Misano Race report
Moto2 / Misano Race report

Misano Moto2: Fernandez holds off Gardner for consecutive wins

By:

Raul Fernandez battled through a wrist injury to claim back-to-back victories in Moto2 after fending off Ajo Motorsport team-mate Remy Gardner in the San Marino Grand Prix.

Misano Moto2: Fernandez holds off Gardner for consecutive wins

Fernandez fractured his right wrist prior to last week’s Aragon GP, but has taken a maximum of 50 points from both events despite this, after holding firm at Misano to keep his title hopes alive.

Fernandez converted pole to the holeshot from Sam Lowes and Marco Bezzecchi at the start of the 25-lap race, though would succumb to Lowes’ advances into the Tramonto right-hander later in the lap.

Aspar rider Aron Canet found a way through on Fernandez at the Carro hairpin on lap four to begin the chase on race leader Lowes, whose advantage at the front had grown to six tenths.

Canet chipped away at the Marc VDS rider’s lead over the new few tours and capitalised on an error for Lowes at Carro to take the lead on the eighth lap.

Fernandez then punished Lowes further by demoting him to third at the first corner, while the sister Ajo Kalex of Remy Gardner began to close in on the leaders in fourth.

The leading quartet ran line astern by lap 14, with Canet holding sway over Fernandez, Lowes and Gardner.

But Fernandez launched his Ajo Kalex up the inside of Canet into Turn 1 at the start of the next tour to retake the lead, as Lowes dropped behind Gardner at the same section of track two laps later.

Now in clear air, Fernandez upped his pace and tested the chasing Canet, with the Aspar rider unable to go with the Ajo rider.

With three laps to go Fernandez’s lead grew to over seven tenths, while Gardner scythed through on Canet on the inside of Turn 2 to move into second.

Gardner was able to break Canet’s resolve and slashed into team-mate Fernandez’s lead, the gap standing at just four tenths after the first sector of the final lap.

Remy Gardner, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Remy Gardner, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Australian continued to close in on Fernandez through sectors two and three, but a big moment going through the fast Curvone right-hander put paid to Gardner’s victory hopes, leaving Fernandez to claim his sixth win of the campaign.

Gardner held onto second ahead of Canet, while Lowes dropped off the podium battle in the latter stages in fourth.

Marco Bezzecchi’s championship charge looks all but over now after the VR46 rider ended his home race fifth, his gap in the standings now 82 points.

Augusto Fernandez couldn’t convert a front row start into a podium charge, the Marc VDS rider sixth at the chequered flag ahead of Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, Petronas Sprinta’s Xavi Vierge, Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio and VR46 rider Celestino Vietti.

Raul Fernandez has taken another five points out of team-mate Gardner to get his championship disadvantage down to 34 points with four races remaining.

Misano Moto2 race results - 25 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time
1 Spain Raúl Fernández Kalex -
2 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 0.402
3 Spain Arón Canet Boscoscuro B-21 0.569
4 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 1.578
5 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 4.920
6 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 5.361
7 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 6.236
8 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 7.468
9 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Kalex 7.562
10 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex 13.230
11 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 15.596
12 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 16.172
13 Spain Jorge Navarro Boscoscuro B-21 20.234
14 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex 22.819
15 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 23.015
16 Italy Stefano Manzi Kalex 26.152
17 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 26.987
18 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin NTS 27.231
19 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 28.150
20 Spain Hector Garzo Kalex 28.526
21 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 29.864
22 Spain Albert Arenas Boscoscuro B-21 33.140
23 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 36.098
24 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri MV Agusta 43.861
25 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 47.329
  Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex  
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex  
  Belgium Barry Baltus NTS  
  Italy Yari Montella Boscoscuro B-21  
  Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta  
