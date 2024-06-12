MissionH24 unveil next-generation hydrogen prototype at Le Mans

The MissionH24 group, in which Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest is a key partner, took the wraps off a full-scale model of the single-seater hydrogen fuel cell car known as the H24EVO.

It represents a significant step forward on its predecessors, the LMP2HG and then the H24 that took part in four Michelin Le Mans Cup races in 2022.

Maximum power output is now 650kW or 872bhp rather than the 350kW (470bhp) of the previous-generation car and weight has been reduced from 1480 to 1300kg.

Significantly the power density of its hydrogen-electric powertrain is 50% higher than before.

The MissionH24 project aims to showcase hydrogen as an alternative fuel in motorsport and help lay down a framework for its use in sportscar racing.

Le Mans organiser the ACO will allow hydrogen-powered machinery using either fuel cell or combustion technology from 2027 and is expecting the first cars to arrive on the grid the following year.

The H24 EVO is built on a chassis that Bassel Aslan, technical director on the project, described as being designed from “a white sheet of paper”.

H24 EVO Photo by: MissionH24

The monocoque is again supplied by German constructor ADESS, which provided the LMP3 chassis on which the previous cars were based.

The two fuel tanks that carry 7.8kg of hydrogen are now located in the monocoque between the driver and the powertrain after discussions with the FIA.

It is the aim of MissionH24 for the EVO to become the first-ever FIA-homologated racing car.

The hydrogen is stored in gaseous rather than liquid form, the preferred option of the FIA, which was announced in February of this year.

Aslan explained that the car was already in design when it FIA outlined its vision for the introduction of hydrogen into motorsport.

MissionH24 opted to create a single-seater for multiple reasons, according to Aslan.

“Integration and packaging were important,” he said.

H24 EVO Photo by: MissionH24

“This gives more space in the sidepods; we have chosen to integrate the radiators here.”

“It was also a discussion we had with the ACO: to move a little bit away from the classical look of a prototype and assign a new look to this technology.”

The plan is for the H24EVO to run early next year ahead of an on-track demonstration during the Le Mans event.

It was originally suggested that the third car from MissionH24 could begin racing in 2025, but Aslan suggested that it is now more likely to be in the following year.

The aim is for the car to be able to lap, according to Aslan, “as fast as the quickest GT3 cars”, though it has yet to be defined where it will race.

He didn’t rule out the car taking the Garage 56 grid slot for an experimental racer in the future.

“I won’t say it is planned but our perspective is quite wide,” explained Aslan.

“We could imagine modifications to adapt it for this application or that application.

“Let us achieve our targets for performance and safety and then we will see where we race it.”