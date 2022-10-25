Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2 Next / Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme
IndyCar News

Herta extends Andretti contract to the end of 2027

IndyCar ace Colton Herta will remain with Andretti Autosport through to the end of 2027, after a potential Formula 1 move for 2023 was nixed by the FIA's superlicence requirements.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Herta extends Andretti contract to the end of 2027

Herta’s current contract was due to take him through to the end of the 2023 season but, knowing that the contracts of several other drivers are coming up for renewal in the same period, team owner Michael Andretti has taken Herta off the market early.

The Californian had been in the frame for an AlphaTauri F1 seat for next season alongside Yuki Tsunoda, as part of a deal to allow Pierre Gasly to move to Alpine.

But the FIA's unwillingness to budge from its current superlicence structure, with Herta only on 32 of the 40 needed to qualify for an F1 drive, meant that the move was denied. Nyck de Vries hence took Herta's part in the deal.

This has also ensured that Gainbridge, one of the Group 1001 companies, will continue to support the #26 entry through a concurrent contract extension.

“We’re really pleased to confirm that Colton and Gainbridge will remain with Andretti Autosport for years to come,” said Andretti. “Colton is a true talent in a racecar and has natural determination that makes him want to win.

“He’s a strong competitor and a good teammate. I’m looking forward to seeing what Colton and Andretti can continue to achieve together.”

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

“We’ve been really proud to represent Gainbridge, and to have given them their first racing victory with Colton in 2020 — and four more since. On and off the track we share a commitment to compete at the top level and look forward to seeing Colton return to victory lane in the yellow and black Gainbridge colours.”

Herta has seven IndyCar wins to his name and, although two of them came in his rookie season while he raced under the Harding Steinbrenner banner, this was an Andretti satellite team.

“I’m super-happy and grateful for everything the entire Andretti and Gainbridge teams have done for me,” said Herta.

“This is a huge step for me professionally and I’m so glad it can be with a top team like Andretti Autosport."

The wording of the press release was notably open-ended enough to leave room for the Herta-Andretti-Gainbridge combo to enter F1, should Michael Andretti persuade the FIA and current team owners to allow an 11th team to enter, or (more likely at this stage) to purchase a majority stake in a current F1 team.

In the mean time, for 2023 at least, Herta will remain IndyCar teammates with Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco and newest teammate Kyle Kirkwood, the 2021 Indy Lights champion who spent his rookie season at AJ Foyt Racing but has now replaced Alexander Rossi in the #27 car.

shares
comments
Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2
Previous article

Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2
Next article

Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme

Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2
IndyCar

Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2

IndyCar ace Palou: F1 McLaren "capable of more than I thought it was" United States GP
Formula 1

IndyCar ace Palou: F1 McLaren "capable of more than I thought it was"

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Colton Herta More
Colton Herta
FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request
Formula 1

FIA formally rejects Herta's F1 superlicence request

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring
IndyCar

F2 drivers Vips, Armstrong to test IndyCars at Sebring

Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence
Formula 1

Herta doesn't want to be "an exception" over F1 superlicence

AMABA finalist Foster joins Andretti Autosport for 2023 Indy Lights season
General

AMABA finalist Foster joins Andretti Autosport for 2023 Indy Lights season

Latest news

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on
Formula 1 Formula 1

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on

Twenty-five years ago today, Jacques Villeneuve clinched the 1997 Formula 1 world championship at Jerez after one of the most dramatic and controversial finales that sport has ever seen.

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024
General General

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024

A new Tilke-designed racetrack in Tennessee will open next year, with the aim of attracting international-level events to its 2.67-mile ‘Grand Prix’ road course.

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled Plus

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Chip Ganassi Racing team was strong again in the Indianapolis 500, with poleman Scott Dixon and reigning champion Alex Palou leading almost three quarters of the race between them. But when dominator Dixon was penalised for pitlane speeding, ex-Formula 1 driver Marcus Ericsson stepped up to score the biggest win of his career and seize the IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
May 30, 2022
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.