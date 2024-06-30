All Series
Race report
Moto2 Assen

MotoGP Dutch GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Ai Ogura took a second Moto2 win of 2024 as Ivan Ortola won a tight Moto3 contest to complete a MT Helmets – MSI double at the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Ivan Ortola, MT Helmets MSI

Ivan Ortola, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A thrilling 20-lap Moto3 grand prix opened up Sunday’s race programme at the TT Circuit Assen, with Ivan Ortola denying home hero Collin Veijer at the final chicane.

The first six corners of the race were led by poleman Angel Piqueras (Leopard Honda), before Ortola sent his MT Helmets – MSI KTM up the inside at Turn 7.

Ortola the led for the next 10 laps before Veijer (Intact GP Husqvarna) overtook him at Turn 15 on lap 11.

Veijer at one stage held a lead of almost a second and was being given breathing space as the pack behind fought hard for the final podium spots.

Ortola put in a strong final lap to close Veijer right down, forcing the Dutchman to ride defensively on the way through Turn 15 into the last chicane.

Forcing his bike to the inside of the track, Ortola went past on the outside into Turn 16 on the brakes and held onto the victory by just 0.012s.

This marks Ortola’s first win of the season, with David Munoz (BOE Motorsports) completing the podium in third.

Ajo KTM’s Jose Antonio Rueda was fourth, beating championship leader David Alonso (Aspar) and Luca Lunetta (SIC58) on the first of the Hondas.

Leopard duo Adrian Fernandez and Piqueras completed the top eight, while Stefan Nepa (Level-Up MTA) and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) rounded out the top 10.

Alonso’s championship lead has been cut down slightly to 39 points by Veijer, while Dani Holgado (Tech3) is now 43 adrift after struggling to 11th in the race.

Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix - Race result

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1
I. Ortola MT Helmets - MSI
 48 KTM 20

33'45.971

   161.4   25
2
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 95 Husqvarna 20

+0.012

33'45.983

 0.012 161.4   20
3
D. Muñoz BOE Motorsports
 64 KTM 20

+2.197

33'48.168

 2.185 161.2   16
4
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 99 KTM 20

+2.430

33'48.401

 0.233 161.2   13
5
D. Alonso CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 80 CF MOTO 20

+2.460

33'48.431

 0.030 161.2   11
6
L. Lunetta SIC58 Squadra Corse
 58 Honda 20

+2.487

33'48.458

 0.027 161.2   10
7 Mexico A. Fernandez Leopard Racing 31 Honda 20

+2.531

33'48.502

 0.044 161.2   9
8
Á. Piqueras Leopard Racing
 36 Honda 20

+2.689

33'48.660

 0.158 161.2   8
9 Italy S. Nepa LEVELUP - MTA 82 KTM 20

+2.877

33'48.848

 0.188 161.1   7
10 Japan R. Yamanaka MT Helmets - MSI 6 KTM 20

+2.932

33'48.903

 0.055 161.1   6
11 Spain D. Holgado Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 96 GASGAS 20

+5.067

33'51.038

 2.135 161.0   5
12
J. Kelso BOE Motorsports
 66 KTM 20

+9.420

33'55.391

 4.353 160.6   4
13 Japan T. Furusato Honda Team Asia 72 Honda 20

+20.016

34'05.987

 10.596 159.8   3
14
J. Roulstone Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
 12 GASGAS 20

+27.868

34'13.839

 7.852 159.2   2
15
J. Esteban CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team
 78 CF MOTO 20

+27.940

34'13.911

 0.072 159.2   1
16
N. Fabio LEVELUP - MTA
 10 KTM 20

+28.140

34'14.111

 0.200 159.2    
17 United Kingdom S. Ogden MLav Racing 19 Honda 20

+28.201

34'14.172

 0.061 159.1    
18 Italy R. Rossi CIP 54 KTM 20

+28.261

34'14.232

 0.060 159.1    
19
X. Zurutuza Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
 85 KTM 20

+31.102

34'17.073

 2.841 158.9    
20
T. Buasri Honda Team Asia
 5 Honda 20

+32.446

34'18.417

 1.344 158.8    
21
M. Bertelle Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 18 Honda 20

+33.731

34'19.702

 1.285 158.7    
22
F. Farioli SIC58 Squadra Corse
 7 Honda 20

+33.878

34'19.849

 0.147 158.7    
23
N. Dettwiler CIP
 55 KTM 20

+48.306

34'34.277

 14.428 157.6    
24 United Kingdom J. Whatley MLav Racing 70 Honda 20

+52.844

34'38.815

 4.538 157.3    
dnf
D. Almansa Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team
 22 Honda 14

+6 Laps

23'59.473

 6 Laps 159.0 Accident  
dnf Japan T. Suzuki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 24 Husqvarna 2

+18 Laps

3'28.869

 12 Laps 156.5 Accident  
View full results  
Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Ai Ogura, MT Helmets MSI

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP-bound Fermin Aldeguer looked set to convert pole to victory at Assen in the 22-lap Moto2 race.

The Spaniard took the lead back from Ai Ogura at Turn 5 having dropped behind the Japanese rider off the line.

Aldeguer opened out a gap of over 1.5s as the race passed its midway stage, but from lap five had a track limits warning hanging over him.

The Speed Up rider was then handed a long lap penalty for continuing to exceed track limits, serving his punishment on lap 16 and dropping to third.

Aldeguer rallied back to second but couldn’t overhaul Ogura over the final few tours, leaving the MT Helmets – MSI rider to take a second win of the season.

It’s the second time in three races that Aldeguer has thrown away victory to a track limits penalty, with Ogura – ironically – taking the spoils in Barcelona when this last happened.

Sergio Garcia on the sister MT Helmets bike completed the podium ahead of Aspar’s Jake Dixon, while Honda Team Asia’s Somkiat Chantra was fifth.

Tony Arbolino was sixth for Marc VDS Racing, while Marcos Ramirez was seventh on the American Racing-run machine.

The top 10 was completed by Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez, Gresini’s Manuel Gonzalez and Ajo KTM’s Celestino Vietti.

Injury from a crash in practice forced Joe Roberts (American Racing) to miss the grand prix.

But the damage to his championship hopes has been minimal, with Roberts only 23 adrift of Garcia at the top of the standings. Ogura sits second, 14 points behind.

Moto2 Dutch Grand Prix - Race results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Japan A. Ogura MT Helmets - MSI 79 Boscoscuro B-21 22

-

       25
2 Spain F. Aldeguer Folladore SpeedUp 54 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+0.571

0.571

 0.571     20
3 Spain S. García MT Helmets - MSI 3 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+4.252

4.252

 3.681     16
4 United Kingdom J. Dixon CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 96 Kalex 22

+8.985

8.985

 4.733     13
5 Thailand S. Chantra Honda Team Asia 35 Kalex 22

+9.949

9.949

 0.964     11
6 Italy T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team 14 Kalex 22

+10.069

10.069

 0.120     10
7 Spain M. Ramirez OnlyFans American Racing Team 24 Kalex 22

+12.488

12.488

 2.419     9
8 Spain A. López Folladore SpeedUp 21 Boscoscuro B-21 22

+12.592

12.592

 0.104     8
9 Spain M. Gonzalez QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 18 Kalex 22

+12.734

12.734

 0.142     7
10 Italy C. Vietti Ramus Ajo Motorsport 13 Kalex 22

+12.986

12.986

 0.252     6
11
S. Agius Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
 81 Kalex 22

+12.945

12.945

       5
12 Italy D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team 71 Kalex 22

+14.689

14.689

 1.744     4
13 Spain J. Alcoba Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 52 Kalex 22

+17.047

17.047

 2.358     3
14 Netherlands B. Bendsneyder Preicanos Racing Team 64 Kalex 22

+17.623

17.623

 0.576     2
15 South Africa D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 15 Kalex 22

+23.003

23.003

 5.380     1
16 Brazil D. Moreira Italtrans Racing Team 10 Kalex 22

+23.522

23.522

 0.519      
17 Belgium B. Baltus RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 7 Kalex 22

+29.642

29.642

 6.120      
18 Germany M. Schrotter Ajo Motorsport 32 Kalex 22

+33.235

33.235

 3.593      
19 Spain I. Guevara CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team 28 Kalex 22

+33.311

33.311

 0.076      
20
D. Muñoz Preicanos Racing Team
 17 Kalex 22

+42.661

42.661

 9.350      
21
Á. Escrig KLINT Forward Factory Team
 11 Forward F2 22

+50.523

50.523

 7.862      
22 Indonesia M. Aji Honda Team Asia 34 Kalex 22

+52.031

52.031

 1.508      
23 Spain X. Artigas KLINT Forward Factory Team 43 Forward F2 22

+52.469

52.469

 0.438      
24 Spain J. Masia Preicanos Racing Team 5 Kalex 22

+52.531

52.531

 0.062      
dnf Japan A. Sasaki Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team 22 Kalex 7

15 laps

     Accident  
dnf Spain A. Canet Fantic Racing 44 Kalex 5

17 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Spain A. Arenas QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 75 Kalex 5

17 laps

     Retirement  
dnf Netherlands Z. van den Goorbergh RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP 84 Kalex 4

18 laps

     Retirement  
View full results  

Previous article MotoGP Italian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Lewis Duncan
