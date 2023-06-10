Ferrari's Pier Guidi spins out of Le Mans 24 Hours lead, #7 Toyota taken out
Ferrari's Alessandro Pier Guidi spun out of the lead of the Le Mans 24 Hours at the eight-hour mark, as Toyota lost one of its contenders in an incident moments later.
The #51 Ferrari 499P was holding a comfortable lead of some 47 seconds at the head of the field over the Peugeot of Nico Muller when Pier Guidi lost control heading into the first chicane on the Mulsanne straight.
Pier Guidi appeared to be trying to avoid another car that had gone off track ahead of him, and his car needed assistance from the recovery vehicles to get back on track.
That handed the lead of the race to Muller in the #94 Peugeot 9X8 ahead of the #50 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, who had been delayed by an off during a rain shower that hit the Circuit de la Sarthe just after the six-hour mark.
Moments later, there was further drama at Tertre Rouge as the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi appeared to be involved in a collision with the #66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari of Louis Prette and the #35 Alpine LMP2 car of Memo Rojas.
Kobayashi, who stood to move up into second prior to the incident, was initially struggling to coax his Toyota GR010 HYBRID back to the pits.
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt
But the Japanese driver was then seen parking up on the Mulsanne straight and exiting the cockpit, signifying the end of the road for the #7 car he shares with Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway.
That promoted the Cadillac of Earl Bamber to third place behind Nielsen's Ferrari, with Pier Guidi finally resuming in fourth, still on the lead lap.
Toyota's sole surviving car, the #8 machine of Ryo Hirakawa, is the final car on the lead lap in fifth place.
Earlier on, Porsche suffered the first official retirement of the race in the Hypercar class as the #75 machine of Mathieu Jaminet came to a halt with fuel pressure problems and was unable to resume.
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls after hour 6
Le Mans 24 Hours: Peugeot leads, Ferrari spins, #7 Toyota out in hour 9
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out front row, Cadillac suffers fire
Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out front row, Cadillac suffers fire Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari locks out front row, Cadillac suffers fire
Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear to secure GTE title
Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear to secure GTE title Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear to secure GTE title
Ferrari, Audi split IGTC titles as Mercedes wins at Kyalami
Ferrari, Audi split IGTC titles as Mercedes wins at Kyalami Ferrari, Audi split IGTC titles as Mercedes wins at Kyalami
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak
The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak The British sportscar racer enjoying a well-timed career peak
Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole
Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole Fuoco was blinded by sun on way to Ferrari WEC Sebring pole
Latest news
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target Johnson: “My heart is full” as Garage 56 NASCAR hits Le Mans target
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win
Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win Pier Guidi thought “everything was lost” with off before Le Mans 24 Hours win
Injured foot, broken radio can’t deny Inter Europol Le Mans LMP2 win
Injured foot, broken radio can’t deny Inter Europol Le Mans LMP2 win Injured foot, broken radio can’t deny Inter Europol Le Mans LMP2 win
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours The origin story of the Le Mans 24 Hours
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.