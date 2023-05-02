Subscribe
Previous / Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Le Mans News

Porsche expects Balance of Performance change before Le Mans 24 Hours

Porsche has stated that there will be in a change in the Balance of Performance in the World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class before the Le Mans 24 Hours in June.

Gary Watkins
By:
Porsche expects Balance of Performance change before Le Mans 24 Hours

Thomas Laudenbach, head of Porsche Motorsport, made the claim before and after last weekend’s Spa 6 Hours round of the 2023 WEC, after there was no BoP revision for the Belgian race following the opening two events of the season at Sebring in March and Portimao in April.

Asked if there could be a change following Spa, he replied. “Which we all know is going to come.

“We clearly expect an adjustment before Le Mans.

“I was expecting it after Portimao, but I have been told we do it before Le Mans.”

Following the race in which Toyota claimed a third victory in three races, Laudenbach said: “I don’t think the question is, will there be a change; the big question is, what will be the change.”

WEC rule makers the FIA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest had the opportunity to make a change ahead of Spa to the so-called platform BoP, the balance between the Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh machinery that come together in the Hypercar class.

Insight: 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa

What is unclear is whether it was their only opportunity and if there is still scope for altering the balance between the LMH machinery such as Toyota’s GR010 HYBRID and the LMDhs that include the Porsche 963 prior to Le Mans.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical director Pascal Vasselon insisted that Spa was the only possibility for a BoP revision this side of Le Mans.

“There is no room for adjustment [before Le Mans],” he said. “There are documents saying what the rule is: there has been an agreement with a precise schedule.”

Those documents are not in the public domain and the FIA and the ACO have only clarified that just the platform BoP can be changed before Le Mans.

Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche Penske Motorsport

Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche Penske Motorsport

Photo by: Porsche

An FIA representative pointed Autosport to a so-called ‘explainer’ released by the governing body over the week of the Sebring series opener in March, which appears to suggest a change is still possible.

It stated: “There will be only one BoP adjustment throughout the season after Le Mans, as well as possibly balancing out the LMH and LMDh platforms prior to that race.”

Read Also:

The new system introduced for this season is based on simulation rather than lap-time data from the races.

Primary among the targets was to remove the possibility of sandbagging, which is why the BoP was largely fixed for the first four races up to and including Le Mans.

There can be wholescale changes under what has been termed the manufacturer BoP to individual cars after Le Mans and then it will be set for the final three races of the season.

A second platform change is then possible over the second half of the season prior to the Bahrain season finale in November.

shares
comments

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa

WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans How Ferrari’s threat is growing against Toyota approaching Le Mans

Calado: Ferrari "could have fought Toyota for victory" at WEC Spa

Calado: Ferrari "could have fought Toyota for victory" at WEC Spa

WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Calado: Ferrari "could have fought Toyota for victory" at WEC Spa Calado: Ferrari "could have fought Toyota for victory" at WEC Spa

Latest news

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team switches to Toyota in 2024

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team switches to Toyota in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team switches to Toyota in 2024 Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team switches to Toyota in 2024

2023 F1 Miami GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Miami GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

2023 F1 Miami GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Miami GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing Toyota announces Ogier’s Sardinia WRC outing

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Spa

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe