The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

The entry list for the 89th running of the sportscar blue ribband race was revealed today, with five cars contesting the Hypercar class, 27 in LMP2, seven in GTE Pro and 23 in the GTE Am class.

It comes after the withdrawal of the Russian-entered G-Drive Racing team prompted Le Mans organiser the ACO to reopen entries for 48 hours on Monday.

Six cars feature on the reserve list, the first of which is the High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 in which father-and-son duo Jan and Kevin Magnussen appear alongside Mark Patterson. However Kevin Magnussen's surprise return to the Haas Formula 1 team and the clashing Azerbaijan Grand Prix would make him unavailable if the car were to be granted an entry.

Second reserve is a Rinaldi Racing Ferrari in GTE Am with Pierre Ehret the only nominated driver, with reigning LMP2 Pro-Am World Endurance Championship title-winner Racing Team Nederland the third reserve with Frits van Eerd, Giedo van der Garde and Nyck de Vries.

Below is the full list, with entries in bold denoting that they are also full-season WEC participants.

N° Team Car Confirmed drivers Hypercar - 5 cars 7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Mike Conway Kamui Kobayashi Jose Maria Lopez 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid Sebastien Buemi Brendon Hartley Ryo Hirakawa 36 Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480-Gibson Andre Negrao Matthieu Vaxiviere Nicolas Lapierre 708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Olivier Pla Romain Dumas Pipo Derani 709 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH Ryan Briscoe

Richard Westbrook Franck Mailleux LMP2 - 27 cars 1 Richard Mille Racing ORECA 07-Gibson Lilou Wadoux Sebastien Ogier Charles Milesi 3 DKR Engineering ORECA 07-Gibson Laurents Hoerr Jean Glorieux TBC 5 Team Penske ORECA 07-Gibson Felipe Nasr Dane Cameron Emmanuel Collard 9 Prema Orlen Team ORECA 07-Gibson Robert Kubica Louis Deletraz Lorenzo Colombo 10 Vector Sport ORECA 07-Gibson Nico Muller Sebastien Bourdais Ryan Cullen 13 TDS Racing x Valiante ORECA 07-Gibson Philippe Cimadomo Mathias Beche Bent Viscaal 22 United Autosports ORECA 07-Gibson Phil Hanson Filipe Albuquerque Will Owen 23 United Autosports ORECA 07-Gibson Oliver Jarvis Alex Lynn Josh Pierson 24 Nielsen Racing ORECA 07-Gibson Rodrigo Sales Matt Bell Ben Hanley 27 CD Sport Ligier JSP217 Christophe Cresp TBC TBC 28 JOTA ORECA 07-Gibson Ed Jones Jonathan Aberdein Oliver Rasmussen 30 Duqueine Team ORECA 07-Gibson Richard Bradley Memo Rojas Reshad de Gerus 31 WRT ORECA 07-Gibson Sean Gelael Rene Rast Robin Frijns 32 WRT ORECA 07-Gibson Mirko Bortolotti Dries Vanthoor Rolf Ineichen 34 Inter Europol Competition ORECA 07-Gibson Jakub Smiechowski Alex Brundle Esteban Gutierrez 35 Ultimate ORECA 07-Gibson Jean-Baptiste Lahaye Matthieu Lahaye Francois Heriau 37 Cool Racing ORECA 07-Gibson Yifei Ye Ricky Taylor Niklas Kruetten 38 JOTA ORECA 07-Gibson Roberto Gonzalez Antonio Felix da Costa Will Stevens 40 Graff Racing ORECA 07-Gibson Eric Trouillet Sebastien Page David Droux 41 RealTeam by WRT ORECA 07-Gibson Rui Andrade Norman Nato Ferdinand Habsburg 43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA 07-Gibson David Heinemeier-Hansson Fabio Scherer Pietro Fittipaldi 44 ARC Bratislava ORECA 07-Gibson Miro Konopka Tijmen van der Helm TBC 45 Algarve Pro Racing ORECA 07-Gibson James Allen Rene Binder Steven Thomas 47 Algarve Pro Racing ORECA 07-Gibson John Falb Sophie Floersch TBC 48 IDEC Sport ORECA 07-Gibson Paul Lafargue Paul Loup Chatin TBC 65 Panis Racing ORECA 07-Gibson Julien Canal Nicolas Jamin Job van Uitert 83 AF Corse ORECA 07-Gibson Francois Perrodo Nicklas Nielsen Alessio Rovera GTE Pro - 7 cars 51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Alessandro Pier Guidi James Calado TBC 52 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Miguel Molina Antonio Fuoco TBC 63 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R Antonio Garcia Jordan Taylor Nicky Catsburg 64 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R Nick Tandy Tommy Milner Alexander Sims 74 Riley Motorsports Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Felipe Fraga Sam Bird Shane van Gisbergen 91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19 Gianmaria Bruni Richard Lietz Frederic Makowiecki 92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19 Kevin Estre Michael Christensen Laurens Vanthoor GTE Am - 23 cars 21 AF Corse

Ferrari 488 GTE Simon Mann Christoph Ulrich Toni Vilander 33 TF Sport

Aston Martin Vantage Ben Keating

Florian Latorre Marco Sorensen 46 Team Project 1

Porsche 911 RSR-19 Matteo Cairoli

Mikkel Pedersen TBC 54 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Thomas Flohr Francesco Castellacci Nick Cassidy 55 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Duncan Cameron Matt Griffin David Perel 56 Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR-19 Brendan Iribe Ollie Millroy Ben Barnicoat 57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Takeshi Kimura Axcil Jefferies TBC 59 Inception Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Alexander West TBC TBC 60 Iron Lynx

Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Claudio Schiavoni

Matteo Cressoni Giancarlo Fisichella 61 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Louis Prette TBC TBC 66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Giacomo Petrobelli TBC TBC 71 Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Pierre Ragues Franck Dezoteux Gabriel Aubry 75 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Andrea Piccini TBC TBC 77 Dempsey-Proton Racing

Porsche 911 RSR-19 Christian Ried Harry Tincknell Seb Priaulx 79 Weathertech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19 Cooper MacNeil TBC TBC 80 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Matteo Cressoni TBC TBC 85 Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Rahel Frey Sarah Bovy Michelle Gatting 86 GR Racing

Porsche 911 RSR-19 Michael Wainwright Ben Barker Ricardo Pera 88 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19 Fred Poordad Patrick Lindsey TBC 93 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19 Michael Fassbender Matt Campbell TBC 98 Northwest AMR

Aston Martin Vantage Paul Dalla Lana Nicki Thiim TBC 99 Hardpoint Motorsport Porsche 911 RSR-19 Rob Feriol TBC TBC 777 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage Satoshi Hoshino Tomonobu Fujii Charlie Fagg