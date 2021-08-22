Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage

By:

Toyota strengthened its grip on the Le Mans 24 Hours as the race reached the halfway mark, with the #7 crew maintaining the advantage over the sister #8 machine.

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage

With both Toyota GR010 Hybrids on slightly differing pit strategies, the lead of the race changed hands multiple times in the early morning hours following the safety car period at the eight-hour mark that brought both cars together on track.

Mike Conway took the initiative in the #7 Toyota when Kazuki Nakajima came in from the lead to hand over the #8 car to Sebastien Buemi in the 10th hour, but Buemi was able to cut the deficit to around 20 seconds before the gap stabilised.

Conway pitted in Hour 11 to allow Kamui Kobayashi to take over the #7 car, allowing Buemi to close to within four seconds, but Kobayashi soon began to pull away and by the time the Buemi exited the cockpit in favour of Brendon Hartley the gap was back out to over 20s.

As the clocks hit 4am local time, Kobayashi enjoyed a healthy buffer of 1m50s over Hartley, with both Toyotas having made 14 pitstops.

The Alpine A480-Gibson continued to circulate in a distant third place and three laps off the lead, Andre Negrao taking over from Nicolas Lapierre towards the end of the 10th hour.

Lapierre had at least managed to get back in the overall podium positions after a spirited battle with the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH of Olivier Pla, which runs fourth and four laps down with Franck Mailleux at the helm.

The sister #709 Glickenhaus of Romain Dumas was six laps off the lead and 10th overall behind a clutch of LMP2 cars.

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi

#31 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2, Robin Frijns, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The battle for the LMP2 class lead cranked up as the race hit the halfway mark, with Team WRT’s pair of ORECA-07 Gibsons maintaining their lead.

However, the #31 car that led by almost a minute after the safety car period led by just three seconds in the hands of Charles Milesi ahead of Ye Yifei, who made steady inroads on his opposite number since taking over the #41 machine from ex-Formula 1 star Robert Kubica.

United Autosports’ lead car, the #22 ORECA, was third in the hands of Fabio Scherer, but still 1m49s off the lead fight, while the #65 Panis Racing and #28 JOTA cars made up the top five.

A spin for Esteban Garcia in the #70 Realteam Racing ORECA meant that DragonSpeed took over the lead of the Pro/Am subclass, with Juan Pablo Montoya at the wheel.

Ferrari maintained its control of the GTE Pro class, with its pair of factory AF Corse-run 488 GTE Evos holding a one-two with the #51 machine of Alessandro Pier Guidi heading up the #52 car of Sam Bird by 1m47s but with one less stop completed.

Jordan Taylor had the #63 Corvette C8.R splitting the Italian cars, albeit slowly losing ground to the #51 Ferrari, but the American car slipped to third just after Taylor handed over to Nicky Catsburg - albeit with Catsburg harrying Bird’s Ferrari in the fight for second.

Porsche’s two factory 911 RSR-19s held fourth and fifth places, with Michael Christensen 23s back from the Bird/Catsburg fight in the better-placed car, the #92.

The GTE Pro class suffered its first official retirement when the #79 WeatherTech Porsche dropped out courtesy of a crash for Cooper MacNeil at the Ford chicane in the 11th hour. Repairs were attempted before Porsche revealed that the chassis had sustained damage.

In GTE Am, Ferrari likewise led the way with Nicklas Nielsen in the #83 AF Corse entry around a minute clear of Dylan Pereira in the #33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE.

shares
comments

Related video

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2

Previous article

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

13 h
2
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage

19 min
3
Formula 1

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more

2 m
4
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2

4 h
5
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off

5 h
Latest news
Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage
LM

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage

19m
Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2
LM

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2

4 h
Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off
LM

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off

5 h
Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours
LM

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours

8 h
Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour
LM

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads from Alpine after hectic first hour

11 h
Latest videos
2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights 04:53
Le Mans
10 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans 01:51
Le Mans
Mar 22, 2021

1988: The number 2 Jaguar wins Le Mans

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans 02:01
Le Mans
Mar 9, 2021

Entry list for the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans

Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
IDEC Sport withdraws #17 LMP2 entry after Le Mans practice shunt 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

IDEC Sport withdraws #17 LMP2 entry after Le Mans practice shunt

WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars 24 Hours of Le Mans test day
Le Mans

WeatherTech Porsche lacking top speed compared to works cars

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero Plus
Super Formula

The late bloomer emerging from obscurity to become Honda's new hero

Trending Today

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How fast is an F1 car? Top speeds of F1, IndyCar, MotoGP and more

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars
IMSA IMSA

Glickenhaus questions legality of IMSA rules on Le Mans Hypercars

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull could never accept 2021 F1 development sacrifice

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia wants Vinales to race its MotoGP bike this season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
16 h
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
18 h
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota leads sister #8 car at halfway stage

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again" after off

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota holds lead over #8 after four hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.