IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Romain Grosjean delivered a brilliant final lap to defeat Andretti Autosport team-mate Colton Herta in qualifying for the IndyCar season opener at St Petersburg and earn his second series pole.
Fellow Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood began the final qualifying session at a disadvantage, having used two sets of fresh alternate Firestones to get out of Q1, so had no fresh alternates for the last segment.
However, that issue seemed small when he slid straight on at the final turn, and missed the tyre barrier to crunch hard into the concrete.
Once the action resumed, Penske's Scott McLaughlin broke a right-rear toelink on the Turn 10 wall, which sent him into a pirouette through the chicane, causing another red flag.
Despite also suffering the same issue as Kirkwood in terms of having no fresh alternates, Marcus Ericsson briefly took top spot when the session finally began in earnest, but was soon deposed by Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren and Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport.
Yet Grosjean then delivered a stunning final sector to beat Herta’s benchmark by 0.4155 seconds and claim his first pole position in an Andretti car.
O’Ward was just 0.0476s behind Herta and 0.42s ahead of Ericsson.
Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Earlier, Alexander Rossi sat top of the Q2 times after everyone’s first runs, with McLaughlin second but a full 0.28s behind, chased by Scott Dixon, Will Power and Herta.
Everyone then ducked in for fresh alternate ‘greens’, and Felix Rosenqvist delivered another sub one-minute effort, which was then shaded by Kirkwood.
There was disappointment for Chip Ganassi racers Alex Palou and Dixon, however, as they are set to start seventh and ninth.
Rosenqvist and Rossi were eighth and 12th for Arrow McLaren, and nine-time St. Pete polesitter Power only 10th, just ahead of Christian Lundgaard of RLL.
Two-time St. Pete winner Josef Newgarden was among the early Q1 casualties as he was unable to enjoy a truly clear lap and will therefore start only 14th, while Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing was inadvertently held up on a flyer by Palou.
Although he didn’t make it through, Argentine touring car ace Agustin Canapino did a commendable job in his first ever open-wheel qualifying session in the group 1 segment to wind up less than 1.2s slower than Rosenqvist’s benchmark and he will line up 21st.
IndyCar St. Petersburg - Qualifying results
Q3
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|59.5532
|2
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|59.9687
|0.4155
|0.4155
|3
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|1'00.0163
|0.4631
|0.0476
|4
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'00.4435
|0.8903
|0.4272
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|6
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|View full results
Q2
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|59.5442
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|59.6357
|0.0915
|0.0915
|3
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|59.7320
|0.1878
|0.0963
|4
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|59.7367
|0.1925
|0.0047
|5
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|59.7624
|0.2182
|0.0257
|6
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|59.7686
|0.2244
|0.0062
|7
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|59.7781
|0.2339
|0.0095
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|59.7971
|0.2529
|0.0190
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|59.8010
|0.2568
|0.0039
|10
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|59.9482
|0.4040
|0.1472
|11
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|59.9618
|0.4176
|0.0136
|12
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|1'00.0040
|0.4598
|0.0422
|View full results
Q1 G2
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|59.8220
|2
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|59.8790
|0.0570
|0.0570
|3
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|59.9397
|0.1177
|0.0607
|4
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti Autosport
|1'00.3339
|0.5119
|0.3942
|5
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|1'00.3868
|0.5648
|0.0529
|6
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'00.3947
|0.5727
|0.0079
|7
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|1'00.4831
|0.6611
|0.0884
|8
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|1'00.5508
|0.7288
|0.0677
|9
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'00.6490
|0.8270
|0.0982
|10
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|1'00.7071
|0.8851
|0.0581
|11
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|1'00.7839
|0.9619
|0.0768
|12
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|1'00.8639
|1.0419
|0.0800
|13
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|1'01.3379
|1.5159
|0.4740
|14
|Benjamin Pedersen
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|1'01.8685
|2.0465
|0.5306
|View full results
Q1 G1
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|59.9396
|2
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'00.0121
|0.0725
|0.0725
|3
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|1'00.0451
|0.1055
|0.0330
|4
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|1'00.1146
|0.1750
|0.0695
|5
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|1'00.1201
|0.1805
|0.0055
|6
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'00.2018
|0.2622
|0.0817
|7
|Marcus Armstrong
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'00.3158
|0.3762
|0.1140
|8
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|1'00.5049
|0.5653
|0.1891
|9
|Santino Ferrucci
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|1'00.5301
|0.5905
|0.0252
|10
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'00.7270
|0.7874
|0.1969
|11
|Agustin Canapino
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|1'01.0692
|1.1296
|0.3422
|12
|Ray Robb
|Dale Coyne Racing
|1'02.3711
|2.4315
|1.3019
|13
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|6'37.4112
|5'37.4716
|5'35.0401
|View full results
Related video
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Herta tops second practice as Dixon crashes
Why IndyCar's engine backtracking is causing widespread frustration
Latest news
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season Russell: Red Bull will win every single race in 2023 F1 season
Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"
Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning" Sainz: Aston Martin pace in F1 Bahrain GP "very concerning"
Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start
Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start Verstappen credits victory to dominant F1 Bahrain GP start
Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement
Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement Leclerc: Ferrari one second off Red Bull pace before Bahrain GP retirement
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.