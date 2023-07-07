Subscribe
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Toyota reveals cause of Hirakawa spin at end of Le Mans 24 Hours

Toyota has revealed that a brake balance issue triggered Ryo Hirakawa’s half-spin in the closing stages of the Le Mans 24 Hours as he chased the winning Ferrari.

Gary Watkins
By:
#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Pascal Vasselon, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director, explained that the Japanese driver who shared the second-placed GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar with Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley was caught out by a rearward brake balance setting at the tight Arnage right-hander.

This had not been communicated to Hirakawa when he took over from Hartley for the run to the chequered flag and attempted to close down a gap of approximately 15s to the winning Ferrari 499P LMH driven by Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

“The brake balance on that corner was really rearward,” said Vasselon.

“The drivers manipulate the brake balance they want corner by corner during their runs and Brendon gave Ryo a few indications of what he had done [at the driver change], but this one was missed.

“The information did not pass to him 100% in the few moments [at the pitstop] to be careful at this corner.”

Hirakawa lost the car under braking for Arnage three laps after taking over the car early in the penultimate hour of last month’s centenary running of the Le Mans enduro.

He hit the barrier front and rear on the entry to the corner, the resulting in two minutes lost to body repairs in the pits.

Speaking about the spin, Hirakawa said: “The mistake at Le Mans was painful, but we’ve been investigating, and we found a small thing, so actually I have more confidence in myself now.”

The time loss effectively drew a line under Toyota’s bid for a sixth consecutive victory at the blue riband round of the World Endurance Championship.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Vasselon stressed that no blame was apportioned to Hirakawa for the accident within the Toyota camp because the driver was told “to take maximum risk” in the pursuit of the Ferrari.

Hartley had been able to close the gap to 9s prior to the stops at a stage of the race when the Toyota appeared to have a slender pace advantage over the Ferrari.

“The circumstance was that he knew we were not interested in a comfortable second,” said Vasselon.

“That means there can be no complaint because that was a moment where we could win or lose the race.

Read Also:

“It was a mistake, but it was a mistake caused by wanting to win the race and not being interested in securing second.”

The eventual margin of victory between the Ferrari and the Toyota was 1m21.7s after Alessandro Pier Guidi lost approximately 30s in the final hour when he had to undertake a full electrical reset in the pits.

Additional reporting by Jamie Klein

shares
comments

Autosport Podcast: Andy Wallace on Le Mans and the best sportscars never to race there
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
WEC Monza: #7 Toyota fastest in FP2 from Ferrari

WEC Monza: #7 Toyota fastest in FP2 from Ferrari

WEC
Monza

WEC Monza: #7 Toyota fastest in FP2 from Ferrari WEC Monza: #7 Toyota fastest in FP2 from Ferrari

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult”

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult”

WEC
Monza

Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult” Peugeot: WEC podium target still “difficult”

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Ryo Hirakawa More
Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing

Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing

WEC

Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing

New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa

New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa

Super Formula

New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa

Toyota Racing More
Toyota Racing
Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight

Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight

WEC
Monza

Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight Toyota “looking over its shoulder” in WEC title fight

Conway concedes WEC title chances for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF

Conway concedes WEC title chances for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF

WEC
Monza

Conway concedes WEC title chances for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF Conway concedes WEC title chances for #7 Toyota crew after Le Mans DNF

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Plus
Plus
WEC

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Latest news

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

WEC WEC
Monza

Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed Kubica targets WEC Hypercar seat in 2024 after LMP2 class axed

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Quentin Spurring

The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Autosport Staff

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
James Newbold

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Autosport Staff

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
James Newbold

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe