Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Toyota praises Glickenhaus's Le Mans effort as "remarkable" Next / Porsche's Bruni admits luck determined last Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Sims: Corvette losing last Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro win "difficult to swallow"

Corvette Racing’s Alexander Sims admits that losing the last-ever victory in the GTE Pro class at Le Mans 24 Hours following an incident with an LMP2 car is “difficult to swallow”.

Jamie Klein
By:
Sims: Corvette losing last Le Mans 24 Hours GTE Pro win "difficult to swallow"

Sharing the #64 Corvette C8.R with Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner, Sims battling for the lead with six hours left on the clock at the La Sarthe classic when he was side-swiped by the AF Corse LMP2 of Francois Perrodo along the Mulsanne straight.

The incident put Sims head-first into the barriers and ended Corvette’s hopes of a first Le Mans win since 2015, with the sister #63 car of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Nicky Catsburg having already dropped out with suspension issues.

Reflecting on the incident 24 hours on, Sims took a magnanimous view of the crash itself, pointing out that he had been responsible for ending other drivers’ races in the past.

The British driver did however concede that the fact that Corvette will not get another chance to add to its eight class titles at Le Mans next year, at least in the Pro division, made the situation sting all the more.

“It’s never nice when things happen outside of your control, but we’re on track with 60 other cars and people make mistakes,” Sims told Autosport. “I’m sure Perrodo didn’t plan it, we were just in the wrong place, wrong time.

“We did everything we could do up to that point. We were doing so well. Obviously it was extremely disappointing.

“The fact you know you won’t get another chance does make it somewhat difficult to swallow. 

“I wouldn’t say we had it in the bag, but we had a fairly comfortable position, on pace we were good and we were up front with a decent lead.”

#63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg

#63 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE Pro of Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor, Nicky Catsburg

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Prior to the race-ending accident with Perrodo, the only real issue suffered by the #64 car was an early loss of brake pressure, which prompted Corvette to perform an unscheduled brake change at around the six-hour mark.

But Tandy, Milner and Sims were able to work their way back into contention, and were best-placed to capitalise when the leading #92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 lost multiple laps following a dramatic puncture that left the front end of the car with significant damage.

“We lost something like a minute and a half [with the brake change], and we were unlucky with other cars pitting under slow zones,” said Sims. 

“We were back in the mix for second place when the #63 car had its suspension issue [after around eight hours], and getting back into contention for the lead relied on the #92 having an issue, but that’s what’s happened. 

Read Also:

“Our pace was really good, some stints our pace was really phenomenal. It was a really solid effort from everyone and it was a pleasure to be part of it.”

Porsche ended up securing the final GTE Pro win at Le Mans with the #91 car of Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz and Frederic Makowiecki.

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota praises Glickenhaus's Le Mans effort as "remarkable"
Previous article

Toyota praises Glickenhaus's Le Mans effort as "remarkable"
Next article

Porsche's Bruni admits luck determined last Le Mans GTE Pro fight

Porsche's Bruni admits luck determined last Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car
WEC

ByKolles LMH a “better piece of engineering” than LMP1 car

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in
WEC

Ogier drops out of Richard Mille WEC squad, Chatin steps in

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Alexander Sims More
Alexander Sims
Corvette's Le Mans 24 Hours victory hopes destroyed in crash 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Corvette's Le Mans 24 Hours victory hopes destroyed in crash

Vergne, Sims react to bizarre Berlin E-Prix identical duels laptime call Berlin ePrix I
Formula E

Vergne, Sims react to bizarre Berlin E-Prix identical duels laptime call

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Sims "a little bit lost" with Mahindra Formula E car

Corvette Racing More
Corvette Racing
Tandy: Ferrari is Le Mans GTE Pro favourite despite Corvette pace 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Tandy: Ferrari is Le Mans GTE Pro favourite despite Corvette pace

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut Sebring
WEC

Corvette drivers delighted with second on full-time WEC debut

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus
IMSA

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

Latest news

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
European Le Mans European Le Mans

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.