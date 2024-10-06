All Series
Moto2 Motegi

MotoGP Japanese GP: Moto2 and Moto3 results

Alonso wraps up Moto 3 title in Japan and Gonzalez Moto2 gamble pays off

Richard Asher
Upd:
David Alonso, CFMOTO Aspar Team

David Alonso became the first Colombian motorcycle world champion with an impressive victory in the Moto3 race at the Japanese Grand Prix, while an inspired tyre choice following a surprise shower earned Manuel Gonzalez Moto2 honours.

Sunday’s racing at Motegi kicked off with CFMoto rider David Alonso’s bid to seal the Moto3 title with four races left to go.

Coming into this race with a 97-point lead over Tech3 man Daniel Holgado, Alonso needed a win to guarantee that neither Holdago nor fellow challengers Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets-MSI) and Collin Veijer (Intact GP) could catch him over the remaining four events.

Launching from the front row on a dry Motegi track, Alonso did not enjoy the perfect start to his task. Despite entering the first corner second, he had fallen to sixth – a couple of spots clear of Veijer – by the second lap.

It was Ortola who grabbed the lead after a terrific start from pole position, but Adrian Fernandeyz hit the  front of the race on lap three with a double pass on both Holgado and Ortola into Turn 5.

These three controlled the race for few laps, with Angel Piqueras (Leopard) and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets-MSI) keeping them company as Alonso settled into a rhythm behind.

Alonso began to show his true pace on lap 9, when he started to gain positions and also set what would prove to be the fastest lap of the race.

By lap 12, Alonso was up into second place behind Fernandez, having pulled off numerous moves into Turn 9 on his way there.

After Piqueras fell at Turn 10 on lap 13, the lead group was down to five: Fernandez, Alonso, Ortola, Veijer and Holgado.

A small mistake by Fernandez when braking for Turn 3 one lap later allowed Alonso to get his bike in front for the first time, and after a brief battle the Colombian had assumed control of the race.

Ortola briefly threatened an attack for the win on the penultimate lap, but that ended when he fell in similar fashion to Piqueras at Turn 10. This left a convenient half-second gap for Alonso on his final tour as he continued to the win and the championship.

Veijer won a late battle with Fernandez for second place, with Holgado fourth and Jose Antonio Rueda (Ajo) finishing fifth ahead of Yamanaka.

Moto3 Japanese GP - Race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 17

33'03.606

   148.1   25
2
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 17

+0.524

33'04.130

 0.524 148.0   20
3 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 17

+0.766

33'04.372

 0.242 148.0   16
4 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 17

+1.168

33'04.774

 0.402 148.0   13
5
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 17

+1.209

33'04.815

 0.041 148.0   11
6 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 17

+1.389

33'04.995

 0.180 148.0   10
7 Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 17

+2.336

33'05.942

 0.947 147.9   9
8
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
 64 KTM 17

+3.890

33'07.496

 1.554 147.8   8
9 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 17

+3.953

33'07.559

 0.063 147.8   7
10 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 17

+7.993

33'11.599

 4.040 147.5   6
11
M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 18 Honda 17

+8.042

33'11.648

 0.049 147.5   5
12
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 22 Honda 17

+10.238

33'13.844

 2.196 147.3   4
13
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 17

+11.797

33'15.403

 1.559 147.2   3
14 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 17

+13.252

33'16.858

 1.455 147.1   2
15
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 17

+13.294

33'16.900

 0.042 147.1   1
16
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 17

+22.395

33'26.001

 9.101 146.4    
17
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 17

+22.452

33'26.058

 0.057 146.4    
18
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 17

+22.539

33'26.145

 0.087 146.4    
19 United Kingdom S. Ogden FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing 19 Honda 17

+24.828

33'28.434

 2.289 146.2    
20
R. Wakamatsu FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
 32 Honda 17

+45.762

33'49.368

 20.934 144.7    
21
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
 66 KTM 16

+1 Lap

33'51.294

 1 Lap 136.1    
dnf
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 12

+5 Laps

23'23.577

 4 Laps 147.7 Accident  
dnf
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 6

+11 Laps

11'51.958

 6 Laps 145.6 Accident  
dnf
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 2

+15 Laps

4'03.662

 4 Laps 141.8 Accident  
dnf
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 2

+15 Laps

4'05.700

 2.038 140.6 Accident  
dnf
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 0

 

     Accident  
View full results  

Gonzalez triumphs in Moto2 with late move

Manuel Gonzalez, QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez, QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Moto2 field also took the green light in dry conditions, but that changed mere moments after polesitter Jake Dixon had executed a perfect start to grab the lead.

Heavy rain began to fall as the first lap unfolded, meaning the race had to be red-flagged. It was then restarted over a shortened distance of 12 laps with the grid unchanged.

This represented a welcome fresh chance for both Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) and Izan Guevara, who had both lost places fighting over second place in the first corner.

At the restart, Dixon once again pounced into the lead ahead of Aspar team-mate Guevara. But it very quickly became apparent that most of the field, these two included, had made the wrong choice in opting to take the restart on wet rubber.

The track was drying at a phenomenal rate, which was a perfect scenario for the few brave enough to have taken the restart on slick tyres: Gonzalez (Gresini), world championship leader Ai Ogura (MTI Helmets-MSI), Filip Salac (Marc VDS), Jeremy Alcoba (VR46) and van den Goorbergh.

Among these, it was home rider Ogura who carved through the field fastest; 14th on the first lap of the restarted race, he was up to 11th on lap 2 and set fastest lap on lap 3, when he moved into third.

By the start of lap 4, Ogura was into a 3.8s lead and dreaming of delighting the Japanese fans by topping the podium. But by lap 5, Gonzalez was into his stride, into second place and closing the gap to Ogura.

On lap 9, Gonzalez eased past Ogura at Turn 9. It was a lead he would not lose.

Ogura, perhaps mindful of the good points haul second would bring him as his wet-shod title rivals struggled, stayed in that position until the flag.

Salac narrowly defeated Alcoba for the last podium spot, with van der Goorbergh fifth.

Xavier Artigas (Klint), a long way back in sixth, was best of those on wet rubber. Guevara and Dixon wound up 10th and 13th respectively.

Moto2 Japanese GP - Race results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 12

-

       25
2 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 12

+2.535

2.535

 2.535     20
3 Czech Republic F. Salač Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 12 Kalex 12

+9.103

9.103

 6.568     16
4 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 12

+9.240

9.240

 0.137     13
5 Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 12

+14.758

14.758

 5.518     11
6 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 12

+35.812

35.812

 21.054     10
7 Italy C. Vietti Ramus Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 12

+53.847

53.847

 18.035     9
8 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 12

+54.359

54.359

 0.512     8
9 Spain A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 21 Boscoscuro B-21 12

+56.883

56.883

 2.524     7
10 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 12

+58.933

58.933

 2.050     6
11 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 12

+59.290

59.290

 0.357     5
12 Spain F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing 54 Boscoscuro B-21 12

+59.692

59.692

 0.402     4
13 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 12

+59.952

59.952

 0.260     3
14 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 12

+1.030

1.030

       2
15 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 12

+1.030

1.030

 0.000     1
16 Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 12

+1.090

1.090

 0.060      
17 Turkey D. Öncü Ajo Motorsport 53 Kalex 12

+1.080

1.080

        
18 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 12

+1.090

1.090

 0.010      
19 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 12

+1.100

1.100

 0.010      
20
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 12

+1.100

1.100

 0.000      
21 Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 12

+1.190

1.190

 0.090      
22 Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 12

+1.250

1.250

 0.060      
23
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
 11 Forward F2 12

+1.260

1.260

 0.010      
24 Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 12

+1.280

1.280

 0.020      
25
X. Cardelús Fantic Racing
 20 Kalex 12

+1.450

1.450

 0.170      
26 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 12

+1.480

1.480

 0.030      
27 United States J. Roberts OnlyFans American Racing Team 16 Kalex 11

1 lap

        
dnf Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 8

4 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

