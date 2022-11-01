Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
Le Mans News

Acura sitting out 2023 Le Mans "hurts" for Albuquerque

Filipe Albuquerque says “it hurts” knowing he will race in the Le Mans 24 Hours next year with an LMP2 car when Acura has an LMDh eligible for the top class. 

Jamie Klein
By:
Acura sitting out 2023 Le Mans "hurts" for Albuquerque

The Portuguese driver has signed up for a repeat of his twin FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship assaults with the United Autosports and Wayne Taylor Racing teams respectively for 2023.

However, while he and his WTR teammates will be tackling IMSA’s top division with the new Acura ARX-06, the car will not be contesting the WEC or its centrepiece Le Mans race.

Any such undertaking would likely result in the Oreca-based ARX-06 being rebadged as a Honda, but so far the Japanese manufacturer has not shown any interest in a partial WEC programme upon which any Le Mans entry would most likely depend.

Speaking to Autosport, Albuquerque couldn’t hide his disappointment that with no Acura at Le Mans, he will be competing for secondary honours in the French classic again.

“At the moment Acura is focused just on IMSA, but for sure as a racer it hurts to be doing Le Mans in 2023 in an LMP2 car, knowing that there is a car in the garage fully capable of going for the ultimate prize and it’s just not there,” said Albuquerque. 

“This is why they did the regulations like this, so you can do both Daytona and Le Mans and maximise the manufacturers’ investment. When this doesn’t happen, you get disappointed. 

“I understand that it’s more complicated than that because Acura is an American brand, and the Japanese Honda guys need to figure out what to do, but we are ready and we have the experience to do it.”

 

Despite being a mainstay of the WEC’s LMP2 class, Albuquerque raced in the top division at Le Mans in 2014-15 for Audi when the German marque ran a third LMP1 car.

He said how painful he has found it not to have had any opportunity to fight for outright honours at La Sarthe since then.

“My main thing is doing Le Mans,” he said. “It’s the ultimate thing and I want to do it every year that I’m racing. I started Le Mans straight away in the top class in LMP1, then things fell off. 

“For eight years, there was no way I could drive in the top class and go for the ultimate prize, which was killing me. Now I know there’s a chance [with the Acura LMDh] but we’re still not going because the car is not going… it kills me even more! 

“I just want to challenge for the overall win at Le Mans again, I hate to be looking in my mirrors. It’s been great to drive and win in LMP2, it’s been by far the most competitive class, with 20-25 cars, but it’s still not the ultimate.”

shares
comments
How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
Previous article

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first Formula E season Suzuka II
Super Formula

Fenestraz won't race in Super Formula during first Formula E season

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri ends season with dominant win Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Super Formula Suzuka: Nojiri ends season with dominant win

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Filipe Albuquerque More
Filipe Albuquerque
Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds
IMSA

Deletraz joins Wayne Taylor Racing for 2023 IMSA endurance rounds

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta
IMSA

Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing for Petit Le Mans

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season
WEC

United Autosports retains Albuquerque for 2023 WEC season

Wayne Taylor Racing More
Wayne Taylor Racing
Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving Watkins Glen
IMSA

Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura
IMSA

Daytona 24H: Albuquerque tops wet night practice in WTR Acura

Stevens confident he can help WTR find continued IMSA success
IMSA

Stevens confident he can help WTR find continued IMSA success

Latest news

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

The FIA has confirmed the Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendars for 2023, with both seasons kicking off in Bahrain in March.

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris' Mexico F1 strategy "a mistake" relative to McLaren team-mate Ricciardo

Lando Norris believes that his McLaren team made “a bit of mistake” on strategy in Mexico after he was outscored by Formula 1 team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Chastain's wall-ride move legal for now, says NASCAR

The daring wall-riding move Ross Chastain used Sunday at Martinsville to advance in the NASCAR playoffs will remain legal at least for now.

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz says he was relieved to complete a Formula 1 race in Mexico after the frustrations of his first-lap retirements in Japan and the USA.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.