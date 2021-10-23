Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso sure Herta is happy in IndyCar amid F1 switch rumour
IndyCar Interview

Why Grosjean isn't the inspiration behind Hulkenberg's IndyCar test

Nico Hulkenberg will take his first steps in following Romain Grosjean's path from Formula 1 to IndyCar when he tests for Arrow McLaren SP at Barber Motorsports Park on Monday.

Why Grosjean isn't the inspiration behind Hulkenberg's IndyCar test

The German's participation in the rookie test is being billed as a chance to sample an IndyCar, with a view to seeing if he would like to one day pursue a race programme.

There is a clear opportunity on the horizon for 2022, with the team evaluating a programme to run a third car alongside regulars Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

If the test is successful and, it makes sense commercially and logistically to pursue a third entry, it could be a great opportunity for both parties.

Hulkenberg would be stepping straight into a team that proved it was capable of running at the front this year, as O’Ward won two races on his way to finishing third in the championship. The team in turn would be getting a driver who won everything he did on the way to F1.

Over a stop-start 10-year career at the top level with Williams, Force India, Sauber and Renault he led, took a pole and set two fastest laps, but never found his way into a truly competitive car. He also found time to demonstrate his versatility by winning Le Mans with Porsche at his first attempt in 2015.

Top 10: F1 to Indycar converts ranked

McLaren knows exactly what it’s getting, so next week’s test isn’t really about evaluating the driver. Company CEO Zak Brown has had plenty of time to observe Hulkenberg over the years, while F1 team boss Andreas Seidl ran Porsche’s WEC programme and knows just how good he is.

Last season the 34-year-old served as the then Racing Point team’s reserve driver, and reminded everyone of his ability when he jumped in at Silverstone in place of Sergio Perez.

Having failed to start the British Grand Prix after a late problem in the garage, he qualified an impressive third at the following weekend’s 70th Anniversary GP. He finished a solid seventh, and when he was called upon again to replace Lance Stroll at the Nurburgring he scored more points with eighth.

Eighth place at the Nurburgring standing in for Stroll last season underlined Hulkenberg's quality

Eighth place at the Nurburgring standing in for Stroll last season underlined Hulkenberg's quality

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

He retained the reserve role at the rebranded Aston Martin team this year, but his services haven’t been called upon. With no racing programme he has been able to devote his time to family life, his wife Egle having recently given birth to their first child.

However he’s definitely not ready to be a full-time stay-at-home dad just yet, and with no F1 opportunities on the horizon, IndyCar could be where his future lies.

“Of course I'm excited to go and drive again,” he tells Autosport.

“Because I haven't been behind the wheel for I think it's pretty much a year now, since Nurburgring last year - that crazy last minute step-in!

“I'm excited, and I still feel I have a couple of good laps in my right foot. I've watched the last couple of races, and my heart is in single-seater racing.

“Obviously F1 is not going to happen, so you look for the next best alternative, and IndyCar is definitely interesting.”

This year Grosjean made a huge impression in his rookie season, and it was obvious to all how much he enjoyed racing at the front after his years of fighting for scraps at Haas.

PLUS: Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar 

However Hulkenberg insists that the Frenchman hasn’t been a particular inspiration, despite the obvious parallels in terms of age - Grosjean is just 16 months older - and career path.

“No, not really - it's not Romain, it's just my desire still to race a single-seater car at the most competitive level possible that is available to me.

Grosjean starred in his first season with Dale Coyne Racing and has earned a move to Andretti Autosport for 2022

Grosjean starred in his first season with Dale Coyne Racing and has earned a move to Andretti Autosport for 2022

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

“These cars are pretty cool, the racing is good. It looks very enjoyable and fun.”

The test is officially exactly that, but the prospect of the third McLaren entry adds a little intrigue to the day. Will he be ready to make the move in 2022?

“I think so, under the right circumstances, yes,” he says.  “This is not my decision, that's the team's decision, how many cars they put they put in in the championship. But we need to walk before we run.

“I'm going to do the test, and after that I'll obviously know more about it. And then we'll sit down together and talk.”

He’s also prepared to move his young family to the USA: “I mean, that's very doable, especially with a baby, because you don't have to really take kids from school and stuff. It's actually the time to do it.”

Hulkenberg’s interest in IndyCar reflects his acceptance that there’s no real chance of getting back on the grid. For a while, he’s been one of the men most likely to be called upon in an emergency, and not just by Aston Martin.

However as time passes and the distance to his last full season in 2019 grows, so his status near the top of the reserve list inevitably fades.

“I've got to be realistic there, that this train probably has left, especially, given today's current situation,” he says. “It is what it is.

Hulkenberg lost podium chance at Hockenheim in 2019 with rare error, but says he doesn't have many regrets over his F1 career

Hulkenberg lost podium chance at Hockenheim in 2019 with rare error, but says he doesn't have many regrets over his F1 career

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Obviously as a driver you're part of the process of the decision, but the teams ultimately take the decisions, and some teams have some questionable taste or decision making!

“It's a bit of an interesting situation in F1 in general at the moment. I feel like the top 10 drivers, maybe 12, they're really high quality, and real top notch drivers. And then the bottom half the quality is not as high as it used to be.

“There is a lot of other factors in there. Obviously, from my point of view it's a little sad and disappointing to see that, but that's just the way it is.”

If the 2020 Eifel GP does turn out to be his last, then Hulkenberg arguably leaves F1 as one of the great underachievers, especially given that he arrived on the back of success in F3, A1GP and GP2.

He never quite made the jump to a race-winning car, and despite finishing as high as seventh with Renault in the 2018 drivers standings, he never logged a podium finish. Does he have any regrets about decisions he took along the way?

“There's always things you can do better,” he says. “But the hindsight business, it's not my personality to dwell on that so long and so much.

“Of course, there were things I could have done differently. Actually more early in my career, and steered things towards different situations.

“And, of course, I learned from those, but it's done. So I don't have too many regrets, to be honest. I really had a really good time.”

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point, in his cockpit

Nico Hulkenberg, Racing Point, in his cockpit

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso sure Herta is happy in IndyCar amid F1 switch rumour

Previous article

Alonso sure Herta is happy in IndyCar amid F1 switch rumour
Load comments
Nico Hulkenberg More
Nico Hulkenberg
Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022
Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands Plus
Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Arrow McLaren SP More
Arrow McLaren SP
Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
IndyCar

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

O'Ward proud of IndyCar title challenge but rues gap to Ganassi team Laguna Seca
IndyCar

O'Ward proud of IndyCar title challenge but rues gap to Ganassi team

O’Ward will be aggressive at Laguna Seca to close Palou points gap Laguna Seca
IndyCar

O’Ward will be aggressive at Laguna Seca to close Palou points gap

Trending Today

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes struggles on engine reliability "very unusual"

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What's behind Mercedes' F1 straightline performance gains?

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Rossi’s appeal “something unrepeatable” in MotoGP

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3, title contenders in Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Zarco tops wet FP3, title contenders in Q1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears Plus

Why IndyCar's generational shift isn't as stark as it appears

OPINION: The rise of two drivers racing only their second full-season IndyCar campaigns to head the points with four races to go has led to some observers doubting the credentials of the old guard. But they haven't faded away, there's merely a deeper talent pool that is helping to make this season one of the best in recent years

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Latest news

Why Grosjean isn't the inspiration behind Hulkenberg's IndyCar test
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean isn't the inspiration behind Hulkenberg's IndyCar test

Alonso sure Herta is happy in IndyCar amid F1 switch rumour
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso sure Herta is happy in IndyCar amid F1 switch rumour

Boss of failed Boston IndyCar race pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
IndyCar IndyCar

Boss of failed Boston IndyCar race pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

Lundgaard: IndyCar switch with RLL motivated by excitement
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: IndyCar switch with RLL motivated by excitement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.