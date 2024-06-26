Sowery to make IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio with Dale Coyne Racing

Dale Coyne Racing has announced that former BRDC British Formula 3 star Toby Sowery will make his IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next month.

The 28-year-old Briton will drive the Honda-powered #51 entry for DCR, which is also partnered with Rick Ware Racing.

Sowery, who received his first taste of IndyCar machinery in a test with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing last year at Sebring International Raceway, is also currently racing with CrowdStrike Racing by APR in the LMP2 category of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. Additionally, he is competing in GT World Challenge Europe with Century Motorsport.

"Racing in the IndyCar Series is an exciting challenge for anyone and I’m extremely fortunate to be given this opportunity by Dale," Sowery said.

"This race adds to an already incredible season for me filled with two amazing programmes in IMSA and GT World Challenge.

“Dale Coyne has been fundamental to IndyCar in giving drivers opportunities to prove themselves and I am eager for this challenge.

“It’ll be a difficult step to make having only one day in the car over a year ago as well as adapting to the hybrid system, but I’m up for it!"

While Sowery’s background also includes racing LMP2s in the Asian Le Mans Series this past year, his earlier career was spent in single-seaters.

He began competing in the States in 2019 in Indy Lights and finished third in his first season with one win and seven podiums. With the series on hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, he returned for a partial season in 2021, finishing on the podium three times.

After being crowned champion of the inaugural Radical World Finals in 2022, Sowery returned to IndyCar’s developmental series in 2023 for three races.

Prior to his American move, Sowery finished third in the 2016 BRDC British F3 championship and also won the club-level F3 Cup title in 2014.

A McLaren Autosport BRDC Award finalist in 2015 and 2016, Sowery’s maiden IndyCar start at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn natural terrain road course will also mark the official race debut of the hybrid unit, which is planned to run for the remainder of the season.

“I’ve been following Toby’s career for quite some time now,” Coyne said.

“He’s shown that he can quickly adapt to whatever car he is driving and has a successful track record to prove it.

“We realise coming into the weekend at Mid-Ohio with no prior testing of the car in its hybrid form might be a steep learning curve, but we’re confident he will get up to speed quickly and we look forward to seeing what he can do.”

Sowery will be the sixth different driver to pilot the #51 DCR entry this year.