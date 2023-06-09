Subscribe
Previous / IMSA drivers defend ‘Americanised’ Le Mans safety car changes Next / Rossi: Road to Le Mans class win great preparation for 24 Hours
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans News

Acura IMSA stars' simultaneous Le Mans returns a "coincidence"

Daytona 24 Hours winner Colin Braun says it's a "coincidence" that both he and Acura colleague Simon Pagenaud are both ending lengthy Le Mans absences in the same year.

James Newbold
By:
#45 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07 - Gibson of George Kurtz, James Allen, Colin Braun

The Meyer Shank Racing driver in the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTP division has joined LMP2 squad Algarve Pro Racing to make his first Le Mans appearance since he finished second in the GT2 class in 2007.

Braun will line up ninth in the pro-am ORECA-Gibson 07 he shares with James Allen and bronze George Kurtz, who Braun has spent a decade coaching since his first foray in Radicals.

Fellow Honda Performance Development driver Pagenaud, who joined MSR to win Daytona in each of the last two seasons, is also making his Le Mans return at LMP2 squad Cool Racing - having been absent since he finished second with Peugeot in 2011 - due to scheduling clashes with IndyCar.

As a result, Acura has the bulk of its GTP driver roster present at Le Mans, with MSR drivers Braun and Pagenaud joined by Tom Blomqvist (United Autosports) plus Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti trio Ricky Taylor (TDS Racing), Filipe Albuquerque (United) and Louis Deletraz (WRT).

However, with Acura and parent brand Honda yet to commit its GTP programme to Le Mans, Braun says his long-awaited return owes more to coincidence than any signal of intent from HPD.

"I don’t really know too many details on everybody else’s programmes, but certainly for me, coincidence I guess that it all lines up with the others being here as well," he told Autosport.

"My relationship with George is the reason I’m in this programme, so it’s great to be a part of it and hopefully the first step of many."

 

Pagenaud explained that he concluded his deal quickly with Cool boss Nicolas Lapierre at Daytona when he learned there was a vacancy in the team's Le Mans line-up, resulting from its European Le Mans Series regular Jose Maria Lopez being already committed to Toyota.

Reflecting on his long Le Mans hiatus following his maiden outing as an 18-year-old in a Risi Competizione Ferrari, Braun said he "feels like a rookie again in a way".

"I barely remember a lot about it," the 34-year-old said. "A lot of the little details and a lot of nuances are sort of gone I guess, and being in a different class obviously and having so much experience since then to now, it’s all a bit different.

"Obviously this one being the 100th, everything is bigger and more fans and more everything, so I think it’s a little bit hard to compare this to the normal year that I did in 2007.

Read Also:

"But certainly everything has evolved, everything is a bit more just elevated I would say.

"When I did it in 2007 I was obviously on the young side and probably didn’t appreciate all the little things that this race means, so [it is] neat to be able to come back with a bit more perspective, a bit more maturity and be able to appreciate what this race is about."

shares
comments

IMSA drivers defend ‘Americanised’ Le Mans safety car changes

Rossi: Road to Le Mans class win great preparation for 24 Hours
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Friday favourite: The Le Mans-winning Sauber behind a heroic solo drive

Friday favourite: The Le Mans-winning Sauber behind a heroic solo drive

WEC

Friday favourite: The Le Mans-winning Sauber behind a heroic solo drive Friday favourite: The Le Mans-winning Sauber behind a heroic solo drive

Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session

Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session Le Mans 24 Hours: Calado puts Ferrari top in final practice session

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Latest news

MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress

MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress

ESPT Esports

MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress MotoGP 23 game review: Significant progress

Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat

Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat

LM Le Mans

Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat Vanwall Hypercar suffering loss of power in Le Mans heat

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash Mir withdraws from MotoGP Italian GP after FP2 crash

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP

Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe Quartararo splits with long-time MotoGP manager Eric Mahe

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Autosport Staff

10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far 10 things we've learned from Le Mans so far

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence How Ferrari could have won Le Mans outright in its factory absence

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
James Newbold

Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap? Was this the most remarkable Le Mans qualifying lap?

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Autosport Staff

Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
James Newbold

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe