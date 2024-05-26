All Series
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Severe weather delays start of the Indianapolis 500

Severe weather has forced IndyCar to delay the start of the Indianapolis 500.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Rain at Indy

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

In anticipation of the storms moving in, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that the season's blue ribband race would be delayed with no amended start time issued.

"Given the proximity of lightning moving toward Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a decision has been made to pause pre-race ceremonies for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and move fans out of the grandstands and the Snake Pit," the statement said.

"The start of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge also will be delayed. Additional updates on timing will be communicated."

The development could throw a wrench into Kyle Larson's plan to run both the Indy 500 and Coke 600 round of the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 2021 Cup champion has impressed in the build-up to his IndyCar debut with Arrow McLaren, qualifying fifth, and is hoping to join an exclusive list of drivers that have attempted 'The Double'.

John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch are the only drivers to previously attempt both events in the same day, with Busch the most recent in 2014.

Larson currently leads the regular season standings in NASCAR, but is already locked into the playoffs via two race wins. It's unclear if the sanctioning body would grant him a waiver if he misses the start of the Cup Series' longest race, with Justin Allgaier on standby to take over his Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson, McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, McLaren-Hendrick Chevrolet

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

When the 500 does go green, Scott McLaughlin will lead the field off 33 across the bricks. He will line up alongside Will Power and Josef Newgarden as Team Penske locked out the front row for the first time since 1988.

Read Also:

Last year, Newgarden won the Indy 500 with a last-lap pass on Marcus Ericsson, but IndyCar has moved to decree that drivers crossing the dashed white line on the exit of Turn 4 to defend positions - as Newgarden did on the run to the flag last year - will now be penalised.

The Indianapolis 500 has only been completely postponed to Monday three times in the previous 107 races and it hasn't happened since 1997. The event hasn't been rain-shortened since 2007, although this has happened a total of seven times.

