MotoGP Indonesian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The 20-lap Moto3 contest kicked off proceedings on grand prix Sunday at the Mandalika Circuit, with poleman Moreira converting this to his maiden victory.

The Brazilian rider guided his MT Helmets KTM to the chequered flag by just 0.107 seconds from Aspar's David Alonso in a typically tight Moto3 contest.

David Munoz completed the top three for BOE Motorsports, as Collin Veijer was fourth on the Intact GP Husqvarna.

Jose Antonio Rueda rounded out the top five on his Ajo KTM, as championship leader Jaume Masia (Leopard Honda) extended his points lead to 16 as nearest rival Ayumu Sasaki (Intact GP) had a shocker in 18th.

The top 10 was completed by Honda Team Asia's Taiyo Furusato, Ajo's Deniz Oncu and the Angeluss KTM duo of Ivan Ortola - who had to serve two long lap penalties for jumping the start - and Stefano Nepa.

Moto3 Indonesian GP results

MotoGP-bound Pedro Acosta thrashed his opposition in the 22-lap Moto2 race in Indonesia to take a step closer to the world title.

Going without a win since Silverstone, Acosta was over two seconds clear of poleman Pons Racing's Aron Canet at the chequered flag to inflict massive damage on nearest title rival Tony Arbolino.

Battling grip issues late on, the Marc VDS rider Arbolino could only manage sixth - 11.7s behind Acosta - and is now 65 points behind Acosta in the championship.

Fermin Aldeguer was third on his Speed Up machine as Aspar's Jake Dixon pinched fourth from Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp).

Behind Arbolino in sixth was Honda Team Asia's Somkiat Chantra, Pons' Sergio Garcia, Italtrans' Joe Roberts and Marc VDS' Sam Lowes.

Moto2 Indonesian GP result