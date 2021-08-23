Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck Next / GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact
Le Mans Special feature

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction

By:

The story of Ken Miles, Carroll Shelby and Ford’s GT40 beating Ferrari at Le Mans in 1966 was showcased to the world via the Ford v Ferrari movie, starring Christian Bale as Miles and Matt Damon as Shelby. But what was the real story of how it happened, and what happened next?

As you’d expect from a Hollywood blockbuster, the plotline played a little fast and loose with reality. So which parts of the film are true and which elements are stretched for artistic and dramatic effect?

Did Ken Miles really throw a wrench at Shelby at a race in California? Did he ever punch him in the face in the street? How did Miles lose a multiple-lap lead at Le Mans – was it sabotage from Ford management, who wanted its other drivers to win? What really happened at the finish line? And what did the podium scene actually look like?

Narrated by nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen, using exclusive footage from Motorsport.tv’s Le Mans archive and photographs from Motorsport Images, we tell the story of what really happened featuring interviews with a host of motorsport experts – and Miles’s son Peter, who was a young boy when all the real-life drama unfolded.

Ford v Ferrari – what happened next after Le Mans 1966?

Following Miles’s death in testing just months after Le Mans ’66, Ford suffered another blow when Ferrari’s new 330 P4 blew away its GT40s in the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours, scoring a humbling 1-2-3 victory.

But Shelby had the answer with an all-new, American-built machine called the Mark IV. With legendary drivers Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt, it got its revenge at Le Mans after a fantastic race – which includes a moment when the leaders came to halt out on track in the most bizarre stand-off in motorsport history!

Narrated by nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen, using exclusive footage from Motorsport.tv’s Le Mans archive and photographs from Motorsport Images, we tell the story of what happened next featuring interviews with a host of motorsport experts – and Miles’s son Peter, who chillingly recounts the day his father died...

Watch – Le Mans 1966: What Happened Next

As a bonus ‘DVD extra’, here’s US Editor David Malsher-Lopez, interviewing the stars of the movie – Matt Damon and Christian Bale:

shares
comments
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Previous article

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

Next article

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

2 h
2
Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

5 h
3
MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

3 h
4
Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

22 h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

5 h
Latest news
Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"
LM

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

1 h
Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight
LM

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight

1 h
GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact
LM

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

3 h
Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction
Video Inside
LM

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction

3 h
Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck
LM

Magnussen: "Hard to comprehend" extent of Le Mans bad luck

4 h
Latest videos
Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports 08:15
Le Mans
20 h

Le Mans: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx, Will Buxton reports

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race 10:12
Le Mans
20 h

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans Highlights: Full Race

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights 04:53
Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Start Highlights

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed 01:11
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

Sebastian Montoya to have WEC Rookie Test in Bahrain with DragonSpeed

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights 03:42
Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021

2021 24 Hours of Le Mans: Hyperpole Highlights

Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota extends 1-2 lead, rain causes chaos in LMP2

Le Mans 24h: #8 Toyota heads 1-2 in red-flagged FP2 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #8 Toyota heads 1-2 in red-flagged FP2

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Trending Today

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Qatar closing on November slot for F1 2021 calendar

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's token spend helped charge Red Bull's title push

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota takes historic win with new Hypercar

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Plus

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload Plus

How to prepare an amateur for Le Mans sensory overload

The 23-car GTE Am field promises to be one of the most open in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the added jeopardy of managing the enthusiasm of amateur drivers to boot, as Absolute Racing Porsche driver Marco Seefried explains

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Plus

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans Plus

The Asian underdog taking on the mighty GT factories at Le Mans

The rising HubAuto team steps up to GTE Pro at Le Mans this year for an ambitious bid to take on the three works giants – and has every reason to be optimistic of achieving its goal in becoming the first privateer on the podium since 2016

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Plus

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and were considered heavy favourites to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen

Le Mans
Aug 14, 2021

Latest news

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"
Le Mans Le Mans

Toyota's Le Mans fuel issue could have been "showstopper"

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight
Le Mans Le Mans

Pre-race weight break ‘not a gamechanger’ for Corvette in Ferrari Le Mans fight

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact
Le Mans Le Mans

GTE Pro Le Mans winner Calado explains pre-race Corvette contact

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Ford v Ferrari revisited – separating Le Mans '66 fact from movie fiction

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.