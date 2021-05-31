Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much” Next / O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

By:

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal says his exit from the 2021 Indianapolis 500 is "going to sting for a while" after crashing out with a loose rear wheel.

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Rahal worked his way to the front from 18th at the start thanks to some impressive fuel saving, which allowed him to get a taste of the race lead on two occasions.

But pitting from the lead on lap 118, Rahal left the pits without his left rear tyre properly attached to his car.

Rahal spun on the warmup lane as his wheel rolled off, sending him into the Turn 2 wall. The wheel bounced off the wall and came down on the nose of Conor Daly's Ed Carpenter Racing car - causing just enough damage to take Daly out of contention.

Despite rejoining the race with 82 laps to go Rahal was adamant he would have been able to make it to the end of the 200-lap race on one more stop and was convinced he had the strategy to win the race.

" I really think we had them today, I really do," Rahal said. "We were good on one more stop and everybody else needed two.

"I can’t tell you how bad this one stings, but we win as a team, we lose as a team.

"From a strategy standpoint we saved the fuel, we were kicking their butts on the fuel save, we were looking really good at the end to maybe even do just one more stop.

"I know there's a long way to go but the fuel numbers we were getting; we actually short pitted the last time and could have gone a little bit further but these day.

"These [Indy 500s] don't come around very often. Definitely today I thought we had 'em."

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Last year's winner Takuma Sato also banked on a late caution period in a remarkably clean race, which stayed green until the finish after Rahal's incident, becoming the fastest Indy 500 in history. Thus, the lack of yellows meant Sato's bold fuel strategy didn't pay off.

Realising the Japanese veteran wasn't going to make it on fuel, RLL brought Sato in for a late splash of fuel, which dropped him from the lead to his finishing position of 14th.

"First of all, huge congratulations to Helio Castroneves; that’s a living legend, winning four times," the two-time winner said."

"The race was bitter and sour for us. It was really a tough decision to go through the final stint to save the fuel. We had to rely on a miracle for a yellow, which didn’t happen.

"Before that we were P6-P7, actually just behind Helio. The team tried really hard to pull off the win but today wasn’t the day."

Rahal Letterman Lanigan's best result came from its one-off entry with Santino Ferrucci, finishing a strong sixth after a long comeback race.

Ferrucci was one of several drivers who had to make an emergency pitstop running out of fuel during the first yellow, but the 2019 Indy 500 rookie of the year gradually worked his way up to finish sixth, a short distance behind the leading group.

Ferrucci praised his team for an "incredible race" but said he ran out of laps to move up even further .

“It feels incredible. We had a great race," said Ferrucci, who left a full-time IndyCar seat to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.

"We were really quick, we just couldn’t get lucky on the starts and restarts. Strategy played a big part in this race, and we were able to save enough fuel to run as hard as we could at the end there.

"We were slowly reeling in the lead group, just needed a few more laps.”

Ferrucci has now finished seventh, fourth and sixth in his first three Indy 500s.

shares
comments

Related video

Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”

Previous article

Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”

Next article

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Graham Rahal , Takuma Sato , Santino Ferrucci
Teams Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

23h
2
MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

3h
3
Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

2h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

3h
5
MotoGP

Marquez takes blame for Mugello MotoGP crash with Binder

1h
Latest news
O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500
INDY

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

14m
Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
INDY

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

51m
Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”
Video Inside
INDY

Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”

5h
Indy 500 winner Castroneves: “The older guys still get it”
INDY

Indy 500 winner Castroneves: “The older guys still get it”

17h
Indy 500: Castroneves pulls off stunning victory to beat Palou for fourth win
INDY

Indy 500: Castroneves pulls off stunning victory to beat Palou for fourth win

18h
Latest videos
Indy500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy500: Starting grid

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

More
Filip Cleeren
Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as F1 reference – Vasseur
Formula 1

Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as F1 reference – Vasseur

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"
Formula 1

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Graham Rahal More
Graham Rahal
One-lane Texas 'not ideal' with ice-like surface - Rahal Texas
IndyCar

One-lane Texas 'not ideal' with ice-like surface - Rahal

Rahal: IndyCar enjoying a 'golden era' for driver talent
IndyCar

Rahal: IndyCar enjoying a 'golden era' for driver talent

Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass Plus
IndyCar

Bobby Rahal's Indy 500 masterclass

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Ferrucci rebounds from Indy shunt, aims for a Fast Nine slot Indy 500
IndyCar

Ferrucci rebounds from Indy shunt, aims for a Fast Nine slot

Sato could land $380,000 jackpot for back-to-back Indy 500 win Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Sato could land $380,000 jackpot for back-to-back Indy 500 win

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW Sebring 12H clash with Corvette Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Rahal “can’t blame anybody” for BMW Sebring 12H clash with Corvette

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says racing must be more affordable after Hamilton ‘billionaire boys’ comment

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to leave talks with Alpine over new F1 contract to management

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP’s impossible dilemma in the wake of tragedy

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46, Gresini for MotoGP 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46, Gresini for MotoGP 2022

Marquez takes blame for Mugello MotoGP crash with Binder
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez takes blame for Mugello MotoGP crash with Binder

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1

Red Bull won’t open contract talks with Perez before summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull won’t open contract talks with Perez before summer break

Latest news

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward not "fast enough” to win Indy 500

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal's missed shot at Indy 500 win "is going to sting"

Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou didn’t expect second place at the Indy 500 "would hurt that much”

Indy 500 winner Castroneves: “The older guys still get it”
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 winner Castroneves: “The older guys still get it”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.