Gutierrez joins Glickenhaus for Le Mans as full entry list revealed

The Mexican, who made 59 grand prix starts for Sauber and Haas in F1, has been brought into the Glickenhaus Racing line-up together with Nathanael Berthon to drive its additional Le Mans Hypercar entered for the French enduro on 10/11 June.

They were confirmed on Friday alongside Franck Mailleux in the #709 Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 with the publication of the full entry list which features completed driver line-ups for all 62 cars racing the 100th anniversary edition of the event.

Gutierrez, who remains an ambassador for the Mercedes F1 squad, made a first move into sportscars last year with a full WEC campaign with the Inter Europol Competition squad in LMP2 and contested this year's IMSA SportsCar Championship season-opener in LMP2 with Algarve Pro Racing.

Berthon, meanwhile, has extensive experience in the prototype ranks, including making two of his seven Le Mans starts in LMP1 with Rebellion Racing.

Luca Ciancetti, technical director of the Podium Advanced Technologies organisation that runs the Glickenhaus team, told Autosport: “We were looking for quick and experienced guys and those are the kind of driver we’ve ended up with."

He explained that Berthon has been picked on the recommendation of Glickenhaus regular Romain Dumas, with whom he drove at Rebellion.

“That left us with one seat to fill and Esteban fitted our expectations,” added Ciancetti.

Glickenhaus had been in talks with DTM champion and Mercedes factory driver Maximilian Gotz about filling one of the vacancies, but that deal fell over last month.

Had the German raced for Glickenhaus, it was planned for him to join Dumas and Olivier Pla in the team’s full-season entry, #708, with Ryan Briscoe moving over to #709 to drive alongside Mailleux.

#708 Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007: Romain Dumas, Ryan Briscoe, Olivier Pla Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Frenchman Mailleux raced the team’s regular car at Spa last weekend in place of Briscoe in order reacquaint himself with the Glickenhaus LMH ahead of Le Mans.

Briscoe will be back at the wheel of #708 for the 24 Hours.

Teams had until midday on Tuesday to nominate their full driver line-ups for Le Mans.

The publication of the full list follows the announcement of number of line-ups this week, including Jan Magnussen joining the Polish Inter Europol team for what will be his 24th Le Mans campaign.

The majority of TBAs to be filled were in the 21-strong GTE Am class.

Former Champ Car driver Jan Heylen has been named in the #16 Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR alongside Ryan Hardwick with whom he finished second in the IMSA SportsCar Championship GT Daytona class last year and Zach Robichon.

The trio are contesting this year’s IMSA enduros in GTD with the Wright Motorsports Porsche team.

Two-time Le Mans class winner Harry Tincknell remains in the #88 Proton entry he has raced in the opening three rounds of the WEC, now sharing with Brendan Iribe and Ollie Millroy rather than Hardwick and Robichon.

Estonian Martin Rump has been confirmed in the #911 Proton Porsche alongside factory driver Richard Lietz and Hollywood star Michael Fassbender with whom he is contesting this year's European Le Mans Series.

Fassbender will be partnered by Rump and Lietz for his second attempt at Le Mans Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Le Mans stalwart JMW Motorsport’s Ferrari 488 GTE Evo will be raced by Giacomo Petrobelli and Louis Prette together with the already-announced Thomas Neubauer.

The Swiss Kessel Racing team’s #74 Ferrari will be driven by Kei Cozzolino, Yorikatsu Tsujiko and Naoki Yokomizo.

Walkenhorst Motorsport has named Andrew Haryanto and Jeff Segal in its solo Ferrari entry alongside Chandler Hull.

Frenchman Julien Piguet has come into the AF Corse’s #21 entry alongside Ulysse de Pauw and Simon Mann.

Eight cars remain on the original 10-strong reserve list.

Track action on the full 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe at Le Mans begins with the Test Day on Sunday 4 June, with practice and qualifying for the race beginning on Wednesday 7 June.