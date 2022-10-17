Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Armstrong is “very good candidate” for Coyne IndyCar drive Next / What could have been: When an Indycar champion almost got stuck in a DTM dead-end
IndyCar News

Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

Marco Andretti will make his 18th entry at the Indianapolis 500 in 2023 after securing backing from the KULR Technology Group.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Marco Andretti set for 18th attempt at Indy 500 in 2023

Andretti, who switched from full-time IndyCar racing to Indy 500-only at the end of 2020, first raced the KULR-backed #98 Andretti Autosport last year at the Memorial Day weekend classic and finished 19th, while the same set-up this year saw him finish in 22nd place.

As well as being Andretti’s primary sponsor in 2022 for the 500 – his 250th IndyCar start – KULR joined Andretti Technologies and Andretti United Extreme E in 2021 as official thermal management and battery safety technical partner.

Andretti has recorded eight top-10 finishes and four top-three finishes in his 17 races at the Indianapolis 500.

The nearest he has come to victory so far was in his first attempt in 2006. He was leading out of Turn 4 on the final lap, but Sam Hornish Jr of Team Penske drafted past on the run to the finish line, claiming the win by 0.0635s. Andretti took pole position for the Indy 500 as recently as 2020.

“It’s great to see a sponsor like KULR continue as a primary sponsor with our IndyCar programme for the second year,” said Andretti Autosport chairman and CEO Michael Andretti.

“The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting and we’re proud of their commitment to improving performance. We look forward to this special event in May and are happy to have them back with Marco.”

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb Honda

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

KULR Technology Group president and COO, Keith Cochran said: “We are thrilled to welcome back Marco Andretti as a KULR Ambassador as we return to Andretti Autosport for the 2023 Indy 500.

“Marco authentically embodies the spirit of our brand. His dedication to his craft and the motorsport industry are just some of the reasons we believe he is the perfect person to represent KULR Technology as we continue to expand our energy management platform.”

Andretti will next get track time in an IndyCar when he takes part in the open test on 20-21 April at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

