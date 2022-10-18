Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023 Next / Former Champ Car drivers set for Mexican GP support race
IndyCar Special feature

What could have been: When an Indycar champion almost got stuck in a DTM dead-end

Without the canny insertion of an exit clause, of the great champions of Indycar racing in the 21st century could have been lost to one of the least desirable seats in the DTM. Here’s how Sebastien Bourdais almost ended up racing for Opel in 2003 before the all-conquering Newman-Haas Racing team came calling

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
What could have been: When an Indycar champion almost got stuck in a DTM dead-end

Sebastien Bourdais and Newman-Haas Racing were an unstoppable force in Indycar racing prior to the Frenchman taking up a long-awaited Formula 1 opportunity with Toro Rosso for 2008. After impressing in his 2003 Champ Car rookie season, taking pole on his debut and winning three times, he romped to four consecutive titles between 2004 and 2007, amassing a further 28 victories on the way.

But in a parallel reality that very nearly happened, Bourdais never sat in the Lola B2/00. He instead spent 2003 in the DTM with Opel – a marque that was fighting a losing battle to remain competitive, for all the star talents it managed to attract to Russelheim.

In the final year of the Astra Coupe, the updated 2003 car toiled against Peter Dumbreck’s year-old machine. The Scot tallied more points than all other Opel drivers combined and scored its best result with second at Lausitz. “I just had a better front-end than the newer cars,” he recalled in 2020 to this writer.

PLUS: The last-chance saloon of Germany's forgotten tin-top champions

A pitstop fumble denied Timo Scheider and Opel its best win chance at Zandvoort, and when the new Vectra came for 2004 all pretence of it being a frontrunner disappeared entirely. So it likely wouldn’t have been an environment where Bourdais would have thrived, although he did showcase his touring car prowess a decade later in Australian Supercars. Together with Jamie Whincup in the Triple Eight Holden, he won the Gold Coast 600 at Surfers Paradise in 2011 and 2012.

Bourdais had claimed the 2002 Formula 3000 championship for the Super Nova team owned by his manager, David Sears – albeit after Arden rival Tomas Enge was docked the 10 points he’d earned for victory at the Hungaroring when he failed a random drugs test. But he had known for several months that his prospects of graduating to F1 for 2003 were slim, irrespective of the outcome.

Although his F3000 Lola was adorned in Renault colours in 2002, the result of the FFSA mobilising support behind the driver it believed most likely to race in F1 and convincing the French carmaker to stump up, relations between Bourdais and Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore were frosty after the young gun had turned down a management contract that he says provided no assurances about any future race seat.

Bourdais won the 2002 F3000 title in Renault colours, but a move to its F1 team was never on the cards

Bourdais won the 2002 F3000 title in Renault colours, but a move to its F1 team was never on the cards

Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

“Once you’ve said no to FFBB and Flavio as the head-master, you’ve crucified yourself,” explains Bourdais, today part of Cadillac’s GTP operation in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Insight: The Indycar champion reaping rewards from committing to sportscars

His best chance therefore lay with Arrows, who had been impressed by Bourdais after a two-day test at Valencia where he’d lapped just 0.7s shy of team leader Heinz-Harald Frentzen. Team boss Tom Walkinshaw pledged to run him again later in the year, but it never materialised when the team collapsed.

“I knew I wasn’t going to have an opportunity at Renault, so when Arrows fell through, we didn’t have any other options,” he says.

"David [Sears] did really good for me, because he had put an exit clause for F1 or Champ Cars and [IRL] Indycar and that allowed me to take the Newman/Haas opportunity" Sebastien Bourdais

A move to the DTM therefore seemed like a sensible one – if not one that would be a fitting reward for the driver who had claimed five poles from the first six races of the F3000 campaign and utterly dominated on the streets of Monaco to win by 18 seconds.

“The path was ‘sorry bud, but you’re going to end up in cars with roofs and doors’,” Bourdais recalls. “I was still going to make a living out of it, which was better than a kick in the butt, but my F1 aspirations at that point were kind of gone.

“So I had to go with Volker Strycek in the Opel DTM programme. I had a test there, they really liked me and they signed me.”

But Sears had crucially inserted a clause in the contract Bourdais signed with Strycek, allowing him to exit the deal in the event of interest from an F1 or Indycar team in Champ Car or the then all-oval Indy Racing League.

Fate could have seen Bourdais compete for Opel in the DTM, but it was an uncompetitive prospect in 2003

Fate could have seen Bourdais compete for Opel in the DTM, but it was an uncompetitive prospect in 2003

Photo by: Sutton Images

Sears also managed Bruno Junqueira, the 2000 F3000 champion with his Petrobras-backed outfit, who had finished second in the 2002 CART Indycar standings for Chip Ganassi Racing and moved to join NHR for 2003. The team co-owned by Paul Newman and Carl Haas needed an all-new line-up, with champion Cristiano da Matta joining Toyota in Formula 1 and Christian Fittipaldi making an ill-fated switch to NASCAR, so still had a second seat to fill.

On the recommendation of Sears, when Justin Wilson elected to focus on securing an F1 seat with Minardi and pulled out of a test at Sebring, Bourdais was invited to join ex-BAR and Jordan F1 racer Ricardo Zonta (another F3000 champion run by Sears in 1997) and showed enough to earn himself a drive.

That was all he needed to get out of the Opel deal, even if it did mean a significant pay cut.

“David did really good for me, because he had put an exit clause for F1 or Champ Cars and [IRL] Indycar and that allowed me to take the Newman/Haas opportunity,” he says. “But funny enough, I had a €250,000 deal with Opel and then I turned it down to go and drive for Carl and Paul for $70,000!”

One suspects it was worth it though…

Bourdais would go on to romp to four consecutive Champ Car titles

Bourdais would go on to romp to four consecutive Champ Car titles

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023
Previous article

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023
Next article

Former Champ Car drivers set for Mexican GP support race

Former Champ Car drivers set for Mexican GP support race
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Friday Favourite: The Bolton hard charger behind a GT giant-killing
National

Friday Favourite: The Bolton hard charger behind a GT giant-killing

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford
Formula 1

How to be an ace engineer: Engine builder Richard Langford

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine is "significantly up" with its 2023 F1 car development

Alpine looks set to deliver a big step forward with its 2023 car, as the team reveals that it is "significantly up" compared to its current Formula 1 challenger.

Jan and Kevin Magnussen to share car in this year's Gulf 12 Hours
GT GT

Jan and Kevin Magnussen to share car in this year's Gulf 12 Hours

Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen and sportscar racing star Jan Magnussen will share a car for only the second time in the Gulf 12 Hours this year.

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

How brake designs could explain the Red Bull/Ferrari tyre differences
Formula 1 Formula 1

How brake designs could explain the Red Bull/Ferrari tyre differences

Ferrari started the current Formula 1 season as the car to beat, with Charles Leclerc winning two of the opening three grands prix of the campaign.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.