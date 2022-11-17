Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500

The 2007 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner, who finished 26th in this year's Indy 500 in a car entered by DragonSpeed with Cusick Motorsports, has a best finish at the event of 15th in 2018 with Andretti Autosport in 2018.

He made his Indy 500 debut with KVSH Racing in 2016 and also entered the 2021 race with Andretti.

The 33-year-old links up with Dennis Reinbold’s operation over a decade after it ran his late elder brother Justin, who scored runner-up finishes at St. Petersburg and Long Beach in 2010, when DRR was still full-time in IndyCar.

Stefan Wilson, who at that time was proving to be a podium finisher and in 2011 a race-winner in Indy Lights, said he got to know the team through his brother and welcomed the opportunity to link up with the outfit that has a best Indy 500 finish of fourth with Oriol Servia in 2012.

“There’s history here with this team,” he said.

“Justin spent two years with DRR back in 2010-2011 and secured podiums.

“I got to know Dennis, Brett De Bord [director of commercial operations], and Chase Selman, general manager, really well back then, so it feels great to be rejoining them, in a sense.”

He added: “I’ve been very impressed with how hard DRR has worked at and focused on the 500.

Wilson will join DRR, which ran his brother Justin to two runner-up finishes in 2010 Photo by: Motorsport Images

“It’s such an honour for me to join them in partnership with Cusick Motorsports and work with them on our collective goal of trying to win the Indy 500.

“There’s a great opportunity here for us to all grow together. I hope this leads to more 500s, and maybe even more races together.”

Cusick Motorsports, founded in 2021 by Don Cusick, is based at The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California, which next February will host IndyCar Spring Training.

“I am excited about our new partnership with Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson,” said Reinbold.

“Stefan and Don Cusick have been enjoyable to work with and we are focused on achieving success on and off the track at the Speedway.

“We are impressed with Stefan’s work ethic and grit which will apply well in the racecar. We are coming off top 10 finishes for the past two years and believe Stefan can replicate that and fight for the win.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing confirmed it will again run two cars at Indy, with details of the second entry “to be announced in the near future”.