Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Le Mans / Garage 56 Daytona testing News

NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans team "has a lot of work to do" after Button test debut

NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans 24 Hours team admits it "has a lot of work to do" to get the adapted Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 competitive after a test at Daytona.

Charles Bradley
By:
NASCAR's Garage 56 Le Mans team "has a lot of work to do" after Button test debut

As part of a joint effort between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Automobile Club de l’Ouest, IMSA and Goodyear, the modified Next-Gen-based Camaro ZL1 will take part in this year's centenary Le Mans 24 event.

Last week, 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button was announced as one of the drivers of the Garage 56 entry alongside NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and sportscar ace Mike Rockenfeller.

Button got to test the car this week at Daytona for the first time, with overall times from the outing reported to compare to those at the top of the GTD class from last weekend's IMSA Sportscar Championship season-opening 24 Hour race at the same venue.

Garage 56's project manage Chad Knaus says it's hard to know where the car will sit in the competitive order due to the unknown of Balance of Performance rules.

However, he is aiming for the car to be somewhere between the pace of a GTE car and a GT3 racer - even if that task remains great at this stage.

"It’s a bit of a moving target," said Knaus of where he’d like the pace of the car to fit within the competitive order at Le Mans.

Garage56 Testing

Garage56 Testing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

"We’re not too versed in the BoP side of life, so we don’t have a movement on that, we’re about getting ultimate performance out of the car, so that’s really going to end [in the overall competitive order] with where the BoP ends up.

"If we can get ourselves where we’re just a pinch below the GTE car and a little faster than what a GT3 car would be, that’s where we wanna be.

"If we can get there, great. But we’ve got a lot of work to do."

One of the novelties of this car is the fact it will have to use headlights, something its NASCAR Cup Series counterpart the machine is based on does not.

That set-up was tested at Daytona during Button's test of the car.

Commenting on his outing after 20 laps, Button told NASCAR.com: "For me, it’s getting used to the position in the car.

"Obviously, there is body roll, it feels like it oversteers, but it’s not oversteering; it’s actually just the car itself taking a seat.

"So the car runs like in the Cup Series, it runs very low at the rear, so on the banking, it’s like sitting on the ground. So it’s a lot to learn, but it’s a race car. And I can work with a race car."

The car will be tested again at the end of February at Sebring, where it is hoped it will be able to attempt an 18-24-hour endurance run for the first time.

shares
comments

Related video

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Previous article

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived
IMSA

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

“Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle Garage 56 Daytona testing
Le Mans

“Huge asset” Button adds NASCAR Garage 56 driver change hurdle

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Plus
IMSA

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Latest news

Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died
Formula 1 Formula 1

Double F1 race winner Jean Pierre Jabouille has died

Former French Formula 1 driver Jean-Pierre Jabouille has died on Thursday at age 80, French media have reported.

IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports
European Le Mans European Le Mans

IMSA champion Jarvis to contest full ELMS season with United Autosports

Reigning IMSA Sportscar Championship title-winner Oliver Jarvis will contest the European Le Mans Series with United Autosports alongside Formula 2 convert Marino Sato, in addition to the World Endurance Championship.

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived
IMSA IMSA

20 years on: Porsche’s 911 GT Daytona 24 Hours giant-killing relived

IMSA’s new GTP class for LMDh cars had a more auspicious debut last weekend than the Daytona Prototypes that arrived in 2003. Back then, they were humbled by a GT Porsche 911, which won the Floridian sportscar classic by nine laps.

Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story
Autosport Awards Autosport Awards

Entries open for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award story

Entries have opened for the 2023 Williams Autosport Engineer of the Future Award, with budding motorsport engineers invited to apply for the revamped prize.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony Plus

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Steve Soper is so famous for his forays in touring cars that his sportscar achievements are often overlooked. But as the versatile Briton explained for Autosport's special issue commemorating 50 years of BMW's Motorsport division earlier this year, he preferred the cars

Le Mans
Dec 10, 2022
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.