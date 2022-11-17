Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Youngest Le Mans starter Pierson joins ECR IndyCar development scheme Next / Why Arrow McLaren SP's team boss switched to IndyCar rival Ganassi
IndyCar News

Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports have joined forces to enter Stefan Wilson in next year's Indianapolis 500, the Briton's fifth attempt at the IndyCar blue ribband round.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Stefan Wilson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for 2023 Indy 500

The 2007 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner, who finished 26th in this year's Indy 500 in a car entered by DragonSpeed with Cusick Motorsports, has a best finish at the event of 15th in 2018 with Andretti Autosport in 2018.

He made his Indy 500 debut with KVSH Racing in 2016 and also entered the 2021 race with Andretti.

The 33-year-old links up with Dennis Reinbold’s operation over a decade after it ran his late elder brother Justin, who scored runner-up finishes at St. Petersburg and Long Beach in 2010, when DRR was still full-time in IndyCar. 

Stefan Wilson, who at that time was proving to be a podium finisher and in 2011 a race-winner in Indy Lights, said he got to know the team through his brother and welcomed the opportunity to link up with the outfit that has a best Indy 500 finish of fourth with Oriol Servia in 2012.

“There’s history here with this team,” he said.

“Justin spent two years with DRR back in 2010-2011 and secured podiums.

“I got to know Dennis, Brett De Bord [director of commercial operations], and Chase Selman, general manager, really well back then, so it feels great to be rejoining them, in a sense.”

He added: “I’ve been very impressed with how hard DRR has worked at and focused on the 500.

Wilson will join DRR, which ran his brother Justin to two runner-up finishes in 2010

Wilson will join DRR, which ran his brother Justin to two runner-up finishes in 2010

Photo by: Motorsport Images

“It’s such an honour for me to join them in partnership with Cusick Motorsports and work with them on our collective goal of trying to win the Indy 500.

“There’s a great opportunity here for us to all grow together. I hope this leads to more 500s, and maybe even more races together.”

Cusick Motorsports, founded in 2021 by Don Cusick, is based at The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California, which next February will host IndyCar Spring Training.

“I am excited about our new partnership with Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson,” said Reinbold.

“Stefan and Don Cusick have been enjoyable to work with and we are focused on achieving success on and off the track at the Speedway.

“We are impressed with Stefan’s work ethic and grit which will apply well in the racecar. We are coming off top 10 finishes for the past two years and believe Stefan can replicate that and fight for the win.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing confirmed it will again run two cars at Indy, with details of the second entry “to be announced in the near future”.

shares
comments
Youngest Le Mans starter Pierson joins ECR IndyCar development scheme
Previous article

Youngest Le Mans starter Pierson joins ECR IndyCar development scheme
Next article

Why Arrow McLaren SP's team boss switched to IndyCar rival Ganassi

Why Arrow McLaren SP's team boss switched to IndyCar rival Ganassi
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

Why Arrow McLaren SP's team boss switched to IndyCar rival Ganassi
IndyCar

Why Arrow McLaren SP's team boss switched to IndyCar rival Ganassi

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

More
Stefan Wilson
Wilson enters Indy 500 with DragonSpeed, Cusick Motorsports Indy 500
IndyCar

Wilson enters Indy 500 with DragonSpeed, Cusick Motorsports

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin for Indy 500
IndyCar

Stefan Wilson plans to apply lessons learned from Justin for Indy 500

Justin Wilson's exclusive Indy video diary Plus
IndyCar

Justin Wilson's exclusive Indy video diary

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing More
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500
IndyCar

Karam, Ferrucci join Dreyer & Reinbold for 2022's Indy 500

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return Indy 500
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

Karam returns to IndyCar grid at Harvest GP with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
IndyCar

Karam returns to IndyCar grid at Harvest GP with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Latest news

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Max Verstappen topped the times on Friday for Red Bull ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward: Ricciardo "would love" a move to IndyCar if F1 return bid fails

Patricio O’Ward believes that Daniel Ricciardo would "love" a move to IndyCar racing should the Australian not continue his career in Formula 1 after 2023.

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from Friday practice at F1’s 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Although there's nothing much left to play for in Formula 1's 2022 finale, the battle over second between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc is finely poised - with the two on equal points. But practice showed that, despite hints of good qualifying pace at Ferrari, Leclerc might find overhauling Perez a particularly tough ask in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence
IMSA IMSA

Meyer Shank signs Braun to replace Jarvis for IMSA title defence

IMSA SportsCar Championship title-winning outfit Meyer Shank Racing has signed Colin Braun to partner Tom Blomqvist in its new Acura ARX-06 next year after parting company with Oliver Jarvis.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.