequered flag.
The battle for the final podium spots raged to the end, with Ai Ogura coming from 17th on the grid to complete an MT Helmets – MSI 1-2 ahead of Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez.
Lopez had been in second coming into the final lap before being passed by Ogura at Turn 9, and fended off Roberts by 0.060s on the run to the line.
It marked the first non-Kalex podium since the 2012 Valencia Moto2 GP, when Suter chassis occupied all three rostrum spots.
Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra was fifth from Canet, the Fantic Racing rider – carrying a fractured left ankle from a crash at Jerez – denied a heroic podium late on.
Fermin Aldeguer was seventh on the second Speed Up team bike from Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, Gresini’s Albert Arenas and Aspar’s Izan Guevara.
Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez had been an early podium contender but crashed out of that battle on lap six.
Garcia now leads the championship by seven points from Roberts, with Aldeguer 26 adrift in third.
Moto2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|S. García MT Helmets - MSI
|3
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
-
|25
|2
|A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI
|79
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+3.174
3.174
|3.174
|20
|3
|A. López Folladore SpeedUp
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+3.704
3.704
|0.530
|16
|4
|J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|22
|
+3.764
3.764
|0.060
|13
|5
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|22
|
+3.935
3.935
|0.171
|11
|6
|A. Canet Fantic Racing
|44
|Kalex
|22
|
+4.511
4.511
|0.576
|10
|7
|F. Aldeguer Folladore SpeedUp
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+4.811
4.811
|0.300
|9
|8
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|22
|
+6.811
6.811
|2.000
|8
|9
|A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|75
|Kalex
|22
|
+8.831
8.831
|2.020
|7
|10
|I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|22
|
+14.215
14.215
|5.384
|6
|11
|J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|52
|Kalex
|22
|
+17.795
17.795
|3.580
|5
|12
|F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|12
|Kalex
|22
|
+18.044
18.044
|0.249
|4
|13
|
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|81
|Kalex
|22
|
+18.191
18.191
|0.147
|3
|14
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|22
|
+18.349
18.349
|0.158
|2
|15
|M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team
|24
|Kalex
|22
|
+19.686
19.686
|1.337
|1
|16
|J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|5
|Kalex
|22
|
+21.460
21.460
|1.774
|17
|J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|22
|
+26.939
26.939
|5.479
|18
|D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport
|53
|Kalex
|22
|
+30.633
30.633
|3.694
|19
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|22
|
+30.804
30.804
|0.171
|20
|J. Navarro KLINT Forward Factory Team
|9
|Forward F2
|22
|
+37.741
37.741
|6.937
|21
|
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
|20
|Kalex
|22
|
+37.994
37.994
|0.253
|22
|A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|22
|Kalex
|22
|
+38.968
38.968
|0.974
|23
|
D. Muñoz Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team
|17
|Kalex
|21
|
1 lap
|24
|M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|18
|Kalex
|20
|
2 laps
|25
|Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|20
|
2 laps
|26
|D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team
|10
|Kalex
|19
|
3 laps
|dnf
|X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team
|43
|Forward F2
|15
|
7 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|2
|
20 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Podcast: MotoGP French GP review
NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize
Juncos Hollinger Racing reveals special liveries for the Indy 500
Tanak not far from “being in the fight” after Portugal WRC victory challenge
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments