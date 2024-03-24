All Series
Moto2 Algarve
Race report

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Aron Canet finally scored a maiden Moto2 victory at the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix as Daniel Holgado took top honours in Moto3.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Aron Canet, Fantic Racing

Aron Canet, Fantic Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A classic 19-lap Moto3 contest kicked off Sunday’s race action at the Algarve International Circuit, with Holgado and Jose Antonio Rueda split by 0.044 seconds at the chequered flag.

Ajo KTM’s Rueda got the best launch from pole and controlled the pace at the front for the first nine laps of the grand prix.

But come the start of the 10th tour, Rueda found himself shuffled down to fourth as Aspar CFMoto’s David Alonso took the lead.

A tense battle followed amongst the lead group, but it was Tech3 GasGas’ Holgado and Rueda who broke away from the chasing pack slightly to fight for the victory in the closing tours.

Rueda almost retook the lead on the exit of Turn 14 on the last lap as he took a tighter line than Holgado through the corner.

Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Red Bull KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But he couldn’t quite draw alongside to force anything into the last corner, with Holgado just defending his position to the chequered flag.

Ivan Ortola of MT Helmets – MSI KTM completed the podium as Alonso ended up fourth, 1.3s from the podium ahead of BOE Motorsports’ Joel Kelso.

Collin Veijer was sixth for Intact GP Husqvarna from MTA KTM’s Stefano Nepa. Joel Esteban on the second Aspar bike, BOE Motorsport’s David Munoz and Leopard Racing Honda’s Adrian Fernandez completed the top 10.

Holgado now leads the championship from Alonso by seven points.

Portuguese GP - Moto3 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 19

34'09.038

   153.2   25
2
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 19

+0.044

34'09.082

 0.044 153.2   20
3
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 19

+0.820

34'09.858

 0.776 153.2   16
4
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 19

+2.218

34'11.256

 1.398 153.1   13
5
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
 66 KTM 19

+2.246

34'11.284

 0.028 153.1   11
6
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 19

+2.263

34'11.301

 0.017 153.1   10
7 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 19

+4.499

34'13.537

 2.236 152.9   9
8
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 19

+5.430

34'14.468

 0.931 152.8   8
9
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
 64 KTM 19

+16.018

34'25.056

 10.588 152.0   7
10 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 19

+16.143

34'25.181

 0.125 152.0   6
11
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 19

+16.213

34'25.251

 0.070 152.0   5
12
M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
 18 Honda 19

+16.757

34'25.795

 0.544 152.0   4
13 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 19

+20.682

34'29.720

 3.925 151.7   3
14 Spain V. Pérez Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 21 KTM 19

+20.776

34'29.814

 0.094 151.7   2
15 United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 19

+21.163

34'30.201

 0.387 151.7   1
16
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 19

+21.172

34'30.210

 0.009 151.7    
17
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 19

+23.285

34'32.323

 2.113 151.5    
18 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 19

+32.751

34'41.789

 9.466 150.8    
19 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 19

+38.600

34'47.638

 5.849 150.4    
20
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 19

+42.061

34'51.099

 3.461 150.2    
21
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 19

+53.651

35'02.689

 11.590 149.3    
22
H. Al-Sahouti Rivacold Snipers Team
 71 Honda 19

+1'10.193

35'19.231

 16.542 148.2    
23
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 19

+1'25.798

35'34.836

 15.605 147.1    
dnf Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 14

+5 Laps

25'18.441

 5 Laps 152.4 Accident  
dnf Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 0

 

     Accident  
dnf
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 0

 

     Accident  
View full results  

First Moto2 win for Canet

A dramatic 21-lap Moto2 grand prix followed, with Fantic Racing’s Cant breaking his duck as a grand prix winner in the intermediate class.

Having scored 15 runner-up spots in the 69 Moto2 races prior to Sunday, Canet took the chequered flag by 2.059s from American Racing’s Joe Roberts.

Canet was boosted into the lead when early leader Alonso Lopez crashed on lap 11.

Lopez took the lead early in the race from Speed Up team-mate Fermin Aldeguer, who headed the pack into Turn 1 off the line having jumped poleman Manuel Gonzalez (Gresini).

However, Ducati MotoGP-bound Aldeguer also managed to jump the start and had to serve two long lap penalties as a result.

This looked to give Lopez the advantage in the battle for the victory before the Spaniard crashed.

Canet was released into a lead of around six tenths before swelling that to over two seconds to score an emotional first win from Roberts and Gonzalez.

Aldeguer came through to fourth after a late battle with MT Helmets – MSI’s Ai Ogura, with the Japanese rider’s team-mate Sergio Garcia sixth.

Celestino Vietti was seventh on the Ajo KTM from Gresini’s Albert Arenas, American Racing’s Marcos Ramirez and Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra.

Canet now leads the championship by two points from Roberts.

Portuguese GP - Moto2 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 21

-

       25
2 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 21

+2.059

2.059

 2.059     20
3 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 21

+2.610

2.610

 0.551     16
4 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+3.212

3.212

 0.602     13
5 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+3.728

3.728

 0.516     11
6 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 21

+6.716

6.716

 2.988     10
7 Italy C. Vietti Ramus Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 21

+7.288

7.288

 0.572     9
8 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 21

+7.663

7.663

 0.375     8
9 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 21

+7.758

7.758

 0.095     7
10 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 21

+8.728

8.728

 0.970     6
11 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 21

+8.913

8.913

 0.185     5
12 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 21

+10.072

10.072

 1.159     4
13 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 21

+10.707

10.707

 0.635     3
14
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 21

+16.739

16.739

 6.032     2
15 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 21

+17.945

17.945

 1.206     1
16 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 64 Kalex 21

+18.071

18.071

 0.126      
17 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 21

+21.666

21.666

 3.595      
18 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 21

+21.891

21.891

 0.225      
19 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 21

+23.387

23.387

 1.496      
20 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 21

+26.523

26.523

 3.136      
21 Spain J. Masia Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team 5 Kalex 21

+33.994

33.994

 7.471      
22 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 21

+41.234

41.234

 7.240      
23 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 21

+41.336

41.336

 0.102      
24
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
 11 Forward F2 21

+55.477

55.477

 14.141      
25 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 20

+1 Lap

36.407

 1 Lap      
dnf Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 15

 

     Retirement  
dnf
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 9

 

     Retirement  
View full results  

Previous article MotoGP Qatar GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

