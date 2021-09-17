Tickets Subscribe
Moto2 / Misano News
Moto2 / Misano News

Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry with its Master Camp

By:

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Lin Jarvis has confirmed to Autosport that the marque has been working on an entry in the Moto2 World Championship for several months now.

Yamaha eyeing Moto2 entry with its Master Camp

The intention of the Japanese factory is to expand the Master Camp, its young rider development programme, and to create a platform for riders to develop their skills before making the final step into MotoGP.

In doing so, Yamaha will replicate the strategy that KTM and Honda have been implementing for years in the intermediate class of the World Championship.

KTM runs its main Moto2 entry in conjunction with Ajo Motorsport, while Honda is represented in the intermediate category by Team Asia.

Neither KTM or Honda have any actual technical involvement in the Moto2 class, with the bikes powered by Triumph engines, while neither marque builds chassis for the class - both Ajo and Team Asia run Kalex frames, with KTM ending its chassis involvement in Moto2 at the end of 2019 after just three seasons.

The main objective is to have control of the young talent coming up from the lower classes, which is something that is paying off for KTM, with the current Ajo line-up of Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner - who lead the standings - stepping up to MotoGP with Tech3 next year, while star Moto3 rookie Pedro Acosta will move up to Moto2 with Ajo in 2022.

Until now, the Yamaha Master Camp was an initiative that was always linked to Valentino Rossi, and in fact the official nomenclature of the project was always Yamaha VR46 Master Camp.

Last month saw the ninth edition of the camp, which lasted four days and involved five riders.

At this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix, the VR46 Academy is fielding a guest team in Moto3, the Bardahl VR46 Riders Academy, with Matteo Martelle and Elia Bartolini as riders.

Read Also:

However, it remains to be seen how the alliance will look going forward, given the VR46 team's step up to MotoGP in 2022 coming in partnership with Ducati.

"Yes, it is a possibility. We want to give the Master Camp a presence in Moto2," replied Jarvis, when asked by Autosport on Friday from Misano.

At this point, the question arises as to what formula Yamaha will use to race in Moto2.

Logic suggests a partnership or purchase of one of the existing teams. The fact that the Sepang Racing Team (SRT) has decided to close its lower divisions could lead to the possibility of a takeover - though Jarvis has ruled this out.

Aragon Moto2: Fernandez overcomes broken hand for assured victory

