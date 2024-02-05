Dreyer & Reinbold “still looking” at full-time return to IndyCar
Team owner Dennis Reinbold admitted there is still a desire to return his Dreyer & Reinbold Racing IndyCar outfit to full-time status for the first time since 2012.
The last full season for DRR came with Oriol Servia behind the wheel in a campaign that featured four top five finishes after switching from the Lotus power to Chevrolet.
It has since put the majority of its focus on the Indianapolis 500, only running additional races in partial campaigns during the 2013 and 2020 seasons.
The interest level by a variety of teams not currently in IndyCar on a regular basis has gone up in recent years, particularly with upcoming changes to the technical regulations.
IndyCar’s forthcoming hybrid engine – which pairs the technology with the current 2.2-litre twin-turbocharged V6 powerplant – has been a moving target and undergone multiple delays, but is finally expected to be implemented during the second half of the season following the Indy 500 on 26 May.
The situation sets up an intriguing conversation on the possibility of new teams entering in 2025, including Indy NXT regular Abel Motorsports following its IndyCar debut in a one-off at last year’s Indy 500.
Following its announcement of Conor Daly and Ryan Hunter-Reay as its Indy 500 drivers for 2024, Reinbold was asked by Autosport if the introduction of the hybrid makes pursing a full-time return attractive.
“You never know,” Reinbold said. “We're open-minded to whatever presents itself.
“If we have a good situation that makes a lot of sense to us, we would look at doing more races in the future. We have all the components and the people to be able to roll that out.
Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
“It just hasn't been a great fit to get back re-involved on a full-time basis. We've been kind of close a couple different times, so we're still looking at it, still open to it, for sure.”
Asked whether to expect a greater emphasis on an all-in approach by DRR for what is expected to be the last before hybrid power, Reinbold said: “Well, there are spec changes every year, so yes and no.
“They have to get the parts out to full-time teams first and foremost. We completely understand the need for that.
“We try to get our parts and components as quickly as we can in the queue. That puts us behind and limits some of our ability to do testing.
“We're playing catch-up whenever there are big changes like that. But we anticipate that. As soon as we get the parts, we dive in full force and arrange our testing accordingly.
“Like a lot of the testing that we have scheduled, we've pushed back from what we would normally do just because of parts availability. We work around it. It's not ideal.
“At the end of the race last year, if they said, ‘Here is your parts that you're going to run for next year's 500’, that would be ideal. It doesn't work that way because we have a lot of developing to do with those pieces.
“We understand. I think we've been pretty successful at getting those things ironed out in pretty good fashion.”
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Reinbold added that much of that is due to the team’s involvement with Chevrolet.
“The open test that we do, we've talked to Chevy, we've worked with Chevy quite a bit in the off-season on different components and different things,” he explained.
“Everyone's in the same boat. From that standpoint, it's a pretty even playing field.
“It actually can sometimes benefit us to have changes and pieces and things like that because no one has them dialled in as of yet. You can look at it both ways that way.”
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024 Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024
IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Ed Carpenter Racing
Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire
Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire Power vs Hunter-Reay: Down to the wire
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision
Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision Rahal: Wilson family links “compelled” Indy 500 sub decision
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500
Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500 Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500
Latest news
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win
FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation
FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation
Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday
Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday Horner to face Red Bull hearing on Friday
Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1
Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1 Why carbon fibre engines haven’t broken into F1
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.