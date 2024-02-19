Le Mans 24 Hours entry list published, 23 Hypercars for 2024

Cadillac will for a second year in a row take in the double-points WEC round on 15/16 June with both of its V-Series.R LMDhs from the IMSA SportsCar Championship run respectively by the Action Express and Ganassi teams, while Porsche Penske Motorsport will again cross the Atlantic with one of its North American 963 LMDhs.

Lamborghini and its factory Iron Lynx squad have also been successful in their application for the SC63 LMDh racing in IMSA to join its regular WEC entry at the French enduro.

The extra LMDhs join the 19 full-season cars in Hypercar on the 62-strong entry for Le Mans published on Monday.

It is completed by 16 LMP2s, one more than the 15-car minimum that race organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest promised when it was confirmed that the class would disappear from WEC, and 23 cars in the new LMGT3 category.

A further Hypercar entry, the Porsche 963 that Proton Competition fields in IMSA, is top of the seven-strong reserve list.

Action Express Racing has had one of the automatic entries for Le Mans allocated by IMSA confirmed with the release of the full Le Mans grid.

Pipo Derani and Jack Aitken, the team’s regular drivers in IMSA’s GTP class, are the two drivers listed against the car so far.

Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar driver Tom Blomqvist is the team’s driver for the IMSA enduros and should be available after a shift in the day of test for the North American single-seater series at the beginning of Le Mans week.

#311 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R of Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Scott Dixon, who has the same commitment, has been listed in the additional Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing V-Series.R alongside full-season drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande.

Mathieu Jaminet is the only driver so far listed in the extra PPM entry, which he drove at Le Mans last year together with Nick Tandy and Felipe Nasr.

The additional Lamborghini will be driven by IMSA full-timers Andrea Caldarelli and Matteo Cairoli together with Romain Grosjean, who is contesting the long races in the North American series.

The 16-car P2 entry includes six cars in the pro/am sub-class in which there is the demand for a bronze rather than silver-rated driver in the line-up.

Cars from United Autosports, Algarve Pro (two), Cool Racing and AF Corse have automative entries by virtue of their success in either the European or the Asian Le Mans Series.

WEC stalwart United has also gained a second entry in a field exclusively made up of the ORECA-Gibson 07.

Reigning class champion team Inter Europol has gained only one entry, though it also has a car in second position on the reserve list.

Vector Sport, which was due to have run the Isotta Fraschini Le Mans Hypercar programme in the 2024 WEC, has gained an entry for what will be its third Le Mans campaign in P2.

#34 Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07 - Gibson of Jakub Smiechowski, Albert Costa, Fabio Scherer Photo by: Marc Fleury

The regular 18 WEC entries in the new LMGT3 class have been joined by a further five cars.

They include an invited entry for Proton, which will field an additional Ford Mustang GT3 alongside its two WEC entries.

Inception Racing will field a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo courtesy of the invite allocated by IMSA to Brendan Iribe.

Le Mans regulars JMW Motorsport and GR Racing have gained grid slots for the respective Ferrari 296 GT3s they are racing in ELMS.

Spirit of Race, AF Corse’s satellite team, will has also won an entry in LMGT3.