Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500 Next / O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
IndyCar Interview

Why Arrow McLaren SP's team boss switched to IndyCar rival Ganassi

Former Arrow McLaren SP president Taylor Kiel has joined Chip Ganassi Racing as its team manager after a season of friction between the two squads over Alex Palou's protracted move.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Why Arrow McLaren SP's team boss switched to IndyCar rival Ganassi

Kiel announced his departure from AMSP just 10 days after the final round of the 2022 IndyCar season, concluding a near 15-year term at a team which, when he started, was known as Sam Schmidt Motorsports and was better known for its Indy Lights success.

Most recently, he helped turn the team into regular podium contenders and race winners, as McLaren’s involvement increased. He also called Pato O’Ward’s race strategies, and the young Mexican started earning pole positions and victories.

Kiel’s move to CGR means he will link up with Palou, a driver who was contentiously announced by AMSP over the summer before McLaren CEO Zak Brown discovered that Ganassi's 2021 champion legally could not be extracted from his ride.

Brown instead swooped for Tony Kanaan, Ganassi’s Indianapolis 500 ‘extra’, to fill a similar role with AMSP at next year’s 107th running of the Memorial Day Weekend classic. But Kiel is happy and proud to have moved in the opposite direction.

He told Autosport: “It’s taken some adjustment because the reality is that I’ve spent my entire career effectively working for and building an organisation I was very comfortable with, and now I’ve got to start from scratch and learn new things – new processes, new ways of working, learning who to go to for certain matters, those types of things.

“But it’s cool, and a lot of people here have helped make it a comfortable transition. It’s something I’m looking forward to because it’s a new challenge.

“And I was looking for that new challenge. There is something nice about being in one place for your whole professional life but there’s also something nice about learning new things and being part of something different.

Following his move to Ganassi, Kiel will likely switch from communicating strategy for 2022 Indy 500 runner-up O'Ward to calling the shots for race winner Ericsson

Following his move to Ganassi, Kiel will likely switch from communicating strategy for 2022 Indy 500 runner-up O'Ward to calling the shots for race winner Ericsson

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“When you look at the two scenarios, one was a racing organisation that is in a lot of different series but they’re all in different locations, run by different people and are very separate from each other. At Chip Ganassi Racing, everyone is under one roof and there’s a tremendous amount of collaboration and information-sharing both technically and operationally, and the total focus is on winning.

“And it shows. You walk past the transporters and you’re reminded that they have 14 IndyCar championships, and that doesn’t count the five Indy 500s, the IMSA championships… You think, ‘Man, they’re doing something right and I want to know what that is!’ So it’s a really great opportunity and it wasn’t for one particular reason that I moved. It wasn’t that I was fed up at AMSP or anything like that. It was a combination of things that led to the decision.”

Asked if there were differences that he had already noted between the two teams, Kiel paused before stating: “You walk in the front doors of this place and there’s a certain amount of pride, just walking in the lobby and seeing the trophies and the heritage of this team. Not a lot of people talk about it but you look at the record of Chip Ganassi Racing over the last 20 or 30 years, and it’s unmatched.

“Team Penske’s had a lot of success but from the championship point of view, from a global racing point of view, Ganassi has done a lot and you see that on full display. Not only does this team talk about it, they actually do it.

“And then the other thing is that the communication and collaboration is really good and is done at a really high level. There’s a ton of continuity here, a lot of experience. For me personally, there has been a starting-from-scratch mentality, where you’re constantly trying to get to the top and make aggressive moves to scale up. Then when you walk in an organisation like this one, it’s a step up.

“There’s a lot of built-in expectation here and you see that in the type of people that work here and the type of work that they do. It’s a really well-oiled machine. But the flipside of that, and it’s actually a similarity to my previous team, is that it is also a warm, close-knit culture here. That’s something I was very proud of at AMSP – we always kept things very open and honest and transparent and we encouraged any opportunity that we could to bring the team together.

“That’s no different here, which I think is quite unique for a large racing organisation, and to my mind it’s really critical to our success. When the going gets tough, as it so often does in motorsport, it’s those bonds and that chemistry that keeps everyone together and high-achieving. I think that’s part of why they’re doing so well.”

Kiel described Ganassi’s legendary IndyCar arm of the squad as his “first order of business” in his new role, but adds that he’ll also be “monitoring how the IMSA team is doing things and how the Extreme E team is doing things”. He adds: “Primary focus is on IndyCar because that’s where my expertise lies but I’ve got the opportunity to look at our other teams as well.”

IndyCar will be Kiel's first priority in 2023, but he will also work across its other teams

IndyCar will be Kiel's first priority in 2023, but he will also work across its other teams

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, Kiel said it is “probably the obvious answer” that he will become Marcus Ericsson’s strategist, as the previous team member filling that role, Mike O’Gara, has moved across to head up the Cadillac LMDh programme, which will see one Ganassi-run LMDh-V.R competing full-time in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and the other in the World Endurance Championship.

Following Jimmie Johnson's departure for an owner-driver role at Petty GMS Racing in NASCAR, Kiel confirms that there will still be a fourth full-time CGR IndyCar entry because “there are a lot of really good people on that program and we don’t want them to go anywhere”.

Similarly, Kiel confirmed that Ross Bunnell has arrived from Dale Coyne Racing, where he engineered David Malukas, but wouldn’t state that he will be Scott Dixon’s new race engineer.

Kiel scotched the idea that his arrival at Ganassi as team manager was the start of a fade into retirement for his stepfather and managing director Mike Hull.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon,” laughed Kiel. “He’s very much invested in what’s going on here, as he should be. I’ve got a unique perspective, in that I’ve been involved in a from-the-ground-up build and he helped do something similar here 30-something years ago. He’s still in the office every day, still very active, and this is a hugely important part of his life.

“One interesting thing is that we never previously really talked about work because we were competitors in our professional lives, so we kept things very much above board in that respect. It’s now interesting to understand how he goes about his day-to-day, what he works on, what his team works on, what the focus areas are, etc. That’s been really cool.

“But to your point, he’s still very much involved and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

Kiel says there's no prospect of Hull throttling back

Kiel says there's no prospect of Hull throttling back

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

shares
comments
Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500
Previous article

Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500
Next article

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500
IndyCar

Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing More
Chip Ganassi Racing
Cadillac completes 24-hour test of new LMDh contender at Sebring
IMSA

Cadillac completes 24-hour test of new LMDh contender at Sebring

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing
IndyCar

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus
IndyCar

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Latest news

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Although there's nothing much left to play for in Formula 1's 2022 finale, the battle over second between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc is finely poised - with the two on equal points. But practice showed that, despite hints of good qualifying pace at Ferrari, Leclerc might find overhauling Perez a particularly tough ask in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

IMSA SportsCar Championship title-winning outfit Meyer Shank Racing has signed Colin Braun to partner Tom Blomqvist in its new Acura ARX-06 next year after parting company with Oliver Jarvis.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.