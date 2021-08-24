Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium Next / Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

By:

Manuel Maldonado admits he is "devastated" at causing the crash that eliminated two of United Autosports' LMP2 entries from winning contention in last weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours.

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

European Le Mans Series regular Maldonado, younger cousin of one-time Formula 1 race winner Pastor, was making his first start at La Sarthe in United's #32 Oreca 07-Gibson alongside Nico Jamin and Jonathan Aberdein.

But the Venezuelan driver's race ended in disaster in the sixth hour of the race during a rain shower as he skated through the gravel at the Dunlop chicane, collecting the sister #23 United entry of Paul di Resta.

It ended the #32 crew's race on the spot, while sending the #23 car to the pits for repairs and extinguishing any hopes of class victory for di Resta and his teammates Alex Lynn and Wayne Boyd.

“I’m obviously devastated with how the race ended," said Maldonado. "I’m very sorry to the team and my teammates who have put so much work into this race.

"Before that, we were running well, and Nico and Jonathan had begun making their way back through the pack so we were looking good. Hopefully I can come back and take on another Le Mans 24 Hours. It’s such an awesome event to be involved with.”

Di Resta, Lynn and Boyd finally recovered to finish fourth in the LMP2 class, two laps down on the winning Team WRT car.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster week," said di Resta. "We had a very strong car and made it through to the Hyperpole qualifying which I think was a big job.

 

"It was then obviously a chaotic start with the rain, and it was very unfortunate what happened with Manuel making the mistake he made which t-boned me and ruined their chances of finishing the race.

"We were quite high up at that point and were taking a very cautious approach from 10:00 o'clock to 6:00 o'clock in the night, but we had that fighting spirit and powered our way back to fourth. I think you can say a job very well done but off the back of our win last year it is a disappointing result."

Di Resta was part of the LMP2 class-winning crew from 2020 along with Phil Hanson and Filipe Albuquerque, who were piloting United's #22 Oreca this time around with regular FIA World Endurance Championship squadmate Fabio Scherer, another Le Mans novice.

The #22 machine was running in the top three in class during the night when it was hit by an alternator issue that required 90 minutes in the garage to fix, which combined with further electrical gremlins left Hanson, Albuquerque and Scherer 35 laps down at the finish.

“It was an unfortunate race," said Albuquerque. "Hard for everyone in the beginning with the rain. We managed to survive for the good stint we had in the dry. Unfortunately, when we were chasing the leaders, we had an issue.

"It’s frustrating but it's like that at Le Mans. I think without that we were definitely on the strike for the win. It is what it is. We were the winners last year. This year we were not, but we will come back.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

Previous article

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

Next article

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

3 h
2
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

1 h
3
Formula 1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

19 h
4
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

23 h
5
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

1 d
Latest news
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus
LM

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

27m
Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash
LM

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

50m
Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium
LM

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

2 h
Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
LM

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

20 h
TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race
LM

TF puncture 'turning point' in GTE Am Le Mans race

20 h
Latest videos
Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
Aug 22, 2021

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
Aug 22, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights 04:53
Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium Suzuka
Super GT

Suzuka Super GT: NISMO wins as Nissan locks out podium

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Paul di Resta More
Paul di Resta
Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Di Resta: 2020 Le Mans win "puts lot of pressure" on United

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest Algarve
WEC

Portimao WEC: LMP2s lock out top three in FP2, di Resta quickest

Gary Anderson: F1 standing restarts are a mistake Plus
Formula 1

Gary Anderson: F1 standing restarts are a mistake

More
United Autosports
United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd
Le Mans

United Autosports completes Le Mans line-up with Boyd

Manuel Maldonado joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours debut
WEC

Manuel Maldonado joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours debut

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test Algarve
WEC

Scherer to miss Portimao WEC after positive COVID test

Trending Today

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: “No guarantee” top F1 teams will nail 2022 regulations

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha MotoGP bike

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The failed F1 bid that ensnared Le Mans' newest victor

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
27m
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021

Latest news

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Maldonado "devastated" to cause intra-United Le Mans clash

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium
Le Mans Le Mans

Alpine has "no reason to be disappointed" with Le Mans podium

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight
Le Mans Le Mans

Porsche "expected to be closer" in Le Mans GTE Pro fight

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.